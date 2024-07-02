‘He was doing something he loved’: Derek McNeil, Forres teacher, who died climbing Ben Rinnes at 81 years old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘He was doing something he loved’: Derek McNeil, Forres teacher, who died climbing Ben Rinnes at 81 years old

The popular family man was still climbing into his 80s until his death on Ben Rinnes last month.

Derek McNeil, a much-loved Moray teacher, has died aged 81. Picture supplied by Katy McNeil.
By Neil Drysdale

There was never any shortage of fun or family adventures when Derek McNeil was heading towards the high places with his loved ones.

His daughter, Katy, recalls myriad occasions when the clan packed into their car and drove to a campsite at places such as Glenmore, near Aviemore. And the weather didn’t matter; come rain or shine, snow or squall, these merry meetings thrilled them all.

Mr McNeil, who has died at the age of 81, while on a climbing trip to Ben Rinnes in the Grampian Mountains, packed a lot of different activities into his life.

He was an engineer, somebody fascinated by the minutiate of machinery and learning how things worked, who plied his trade at Rolls Royce in East Kilbride,where he was involved in the technology of aerospace, and then moved to shipbuilding on the Clyde.

Derek McNeil loved riding on his motorbike when he was a youngster. Pic supplied by Katy McNeil.

But, after he married his sweetheart, Margaret Binnie in 1967, and the couple and their children, Colin and Katy, moved to Moray a decade later, he eventually joined her in teaching and became a much-loved figure at Elgin High School and Forres Academy.

Born in Haddington, Mr MacNeil was a peripatetic character, blessed with a natural vigour and love for sport and nature, and whether taking part in fell running in Lancashire, travelling on his motorbike in central Scotland or – a particular passion – embarking on ascents of another Munro in the Highlands, he was in his element.

Mum was a teacher, so he joined her

Katy said: “Dad spent about 15-16 years as an engineer and did a few jobs in Forres, but this was before the oil industry really took off in the north east.

“Mum was a teacher and he decided that if he became one as well, we would all be able to spend more time together and it was one of the best decisions he made.”

Derek and Margaret MacNeil and their youngest grandson, Robbie, at Roseisle in 2016. Pic: Katy McNeil.

The family excursions became the stuff of legend, with mountain marathons involving most of the group, and when Mr and Mrs MacNeil celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in 2017, they travelled to Bruny Island in Tasmania with their son Colin, and their grandchildren, Finn, Lewis and Robbie.

Yet, while he was an aficionado of the great outdoors, he was also a teacher of technical studies, woodwork, metalwork and other practical skills, who left an impression on all those in his classes with his natural enthusiasm and communication.

He was a calm presence at school

Katy said: “He loved being a teacher and always got on really well with young people. Dad was a calm presence and he could exert discipline without raising his voice.

“I think that because he was so interested in engineering and science that it came through in his classes and he was discovering new things as well as the pupils.”

A happy family gathering after Derek McNeil completed his Munro bagging in 2016. Pic: Katy McNeil.

The Munros – the 282 peaks dotted across Scotland – were an enduring source of wonder to Mr McNeil and he derived pleasure from climbing them all, completing the challenge at the summit of Meall Glas, five miles north east of Crianlarich, in 2016.

There’s a wonderful photograph of him, flanked by his children and two of his grandchildren together at the summit, and a sparkle and joie de vivre in their eyes which demonstrates the close bond between them all.

He stayed fit right to the end

Indeed, he never stopped climbing and cycling – his friends and colleagues in Forres grew accustomed to spotting him on his bike going to and from the shops – all the way through to his passing, while he was on Ben Rinnes near Ballindalloch.

It was a place he adored; one he had scaled in the winter of 2022 at nearly 80 years old.

Derek McNeil on the summit of Ben Rinnes in 2022, when he was nearly 80 years old. Pic supplied by his family.

As Katy added: “Dad was in good health up until the end, he loved the mountains, and was still climbing on a regular basis, so he was doing something he loved.

“He had just so many interests: walking, fell running, cycling, orienteering and, of course, being with his family. It’s wonderful that we spent so much time together.”

The funeral was held in Forres and Mr McNeil requested that any donations be made to the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team.

Nobody knew better than him the help which they offered those seeking a natural high.

Derek McNeil with his grandson Finn in the Trossachs. Pic supplied by Katy McNeil.

You can read the family’s announcement here. 

