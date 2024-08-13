New MP Graham Leadbitter resigns as an Elgin councillor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New MP Graham Leadbitter resigns as an Elgin councillor

Mr Leadbitter has worked as a councillor for 17 years.

By Ena Saracevic
Graham Leadbitter has resigned from Moray Council.
Graham Leadbitter has confirmed his resignation from Moray Council today at a full council meeting.

This morning, the Elgin City South councillor said he would be standing down from the local authority from August 14.

Last month Mr Leadbitter claimed victory as he was elected a member of parliament in Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey.

Candidates on stage at Elgin Town Hall.
Graham Leadbitter was elected the member of parliament for Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey last month. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson

Mr Leadbitter said: “To serve as a Councillor for Elgin was an immense privilege that brought with it great opportunities and experience I’ll take with me in my new role representing this vibrant constituency in parliament.

“It’s a sad day to leave the council after 17 years, a personal highlight of which was being honoured to lead the council between 2018-2022, but I’m relishing the privilege that was placed on me by the electorate in last month’s general election to serve them in a new way.”

He also vowed that he would continue to work with councillors of all parties and that he would stand up for all his constituents while tackling local issues.

A by-election will be held on November 7 to elect a new councillor for Elgin City South.

