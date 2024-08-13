New MP Graham Leadbitter resigns as an Elgin councillor

Graham Leadbitter has confirmed his resignation from Moray Council today at a full council meeting.

This morning, the Elgin City South councillor said he would be standing down from the local authority from August 14.

Last month Mr Leadbitter claimed victory as he was elected a member of parliament in Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey.

Mr Leadbitter said: “To serve as a Councillor for Elgin was an immense privilege that brought with it great opportunities and experience I’ll take with me in my new role representing this vibrant constituency in parliament.

“It’s a sad day to leave the council after 17 years, a personal highlight of which was being honoured to lead the council between 2018-2022, but I’m relishing the privilege that was placed on me by the electorate in last month’s general election to serve them in a new way.”

He also vowed that he would continue to work with councillors of all parties and that he would stand up for all his constituents while tackling local issues.

A by-election will be held on November 7 to elect a new councillor for Elgin City South.