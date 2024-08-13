New MP Graham Leadbitter resigns as an Elgin councillor

Mr Leadbitter said: “To serve as a Councillor for Elgin was an immense privilege that brought with it great opportunities and experience I’ll take with me in my new role representing this vibrant constituency in parliament.
“It’s a sad day to leave the council after 17 years, a personal highlight of which was being honoured to lead the council between 2018-2022, but I’m relishing the privilege that was placed on me by the electorate in last month’s general election to serve them in a new way.”
He also vowed that he would continue to work with councillors of all parties and that he would stand up for all his constituents while tackling local issues.
A by-election will be held on November 7 to elect a new councillor for Elgin City South.
