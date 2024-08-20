‘Your generosity is a light in the darkness’: Family of Elgin 7-year-old Kristopher King thank donors for raising £7k in his memory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Your generosity is a light in the darkness’: Family of Elgin 7-year-old Kristopher King thank donors for raising £7k in his memory

On what would have been his first week back at school, Kristopher's family express gratitude for shattering their fundraising total.

Seven-year-old Kristopher King from Elgin, just days before he passed away.
By Lindsay Bruce

“It’s been a hard week knowing Kristopher should have been going back to school. The generosity and kindness shown by our community has helped so much.”

These are the words of Steven King from Elgin, whose son Kristopher died just weeks after his seventh birthday, during the summer holidays.

The New Elgin Primary pupil, who had a rare condition called Klippel-Trénaunay Syndrome, would have been starting P3.

In his memory, mum and dad, Tina and Steven, set up a Just Giving page. Hoping to raise £500 to buy play equipment for the wards Kristopher received care from, the total is now sitting at £7,150.

Helping those who helped Kristopher

“Actually, £500 seemed like a big ask so to have blown through that, to reach more than £7,000, is incredible. We’re really thankful,” added Steven, an engineer with Diageo.

Kristopher was recovering from pneumonia when he suddenly died on Wednesday July 24. 

“Happy loon” Kristopher King, would have been going into primary three this week.

On their Just Giving page, Steven wrote: “During his short life he received excellent care from the children’s ward at Dr Gray’s and from Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital which made a real difference.”

Adding that he passed away unexpectedly from a pulmonary embolism, the family wanted to raise funds for Dr Gray’s Children’s Ward, and Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

‘We wanted to do something nice for the children’s wards’

Both places were lauded by the family for their “heroic efforts” in caring for robot-fanatic, Kristopher.

Steven said: “It all goes to the NHS Grampian charity but I called up and asked if it could actually be split between both wards specifically. Both places helped Kristopher so much.

Adventurous Kristopher King loved physical activity despite illness.

“When you’re in a children’s ward there are always things set up for the kids to do. We really wanted to help them buy something nice for the children and their families.”

Kristopher’s school uniform is sitting on his bed

As the family dropped Kristopher’s siblings off for their first days at school Steven says they are coming to terms with a “new normal.”

“It has been hard. Kristopher’s uniform – which Tina specially adapted because he only liked long sleeves – is just sitting, folded on his bed. We miss him, you know.

Brothers Kristopher and James King of Elgin.

“And while I worked Tina looked after Kris all the time. She’s lost twice in that respect: her little boy and her vocation.”

‘Thank you for light in the darkness’

Despite this, the Kings have been “blown away” by the generosity of family and friends.

“Not just financial generosity, but in dropping off food, calling, sending cards… I think when you are a busy family you can sometimes take for granted how amazing your friends and family are.

“For us, it’s been a light in the darkness of Kristopher’s loss,” Steven added.

