Willie Miller: Topi Keskinen debut another positive in dream start to boss Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Topi Keskinen debut another positive in dream start to boss Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen career

Despite Keskinen's dream debut, Miller insists Aberdeen should still invest a chunk of the club record fee from Bojan Miovski's transfer to Girona into more signings.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
By Willie Miller

New Aberdeen signing Topi Keskinen looked very impressive on his debut following his £860,000 transfer from HJK Helsinki.

The winger was pitched in just days after arriving from the Finnish top-flight team and made an immediate impact by scoring a dramatic late winner in the Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie against Queen’s Park.

Keskinen was keen to take defenders on and get into the box – which is exactly what you want from an attacking player.

Netting on his debut will give the Finn a huge boost after arriving at Pittodrie for a large transfer fee.

Signing a winger was required by manager Jimmy Thelin, as the Reds were a little bit short in the wide areas of the pitch.

Aberdeen tended to be reliant on the full-backs ,which isn’t a problem.

Unfortunately against Queen’s Park full-backs Jack MacKenzie and Nicky Devlin both missed scoring opportunities.

Securing an attacking player with the quality of Keskinen gives Thelin more options because there is a big gap to fill following the transfer of striker Bojan Miovski to Girona.

Cup action all about progression as Dons also get dream quarter-final draw

It is good that the goals are being spread among the team this season with Miovski having moved to the Spanish top-flight.

Keskinen’s scoring debut is another positive in a dream start to the season under new manager Thelin.

It was not a great performance by Aberdeen against Championship Queen’s Park and a bit of a slog at times.

However, the most important aspect in any cup game is to get into the next round.

I played in cup ties myself with Aberdeen when we struggled to be at our best and reach the next round – and we went on to eventually win the trophy.

It is all about progressing and the Dons achieved that.

Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring the winner to beat Queen’s Park 1-0. Image: SNS.

Thelin’s side also couldn’t have asked for a better outcome in the quarter-final draw when landing League Two Spartans at Pittodrie.

The Dons are just one win against lower-league Spartans away from a semi-final trip to Hampden in the Premier Sports Cup.

Aberdeen are building real momentum, having won seven out of seven games in all competitions so far this campaign.

That has to be caveated slightly with the fact the Dons have played five lower league clubs in the Premier Sports Cup during that winning run, of course.

However, I am not trying to take anything away from Thelin and his team – it has been the best possible start the new manager could have wished for.

Reinvesting Miovski fee this summer

Everything is very rosy at Pittodrie at the moment which is a great to see.

However, I still believe there should be more signings secured by Aberdeen before the summer transfer window shuts.

The club has funds following the club record sale of Miovski to Girona.

The Dons’ trading policy is all well and good, but there has got to be a turnover of cash.

You can’t expect the supporters to turn out in force for the first Premiership game of the season and not give them something back from the Miovski transfer.

I would expect to see some more signings come in before the summer window shuts.

And I also anticipate signings being secured in January, which is always the most difficult window.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin brings on winger Topi Keskinen for his debut against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin brings on winger Topi Keskinen for his debut against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

I think the club will further invest in the squad to strengthen.

There must now be a real feel-good factor at the moment, which is great after a turbulent few seasons.

In recent years, too many managers have come in and then exited.

Aberdeen don’t want to be in that situation again, and, in Thelin, they have an experienced manager with a good track record who has hit the ground running.

The Dons board must support him by reinvesting some, not all, of the funds from the Miovski transfer.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy need to show the fans that although Miovski has gone, his legacy will be a stronger squad.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Exclusive: Chris Sutton warns sale of 'irreplaceable' Bojan Miovski will hurt Aberdeen
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists (outside the EU), club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images (+15 in extra time). No use to emulate moving images. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications/services. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Simon Traylen/ProSports/Shutterstock (14319646ag) Millwall forward Kevin Nisbet (7) runs forward during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Preston North End at The Den, London Millwall v Preston North End, EFL Sky Bet Championship - 27 Jan 2024
Aberdeen on the trail of Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet
Derek McInnes, who now manages Kilmarnock, during a cinch Premiership match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie late last year.
Duncan Shearer: Why Aberdeen v Kilmarnock had to go ahead on Sunday
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and coach Peter Leven during the Premier Sports Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Boss Jimmy Thelin urges Aberdeen to remain 'humble' after seven-game winning start to season
New Aberdeen FC Women's boss Colin Bell. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Colin Bell steps down as Aberdeen FC Women's boss
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan and James Penrice of Livingston in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Ryan Duncan leaves Aberdeen for Queen's Park loan
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
No pressure message to £860,000 signing Topi Keskinen from Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin
Dom Thomas arrives before a Premier Sports Cup last-16 match between Aberdeen and Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Ref Watch: How did Dom Thomas' clear dive and dissent for Queen's Park against…
Aberdeen striker Pape Gueye in action during the Premier Sports Scottish Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Revealed: Why Aberdeen striker Pape Gueye was substituted at half-time against Queen's Park
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring the winner to beat Queen's Park 1-0. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fan view: A debut to remember for Topi Keskinen as Dons' impressive run…

Conversation