‘Help keep our boy’s memory alive’: Cove family pay tribute to 16-year-old Ben Bradford

When Cove Youth football team reached the cup final it should have been one of the best weekends of their lives, for father and son Mike and Ben Bradford.

But when coach Mike went to wake 16-year-old Ben to play in the game he discovered his first-born son had passed away in his sleep.

Today, as they prepare for a memorial match in his honour, Ben’s family pay tribute to their “energetic, chatty boy” whose life revolved around football.

‘Ben was just an open book, so close to his mum’

Benjamin Bradford, always known as Ben, was born on February 4 2008. First son of Mike and Donna Bradford from Cove, he was born in Aberdeen Maternity Hospital weighing a healthy 7lb 12oz.

A “Dons fan from birth” the chatty tot “with lots of energy” went to Charleston Primary Nursery before moving up to “big school”.

At the age of three Ben graduated to big brother, when baby brother Alex came along. Great friends from the outset, the brothers remained close.

“We’re a close family. I hear other parents say their kids don’t tell them anything but Ben was an open book. So close to his mum,” said Mike.

Popular Ben was always sport mad

But while football, family, and friends were his passions, Ben still worked hard at school.

“I can’t remember a time when he didn’t want to go. He worked hard and always seemed happy to be there,” said dad Mike (46).

“He was friendly… and always in and out the PE department.”

A fan of family holidays – especially ski trips, from childhood Ben was every bit the aspiring sports star.

A “fast right-winger”, he played for his school football teams, Charleston Pirates then Lochside, and was part of the Cove Youth squad from the age of five.

Expected cup final day excitement never happened

Proudly wearing the number 14 shirt throughout his playing career, becoming a “walking encyclopedia of football knowledge”, he was coached for many years by his dad.

On Friday May 24, Ben and Mike spent the evening together preparing refreshments for the following day’s cup final between Cove Youth Under-16s and Thistle FC.

“He was just super excited about the game the next day. He was at his absolute peak. Happy and healthy. Not at all unwell. He went to bed as normal,” added mum Donna, a teaching assistant at Carronhill School, Stonehaven.

However, when Saturday rolled around the usual noise, and hustle and bustle around the house from an excited Ben, never happened.

‘As soon as I saw him I knew he’d already gone’, said dad

“We expected him to be up and about and excited for the game. We just thought he was more tired than normal. When it passed his normal sleeping time I went to wake him,” said Mike.

Tragically, when Mike tried to wake his son up, he was unresponsive.

“I called for Donna and called for emergency services. But sadly Ben died on Saturday 25th of May, just months after his 16th birthday.”

‘His heart just stopped while he slept’

Due to the sudden nature of his death, a post-mortem had to be carried out.

“We were told the cause was sudden adult death syndrome – you could describe it a bit like adult cot death. No other causes were found. His heart just stopped while he slept,” explained Mike.

“I don’t have the words to tell you what it’s like to go through this. No parent should have to find their child like that.”

Pittodrie send-off for winger Ben

A celebration of Ben’s life took place on the pitch at Pittodrie Stadium on June 12, before moving on to Hazlehead Crematorium.

Jeff Diack from Northsound led the service and the Robert Gordon College Pipe Band played – in support of Alex who attends that school.

Ben’s favourite Aberdeen football tunes – “from back in the Europe days” featured – and because he was a Liverpool fan too, “You’ll Never Walk Alone” played during the service.

Donna said: “It was a brilliant and fitting send-off for him. Football was his life. So many people turned out, and our funeral directors at Mark Shaw, and Aberdeen FC, pulled out all the stops.

“The help and support of family, friends, colleagues and the coming together of the football community has certainly given us some comfort over this difficult time,” added Mike.

Bittersweet exam day as Ben’s results arrive

With his bedroom untouched and his “football things” all over the house, Ben’s still very much a part of the Bradfords’ day-to-day lives.

“We think about him all the time,” Mike added. “His exam results just arrived too.”

Having prepared themselves for the envelope arriving, Mike said Donna opened his Nat 5 results together.

“He exceeded his own expectations,” Mike said. “I mean he worked incredibly hard but even so, he did really, really well. He would have been so chuffed.

“We were – and are – just so proud of the young man he was becoming.”

‘We want our boy to be remembered’

Following their son’s death Mike and Donna wanted to do something in Ben’s memory.

They set up a memorial page where people could pay tribute to their son and make a donation to charity.

Within just a few weeks they raised £24,000, to be split between Cash for Kids and CHAS, who continue to support the family. £10,000 came from one donation from Neo Energy, where Mike works.

Ben’s remaining birthday money was donated to his school to buy the year’s football kit.

“We really want to keep his memory alive,” explained Donna. “He was so loved, by us and wider family and friends.

“We want Ben to be remembered.”

Match to keep Ben’s memory alive

The family is now in the process of establishing a charity in his name with the hope of supporting local families in need.

“The aim is to work closely with Cove Youth and the wider community to build a sports facility for everyone to enjoy,” explained Donna.

The Ben Bradford Charity Memorial Match will also take place on September 6 at Balmoral Stadium, home of Cove Rangers.

Cove Youth under-17s will play the Ben Bradford select squad made up of Ben’s close family and friends, “and hopefully some extra special guests,” Mike added.

The match is free entry and gates open at 6.30pm.

“We’re really grateful for everyone who continues to help us remember Ben. This is a chance to keep his memory alive. There will be some charity bits and pieces on the night, including a raffle of some donations from Aberdeen FC and other local businesses, but that’s not the point.

“It’s just a way to come together for Ben, and do the thing he loved the most.”