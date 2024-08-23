New location revealed for Aberdeen’s fireworks night

Aberdeen’s fireworks display has a new location.

The move comes as a result of ongoing developments at the beach.

The display will begin at 7.3pm on Tuesday November 5, and will last twenty minutes.

But the display won’t be going far, launching from the end of Port of Aberdeen’s North Pier.

Port of Aberdeen to host fireworks display

Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader Councillor Ian Yuill said: “Aberdeen’s fireworks display is hugely popular with families and people of all ages.

“The council would like to thank the Port of Aberdeen for allowing the North Pier to be used to continue this fantastic event, whilst the Beach Masterplan works are taking place.”

Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader Councillor Christian Allard said: “It is fantastic to see the return of the fireworks . We are looking forward to another magnificent turnout this November.”

New venue for Aberdeen fireworks display

The move comes about as works or a new beach park as part of the City Centre and Beach Masterplan have started.

Construction for an events park and enhancement of Broadhill has begun.

The new works are set to maximise the potential of the beachfront and create an exceptional asset for the city.

Bob Sanguinetti, CEO, Port of Aberdeen, said: “The fireworks are a highlight of the city’s events calendar and we’re delighted to support the display this year.”

There will be no parking around the site. Park and Ride facilities will be available from Bridge of Don, Kingswells and Altens. More details will be announced in due course.