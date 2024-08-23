New location revealed for Aberdeen’s fireworks night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New location revealed for Aberdeen’s fireworks night

The display will be moved due to ongoing developments at the beach.

By Jamie Sinclair
This years fireworks are set for a venue change. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s fireworks display has a new location.

The move comes as a result of ongoing developments at the beach.

The display will begin at 7.3pm on Tuesday November 5, and will last twenty minutes.

The fireworks will launch from Port of Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

But the display won’t be going far, launching from the end of Port of Aberdeen’s North Pier.

A map illustrating where the fireworks will launch from. Image: Aberdeen City Council 

Port of Aberdeen to host fireworks display

Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader Councillor Ian Yuill said: “Aberdeen’s fireworks display is hugely popular with families and people of all ages.

“The council would like to thank the Port of Aberdeen for allowing the North Pier to be used to continue this fantastic event, whilst the Beach Masterplan works are taking place.”

Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader Councillor Christian Allard said: “It is fantastic to see the return of the fireworks . We are looking forward to another magnificent turnout this November.”

New venue for Aberdeen fireworks display

The move comes about as works or a new beach park as part of the City Centre and Beach Masterplan have started.

fireworks display
The beach will not host this year’s display. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Construction for an events park and enhancement of Broadhill has begun.

The new works are set to maximise the potential of the beachfront and create an exceptional asset for the city.

Bob Sanguinetti, CEO, Port of Aberdeen, said: “The fireworks are a highlight of the city’s events calendar and we’re delighted to support the display this year.”

There will be no parking around the site. Park and Ride facilities will be available from Bridge of Don, Kingswells and Altens. More details will be announced in due course.

Conversation