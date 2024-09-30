Family’s tribute to big-hearted Fort William ‘legend’ Sharon Kane

This should have been a week of celebration for Fort William’s Sharon Kane, and all her friends and family.

But in place of her 59th birthday night out, her family are planning the 58-year-old’s funeral instead.

“We just can’t believe she’s gone,” said Denny Roy, Sharon’s partner of 16 years.

“My heart aches for her sister, and Sharon’s children. She was there for their first breaths, and they were there for her last.”

“My big brother George passed away three weeks before his 59th birthday, and now Sharon has done the same,” said Bernie Kane, her sister. “It’s just so unfair. And she’s a huge loss for anyone who knew her.”

Highland upbringing for ‘life and soul’ Sharon

Sharon Elizabeth Kane, daughter of Shirley Kane, was born on October 1 1965 in Glasgow.

When she was just a toddler Sharon, her mum, and older brother George relocated back to Caol, near Fort William, where Bernie was born and Shirley grew up.

Sharon attended Caol Primary School then Lochaber High School, but left around the age of 15. A lover of music and dance all her days, with an eclectic record collection to build, including Jazz, Elvis, Scottish traditional music and later Celine Dion, she opted to enter the world of work.

Her first step into full-time work came with a YTS training scheme operating sewing and knitting machines in Fort William.

Since then Sharon, who has three children, had a myriad of jobs making her one of Fort William’s best-known personalities.

From MacTavish’s to the Shirley Project, Sharon did it all

She worked in local hotels and cafes, for Marine Harvest, and helped waitress for Scottish nights at MacTavish’s before becoming the entertainment venue’s bouncer.

More recently she was known for being behind the till in Claggan Spar and serving food at Abi’s Takeaway, Fort William.

In between times, Sharon stumbled into her vocation.

She applied to work for the town’s Shirley Project – helping young adults find employment, some with additional learning and support needs.

“She was looking for a job and only really went for it because it had the same name as our mum. She thought it was a sign.

“It turned out to be her dream job. She loved it. And they loved her,” added Bernie.

“If I could sum Sharon up it would be to say she was made to help people,” Denny reflected.

“She was so proud every time one of her young people moved on to live and work independently.”

Family tragedy brought Sharon home for good

When the Shirley Project closed its doors Sharon and Denny moved to Spain.

“Denny was the best thing to happen to Sharon. They were like chalk and cheese. She was the first on the dance floor, Denny is quieter and more reserved.

“They just hit it off. That was 16 years ago and they’ve never looked back,” Bernie explained.

“Sharon just embraced everyone,” Denny added. “Her own grandkids, mine, the wider family, everybody she met… A walk down the street took all day because everybody knew her.”

While living abroad Sharon was given the devastating news that her big brother George was seriously ill.

“George and Sharon were so close. They were less than 10 months apart in age and close in every other way too.

“She came home to help nurse him, and it was heartbreaking for us all when he died just weeks before his 59th birthday,” said Bernie.

‘We said see you tomorrow, but she never woke up’

Returning to Scotland permanently after George’s death, she was juggling personal care work with her shop work when she started complaining of feeling unwell.

“She had been to the doctor who said she had some kind of chest infection,” said Denny.

“But she worked until the night before she collapsed,” added Bernie. “And the thing about Sharon… she didn’t need to work. She wanted to, because she felt it helped people.”

Sharon and Denny’s sons called an ambulance when she collapsed at home. When treated, a more serious condition was discovered, and she was transferred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

“As she left in the ambulance we all said ‘see you tomorrow’ but she sadly never regained consciousness,” Bernie said.

Sharon died on September 18 at 7.30pm surrounded by family.

‘I’ve lost my best friend,’ said Denny, as hundreds add tributes

Denny said: “Sharon was just Sharon to me, but she touched the hearts and lives of others. She had the biggest heart of anyone I know. I’ve lost my partner and my best friend.”

When news of Sharon’s death was announced hundreds of people placed tributes.

Claire Wynne wrote: “This is just so hard to believe. Sharon, you had a massive kind heart, clever, funny a force to do good, wherever you went.

“You never changed and I can still hear that voice, the laughter the force that you were. What a loss to our community but what heartbreak for your loved ones.”

Pauline Smith added: “Sharon was a true Fort William legend and will be a huge, huge loss… She sure was one of a kind with a heart of gold. Xx”

“So very sad,” Marty McKenna added, “a tremendous woman with THE biggest heart, She will be sorely missed!”

A member of Claggan Community Group, and the Green Fingers Community, Sharon’s loss is felt Claggan and Fort William-wide.

She is survived by Denny, her three children and their partners. And a proud nanny, she will be missed by her seven grandchildren, Denny’s three grandchildren, by Bernie and her wider family.

Sharon’s one last tribute to her brother, as family bid her farewell

A celebration of Sharon’s life will take place on Monday October 7 at 2pm, in Caol Community Centre.

As one last tribute to her brother, she will have his middle name, ‘Nimmo’ painted on her nails, as was her tradition.

“It’s so painful to be the last one left,” said Bernie. “But Sharon’s loss is felt by the whole town.

“We always knew she was special but just never realised how much until hundreds of cards, flowers and tributes arrived. It’s been such a comfort.”