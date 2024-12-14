Christmas Without You: Murial Gow, who lived in Peterhead, Torry and New Deer but never lost her French accent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christmas Without You: Murial Gow, who lived in Peterhead, Torry and New Deer but never lost her French accent

Raised in Kenya she made a life in the north east of Scotland after falling for a Gordon Highlander.

Muriel Gow and her daughter Heather, celebrating Christmas in happier times.
By Lindsay Bruce

From New Deer to Torry’s Victoria Road, the French accent of Muriel Gow, was known far and wide.

But it’s closer to home where her loss will be felt this Christmas.

Today, on the second anniversary of the 88-year-old’s death, her daughter Heather has paid tribute to her mum, for our Christmas Without You memorial series.

Africa-born Muriel fell in love with a Scots soldier

Muriel Marie Mavis Ducrotoy was born on March 25 1934 to French parents in Kitali, Kenya.

Muriel and Herbert Gow on their wedding day, in Kenya.

In the mid-50s she met Herbert Gow from New Deer, a Gordon Highlander working as a farm manager in Kenya.

They married on November 1 1958 at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Mombasa.

Honeymooners Herbert and Muriel Gow.

The couple welcomed three children: David in 1960, Heather, in 1962, and Richard who was born back in Scotland in 1971.

Life, love and loss in Peterhead

Back in New Deer while Herbert worked on a farm and as a postman, Muriel was a carer and home help.

Muriel with her firstborn David, while still living in Africa.

In 1973 the couple and their family moved to Peterhead but in March 1980 Herbert died at just 55 years old following a bypass.

“Mum spent a while on her own but did remarry, though it didn’t last.

“She moved from Peterhead to Aberdeen, living on Victoria Road in Torry for a while before moving into sheltered housing in Seaton.”

Muriel Marie Mavis Ducrotoy Gow.

Later Muriel moved into Rosewell House, Rubislaw – though she was never keen on moving into residential care.

Following a cancer diagnosis, she died on December 14 2022. Her ashes were scattered “at home” in New Deer. She was a mum, grandmother and great-granny.

‘People person’ will be remembered this Christmas

“It’s been horrible,” daughter Heather said. “I loved going into Aberdeen visiting mum, then back to Peterhead. Since she’s gone I have passed her flat several times and it’s so hard to think she’s no longer there.”

Muriel with her granddaughter, Heather’s little girl Emma.

This Christmas, only their third one without Muriel, Heather says she’ll be remembered throughout the day.

“Whenever it’s an occasion like Mother’s Day, or Christmas, I go up to New Deer. It’s not easy as I don’t drive. But she’s worth it.

“Mum chatted to everybody and anybody – rich or poor. She was just a people person.

Muriel Gow as she will be remembered most recently.

“She never lost her French accent. Everything had a bit of a twang.

“I can hear her now.

“I just loved my mum dearly, and we will certainly miss her this Christmas.”

