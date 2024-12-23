Christmas Without You: Peterhead’s Wynter-Rose and her daddy Jordan Weir who died two months apart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christmas Without You: Peterhead’s Wynter-Rose and her daddy Jordan Weir who died two months apart

Family pay tribute to the father and daughter ahead of another Christmas without them both.

Jordan Weir with his eldest daughter Amelie, and baby daughter Wynter-Rose, right.
By Lindsay Bruce

Peterhead mum Vikki Chalmers has paid tribute to her “gorgeous girl” Wynter-Rose and her daughter’s “daddy, Jordan Weir” who won’t be with them this Christmas.

Jordan and his four-year-old daughter Wynter-Rose both died in 2022 just two months apart.

For the first time since losing both her daughter and her partner, Vikki is sharing a memorial tribute as part of our Christmas Without You series.

Two beautiful girls for Jordan and Vikki

Brocher Vikki Chalmers met “soul mate” Jordan Weir through social media around 2012.

“He sent me a friend request on Facebook and kept asking me for a date. I said yes and that was how we got together. There’s just a six-month age difference between us,” Vikki said.

Jordan Weir, left, with his daughters Amelie and baby Wynter-Rose, and partner Vikki Chalmers.

Jordan worked offshore and Vikki worked for a nursery in Aberdeen. The couple of nine years shared a home in Peterhead.

Their first daughter Amelie was born on Aug 20 2015, and to their delight, another baby girl arrived on October 30, 2017, Wynter-Rose.

‘Wynter-Rose loved the simple things in life,’ said mum Vikki

“With Wynter we found out at the 34-week scan that she was really unwell. We later discovered she had a rare genetic condition. Both her dad and I were carriers.”

Wynter’s health condition meant she needed a lot of support, but it never stopped her smiling.

Wynter-Rose Weir on her bike, left, with dad Jordan and sister Amelie.

“She was so content, always smiling, she really was always happy. She liked the littlest things in life, like her cheese strings, and her iPad.

“Me and her were like one person, I knew what she wanted before she even asked.”

‘Hospital visits were tough but we did them together’

During Wynter’s short life she spent a lot of her time in Aberdeen and Glasgow children’s hospitals.

“We did everything the four of us. We liked to travel to the hospital as a family, depending on how long she was there for. In the last year of her life she spent a lot of time in hospital.

Walking with her daddy Jordan in the park, though she needed oxygen, little Wynter-Rose Weir.

“It was hard. And it really impacted Jordan. As her health deteriorated so did Jordan. He loved his girls.”

‘She knows her daddy died of a broken heart’

On April 16 2022 little Wynter-Rose passed away in hospital, in Aberdeen, aged just four-and-a-half.

Two months later, on June 27, Jordan (31) was also “taken from them”.

Jordan and daughter Wynter had a special bond.

“I don’t think I’ve accepted it yet. When we lost Wynter-Rose things were really tough between Jordan and I. But I loved him. He was my soul mate,” Vikki (33) said.

“Amelie knows her daddy died of a broken heart. And we understand that. Our hearts are still broken for them both.”

‘It’s time to pay tribute; it’s time to remember them both’

Amelie, who loves gymnastics, is now nine.

“I’ve tried to shield my little girl from grief but I think the time is right to share a tribute. I want people to remember them both.

“And I want to be able to share this with Amelie to show how much her daddy loved her and how much her sister loved her too.

Amelie Weir, left with her dad Jordan and little sister Wynter-Rose, right.

“Christmas won’t be easy. It never is when you miss people you love. I’m hoping, finally being able to share this, will help. It’s finally time to say how much we miss them in a public way.

“That makes it real, though, doesn’t it?”

