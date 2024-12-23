Christmas Without You: Peterhead’s Wynter-Rose and her daddy Jordan Weir who died two months apart

Peterhead mum Vikki Chalmers has paid tribute to her “gorgeous girl” Wynter-Rose and her daughter’s “daddy, Jordan Weir” who won’t be with them this Christmas.

Jordan and his four-year-old daughter Wynter-Rose both died in 2022 just two months apart.

For the first time since losing both her daughter and her partner, Vikki is sharing a memorial tribute as part of our Christmas Without You series.

Two beautiful girls for Jordan and Vikki

Brocher Vikki Chalmers met “soul mate” Jordan Weir through social media around 2012.

“He sent me a friend request on Facebook and kept asking me for a date. I said yes and that was how we got together. There’s just a six-month age difference between us,” Vikki said.

Jordan worked offshore and Vikki worked for a nursery in Aberdeen. The couple of nine years shared a home in Peterhead.

Their first daughter Amelie was born on Aug 20 2015, and to their delight, another baby girl arrived on October 30, 2017, Wynter-Rose.

‘Wynter-Rose loved the simple things in life,’ said mum Vikki

“With Wynter we found out at the 34-week scan that she was really unwell. We later discovered she had a rare genetic condition. Both her dad and I were carriers.”

Wynter’s health condition meant she needed a lot of support, but it never stopped her smiling.

“She was so content, always smiling, she really was always happy. She liked the littlest things in life, like her cheese strings, and her iPad.

“Me and her were like one person, I knew what she wanted before she even asked.”

‘Hospital visits were tough but we did them together’

During Wynter’s short life she spent a lot of her time in Aberdeen and Glasgow children’s hospitals.

“We did everything the four of us. We liked to travel to the hospital as a family, depending on how long she was there for. In the last year of her life she spent a lot of time in hospital.

“It was hard. And it really impacted Jordan. As her health deteriorated so did Jordan. He loved his girls.”

‘She knows her daddy died of a broken heart’

On April 16 2022 little Wynter-Rose passed away in hospital, in Aberdeen, aged just four-and-a-half.

Two months later, on June 27, Jordan (31) was also “taken from them”.

“I don’t think I’ve accepted it yet. When we lost Wynter-Rose things were really tough between Jordan and I. But I loved him. He was my soul mate,” Vikki (33) said.

“Amelie knows her daddy died of a broken heart. And we understand that. Our hearts are still broken for them both.”

‘It’s time to pay tribute; it’s time to remember them both’

Amelie, who loves gymnastics, is now nine.

“I’ve tried to shield my little girl from grief but I think the time is right to share a tribute. I want people to remember them both.

“And I want to be able to share this with Amelie to show how much her daddy loved her and how much her sister loved her too.

“Christmas won’t be easy. It never is when you miss people you love. I’m hoping, finally being able to share this, will help. It’s finally time to say how much we miss them in a public way.

“That makes it real, though, doesn’t it?”