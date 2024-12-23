Care round-up: Skye nursery impacted by staff changes while Aboyne nursery staff ‘enthusiastic and motivated’

A Skye nursery has been impacted by a change of leadership, location, and staff – while an Aboyne nursery has been praised for its “motivated and enthusiastic” team.

The Press and Journal has looked through the latest care reports published by the Care Inspectorate for services located in the north and north-east.

The watchdog oversees the care industry, inspecting care homes, nurseries, schools and childminding services.

Inspectors grade services on areas, including wellbeing, leadership and staffing. They use a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Fas Mor Nursery, Isle of Skye

Ratings: Wellbeing – 2, Leadership – 2, Staff – 2, Setting – 3

Inspection date: September 9-13

A service caring for up to 26 children. While children were nurtured and cared for, inspectors said it has been impacted by significant changes.

The report stated: “The service had experienced an unsettled period over recent years.

“There had been a change of premises, various changes to the staff team and, at the time of the inspection, the manager was still relatively new to post.”

Inspectors noted because of staff shortages, some children were left unsupervised, with staff splitting their time between groups of children.

Due to a lack of resources available for the children to play with, inspectors said, “children were disengaged”.

As a result, several requirements for the nursery were issued to bring the service up to standard.

Duncan Forbes Nursery, Inverness

Ratings: Wellbeing – 5, Leadership – 5, Staff – 5, Setting – 4

Inspection date: November 13-14

A nursery operated by Highland Council, with a capacity for up to 89 children, has been praised for its “settled and secure” environment.

Inspectors said children took “pride” in serving snacks, while meal times were “relaxed and sociable”.

Children were knowledgeable about the risks of leaving the premises and the importance of keeping the nursery gates locked at all times.

The staff team were praised for their compassionate approach to care.

One parent said: “Everyone is really lovely, and I feel they genuinely love working with

kids”.

Aboyne Primary Nursery

Ratings: Wellbeing – 5, Leadership – 5, Staff – 4, Setting – 5

Inspection date: November 26-27

Operated by Aberdeenshire Council, the service received high praise for its “very motivated and enthusiastic” staff.

Inspectors noted the pace of the day was “relaxed” so children had time to choose what they wanted to do.

The nursery also had very good links to the wider community with walks to the local care home, library and fire station.

One parent said: “Easy to speak to, always friendly and welcoming. They seem happy and kind with any interaction I have.

“They take an interest in your child and their family, which is really nice.”

Cornerstone Ellon

Ratings: Wellbeing – 4, Leadership – 4, Staff – 4, Planning – 4

Inspection date: November 19-20

Cornerstone, a housing support for up to seven adults with learning difficulties, has been praised for its calm and friendly atmosphere.

The service provided good access to health care for its clients, which was highlighted by one family member.

People who felt stressed were supported by staff who kept up-to-date and regular records of incidents.

The report stated: “Staff worked well together on shift and were responsive to changes in people’s needs and wishes.”

Little Clouds Nursery, Aberdeen

Ratings: Wellbeing – 2, Leadership – 3, Staff – 3, Setting – 2

Inspection date: November 5 & 7

Located in Altens, the nursery provides care for dozens of young children. Staff were praised for being knowledgeable and caring.

However, inspectors criticised the activities for not being “sufficiently challenging” and asked the service to improve this.

The nappy changing area was “dirty and unhygienic”, and the dummies were stored incorrectly. Infection control measures were not up to standard, according to the report.

When brought to the manager’s attention, they took immediate action. Inspectors have required the service to ensure staff are up-to-date on infection control guidance and training.

The nursery said it was” disappointed in the inspection process and the results”.

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Press and Journal’s care home tracker.