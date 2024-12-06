‘All she wanted was one last Christmas with her kids’: Tributes for Bucksburn widow Diane Mackie

The family of Bucksburn mum-of-two Diane Mackie have paid tribute to the ‘humble, caring, devoted mother’ who died age 42 just two years after losing her husband.

A fundraising page has now been set up by friends to support her 12-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter, facing Christmas without either of their parents.

Early years in Bucksburn

Diane Mackie was born on September 6 1982. One of two girls for Robert and Patricia Wyness, Diane was raised in Bucksburn.

She attended Bankhead Academy before moving into the world of work.

Starting off in a part-time role with JJB, her career “properly started” when she began working for Aberdeen City Council in the Care and Repair department as a finance assistant. It was a job she loved.

‘Diane and Jamie were just inseparable’

In 2007 Diane met Aberdeen chef Jamie Mackie, online.

Jamie and Diane chatted remotely, as Jamie was working in Oxford, but they finally went out for dinner together in Aberdeen once Jamie came home to the Granite City.

Jamie’s sister Anna-Marie Mackie described them as “inseparable.”

“They just loved each other and were never away from one another from that first date.”

The young couple married in September 2011 and began their married life living in Seaton.

In June 2012 their first baby Austin arrived, followed by his sister Bethany in September 2014.

Shock cancer diagnosis in lockdown

In 2020 the Mackies were dealt a shocking blow.

Diane attended a hospital scan in March after finding a lump in her breast.

Just days before lockdown she was told she had cancer but it was deemed too risky to give her chemotherapy in hospital so began medication at home.

By July Diane was given a fuller diagnosis of “invasive ductal breast carcinoma with nodules in lung.”

In a blog post Diane told her story. She wrote that she “hadn’t even heard of secondary breast cancer”, which her cancer was classified as.

“I had only gone to see about primary [cancer] but now I know more about it the symptoms did seem to relate to me,” she wrote.

“I was struggling and kept making mistakes at work and took voluntary redundancy just before I was diagnosed. There were other issues like fatigue and forgetfulness.”

‘She just wanted to be a hands-on mum’

Diane began an invasive regimen of treatment once secondary cancer was confirmed.

“I had to get my teeth removed before I could start the treatment,” she wrote. “So was around October 2020 when I started the [medication] palbociclib.”

Almost a year into her treatment she said on her social media page that she was stable.

“All the way through she was positive and never wanted to be a burden on anyone. As time went on it was really hard for them as a family,” Anna-Marie added.

“But Diane kept doing as much as she could for the kids. She never wanted to be anything but a hands-on mum. It made her sad at times that she couldn’t do what she wanted to do.”

More tragedy with the loss of Jamie

A source of “huge strength” for Diane was her Christian faith, which she “found” following her diagnosis. A keen member of Donside Community Church, she made friends, attended groups and shared her story to help others.

Sadly, tragedy struck again for the family when unexpectedly Diane’s husband Jamie died in November 2022 age 42.

“It was absolutely devastating,” Anna-Marie said. “It was to do with his heart.

“Diane was devastated, and so were the kids. I still can’t believe my brother is no longer here if I’m honest. It’s all been so much.”

‘One last Christmas with the kids’

In the wake of Jamie’s death, Diane’s health also began to deteriorate.

“Things just got harder and harder for her. She was so tired all the time,” Anna-Marie added.

The family continued to rally around Diane and the children but more recently she received an additional setback in the form of melanoma.

What started as a small sore on her face grew rapidly.

Treatment was discussed but likely the side effects were thought to be too harsh for her weakening body.

Diane started planning for her last Christmas with the kids.

‘Telling her children mum has gone was the worst thing in the world’

“One thing she would want the kids to know is that all she thought about was them. In those last few days she asked to have more time with them, she talked about them and she was so, so proud of them both,” Anna-Marie said.

“She was determined to get to Christmas but it wasn’t meant to be.”

After being admitted to the ARI, on Tuesday, November 26, Diane died peacefully age 42, the same age as Jamie.

Anna-Marie, who now looks after her niece and nephew, had to break the news to them.

“It’s the worst thing I’ve ever had to do in my life. We had planned to get support through the Archie Foundation to help them understand that mum didn’t have long.

“She went so unexpectedly. Anyone who knew Diane knows how much she loved posting on social media. She was doing that until a couple of days before she passed.

“It’s all just such a shock. And so, so sad that the kids have lost both their parents now.

“Diane’s parents – who just adored her – are also, obviously devastated.”

‘Diane touched the lives of so many,’ Laura said

Diane’s loss is felt within the entire family.

“All my kids loved their auntie Diane. My son is autistic and really doesn’t show a lot of emotion. When he heard the news he burst into tears.”

In a bid to support Bethany and Austin, her friend Laura Mitchell started a Go Fund Me page in memory of Diane.

“I wanted to let Diane’s family know that her story touched a lot of people. As a community we raised money for Diane when Jamie passed away so felt it was only right to do it now for her children and her family.”

So far the total has exceeded £1,700.

“We plan to make a donation to a charity and to put some in trust for Bethany and Austin,” Anna-Marie explained.

Final farewell for kind-hearted Diane

A celebration of Diane’s life will take place at 11am on Tuesday December 10 in Donside Community Church, also known as The Lighthouse.

As scores of tributes have been shared online, Anna-Marie reflected on Diane’s life.

“She was such a humble girl that didn’t care about looks or the need to have the best of things. All she cared about was Jamie, Austin and Bethany. She truly was an amazing daughter, mother, wife, aunt and sister-in-law.

“I can hand on heart say I miss her, truly.”