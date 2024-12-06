Jimmy Thelin delivers defiant message to Aberdeen’s doubters

Defiant boss Jimmy Thelin insists Aberdeen remain in a “good place” despite suffering a four-game winless slump.

After a sensational start to the season of 11 games unbeaten in the Premiership, the Reds’ form has stalled in recent weeks.

After a 1-0 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie on Wednesday, Thelin’s Reds have taken only two points from the last 12.

Second-placed Aberdeen also dropped seven points behind league leaders Celtic, who also hold a game in hand.

Thelin says his belief in his three-year plan to bring sustained success to Aberdeen has not been dented – and he aims to lead the Dons back to winning ways when hosting St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Thelin said: “We are in good shape and in a good place.

“We are optimistic, positive and have energy.

“It is my way to have that strong belief in what I am doing and that has not changed.

“The season is our target, and we try to grow and nothing has really changed for us.

“It’s still a long-term journey and we’re always thinking game by game, and then we’re going to know in May where we’re going to end up.

“But we always have to push 100% for the next game and be ready for that one and try to be a little bit better.”

‘If you lose a game feeling sad for a long time is not for us’

Aberdeen’s 15-game winning streak at Pittodrie ended with the narrow reverse to defending champions Celtic.

The Dons produced a much-improved display against the Hoops.

However, the inability to convert scoring opportunities against the Parkhead side proved costly.

Thelin is confident there will be no hangover from the four-game winless run.

He said: “You always have to be ready and go out again and compete.

“If you lose a game, feeling sad for a long time is not for us.

“We quickly move on to the next game.

“The fixtures are coming so quick you can’t stay in the past.

“You have to be ready for the next challenge and the three points to fight for.”

Dealing with high expectations

Thelin is now roughly a third of the way through his first Premiership campaign as Aberdeen manager.

He accepts the expectation is to win at the club.

Thelin delivered this in a memorable start to the season – and accepts the victories must return.

He said: “The expectation is always high.

“We are ambitious in this club and nothing has changed.

“We want to try to arrive at the European qualification and the European games in the future.

“And that’s why we try to build something strong in the long term.

“However, we can’t focus on the games we have played already.

“We focus on this next game and the three points we have to fight for.

“And if we have a good performance, then hopefully also a good result.”

Repeating intensity regularly

Aberdeen were the only side to have a 100% home record in the Premiership this season, until losing to Celtic.

Despite suffering a second loss in just four games, Thelin identified some positives.

He said: “If we can bring the intensity we had against Celtic more often then it doesn’t depend on how the opponents play.

“We will learn and improve things from that to be more stable and more effective in some parts of the game.”

Going up against Simo Valakari

Standing between Thelin and a return to winning ways is a St Johnstone team managed by a fellow Scandinavian Simo Valakari.

Former Finland international Valakari was appointed earlier this season, having previously been head coach of Latvian side Riga FC.

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie is ruled out of the game against St Johnstone.

Left-back MacKenzie has missed the last two games due to injury.

Thelin said: “Simo Valakari has done very well and used the qualities of the squad in a very good way.

“Their manager changed some parts since our first game and they are doing well.

“It’s quite clear what he brings to the table with how they want to play and an identity is there.

“But it’s up to us to show the energy we did against Celtic in the last game.

“Then we need to find a way to use the Pittodrie atmosphere to make sure we take the points.”