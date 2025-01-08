Family pay tribute to former Aberdeenshire councillor Carl Nelson following death aged 88

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Obituaries

Family pay tribute to former Aberdeenshire councillor Carl Nelson following death aged 88

Mr Nelson served the people of North Kincardine for over two decades.

By Graham Fleming
Councillor Carl Nelson, at the top of the cliffs at Newtonhill. Picture by Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
Councillor Carl Nelson, at the top of the cliffs at Newtonhill. Picture by Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire councillor who served his community for over two decades has died aged 88.

Carl Nelson first stepped-up to represent the Scottish Conservatives in 1992, with Kincardine and Deeside District Council.

He became councillor for North Kincardine on the newly formed Aberdeenshire Council four years later.

During his more than two decades in office, he held various positions including chairman of the Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee and sat on the board of Grampian Fire and Rescue.

Local councillor Carl Nelson voices his support for Newtonhill’s Bettridge Centre at a public meeting in 2005. Image: DC Thomson

His service earned him an MBE in 1994, which was presented to him by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

He was also credited with taking the decision to build the town of Chapeltown within his constituency.

Mr Nelson eventually retired in 2017, after a quarter century of service to his community.

The sad news of his death was announced this week, in a statement from his family.

Both his loved ones and former colleagues have since paid tribute to Mr Nelson, who has been described as “a real people person”.

Carl Nelson MBE will be ‘dearly missed’ after death

In a tribute to their father, Mr Nelson’s daughter Hilary and son Graham said: “Dad was a real people person who truly enjoyed helping others and serving the community he loved to the very best of his ability.

“He was totally dedicated to his role as a councillor.”

Tributes have been paid to the long-serving councillor. Image: Raymond Besant

Councillor Wendy Agnew, who succeeded Mr Nelson as chair of the Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee in 2017, said: “I came to know Carl well as an honourable man who was conscientious in his work as a councillor.

“He was always caring towards particular concerns within his ward and the issues that mattered to individual constituents.

“Carl was respected by all who knew him and will be dearly missed.”

Scottish Conservative Aberdeenshire Association chairman, John Duncan MBE, added: “Carl Nelson will be fondly remembered by all who knew him as a true gentleman who undertook his council duties with professionalism, dedication and good humour.

“He will be greatly missed by everyone associated with the Scottish Conservatives, both across the north east and further afield.”

Conversation