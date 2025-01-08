Family pay tribute to former Aberdeenshire councillor Carl Nelson following death aged 88

An Aberdeenshire councillor who served his community for over two decades has died aged 88.

Carl Nelson first stepped-up to represent the Scottish Conservatives in 1992, with Kincardine and Deeside District Council.

He became councillor for North Kincardine on the newly formed Aberdeenshire Council four years later.

During his more than two decades in office, he held various positions including chairman of the Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee and sat on the board of Grampian Fire and Rescue.

His service earned him an MBE in 1994, which was presented to him by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

He was also credited with taking the decision to build the town of Chapeltown within his constituency.

Mr Nelson eventually retired in 2017, after a quarter century of service to his community.

The sad news of his death was announced this week, in a statement from his family.

Both his loved ones and former colleagues have since paid tribute to Mr Nelson, who has been described as “a real people person”.

Carl Nelson MBE will be ‘dearly missed’ after death

In a tribute to their father, Mr Nelson’s daughter Hilary and son Graham said: “Dad was a real people person who truly enjoyed helping others and serving the community he loved to the very best of his ability.

“He was totally dedicated to his role as a councillor.”

Councillor Wendy Agnew, who succeeded Mr Nelson as chair of the Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee in 2017, said: “I came to know Carl well as an honourable man who was conscientious in his work as a councillor.

“He was always caring towards particular concerns within his ward and the issues that mattered to individual constituents.

“Carl was respected by all who knew him and will be dearly missed.”

Scottish Conservative Aberdeenshire Association chairman, John Duncan MBE, added: “Carl Nelson will be fondly remembered by all who knew him as a true gentleman who undertook his council duties with professionalism, dedication and good humour.

“He will be greatly missed by everyone associated with the Scottish Conservatives, both across the north east and further afield.”