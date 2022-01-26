Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gail Sayles: It's vital we talk to teenagers about relationships

By Gail Sayles
January 26, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 26, 2022, 11:52 am
Finding a good time to start the conversation is important - such as on a walk.
It is understandable for some parents and carers to be worried about their children as they become teenagers and get into relationships.

Speaking to your child about relationships may feel awkward or uncomfortable, but it is an important topic to address and there are ways of making the conversation easier that put you both at ease.

Finding a good time to start the conversation is important, perhaps when your child is relaxed and there are unlikely to be any interruptions, such as on a walk or in the car, instead of in the home where other family members could walk in.

It could also be useful to relate the conversation to something that’s happened on a TV series that you’ve both watched. It’s best not to rush the conversation but to let your child talk to you in their own time.

It can help to have several short conversations rather than trying to cover everything at once. And, if your child feels uncomfortable, let them know you are there to talk whenever they want to.

You may realise that your child is involved in an unhealthy relationship, which of course can be upsetting and worrying. It can also be difficult to know how to help them.

Children have right to be treated with respect

And an unhealthy relationship can be difficult to define. But worried parents can look out for signs such as social withdrawal, changes in appearance, changes in appetite, or even marks and bruises.

It can be really hard to approach the subject with your child, and they may become defensive, so it’s important to try to avoid sounding critical of them or blaming them.

It’s important to let your child know that they have the right to be treated with respect.

They should never feel pressured into doing anything they are not comfortable with, have to behave in a certain way or be made to feel they aren’t good enough in a relationship.

It is vitally important that we talk to children about relationships, sex and consent, so when issues arise it is more likely that the child will be open and honest.

For more advice on starting conversations about relationships, including sex and consent, with your child visit the NSPCC website. Parents and carers, as well as young people, can also access starter conversation toolkits created for our partnership campaign on healthy relationships called Oor Fierce Girls at www.ywcascotland.org/oor-fierce-girls/

Any adults with concerns about a child can contact the NSPCC Helpline at help@nspcc.org.uk or call on 0808 800 5000.

Gail Sayles is NSPCC Scotland local campaigns manager

