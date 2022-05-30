Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie Gillies: Scots with epilepsy are suffering more than you know

By Jamie Gillies
May 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Purple ribbons are often worn for epilepsy awareness (Photo: SewCream/Shutterstock)
May 29 marked the end of National Epilepsy Week 2022, during which Epilepsy Scotland raised awareness of the condition and shared the positive message that people can “Excel With Epilepsy”.

I was delighted to see their campaign on social media last week. Epilepsy has a special resonance in my life because two people close to me have developed it in recent years.

One of my best friends, who I’ve known for almost 20 years, was unexpectedly diagnosed with epilepsy less than five years ago. One day at work, while in his mid-20s, it announced itself, in the form of a massive seizure.

Since that day, his life has changed dramatically. He can’t drive anymore. He’s also been unable to work. He’s a dad. It hasn’t been easy.

For the last two years, he’s been on a number of different medications, in varying doses. His health has been sporadic. Every few months, he’s been in hospital, or out of action for days, following a grand mal seizure. The rest of the time, smaller seizures have disrupted his days.

Try finding an employer who will happily allow for all this. They’re rare, sadly.

My friend is one of the strongest people I know. He’s weathered this storm with immense courage and dignity. He’s still able to crack a smile and remain positive about what the future holds.

He’s confident he’ll learn to live with epilepsy with the right medical plan in place, and I hope and pray that he will, soon. I also hold out hope that a job will come up.

We need more awareness and willingness

I mentioned that there are two people in my life with epilepsy. The other is my cousin. He was recently found to have a rare form of the condition, resulting in small seizures happening in the brain all the time.

Progress is being made, but there is a long way to go

It disrupts his sleep significantly, making him exhausted through the day. Sadly, this is affecting his cognitive development.

You wouldn’t know my cousin is grappling with this, unless you were told. He is a happy wee boy.

As with my friend, I am hopeful that he will find other forms of support throughout his life. This isn’t inevitable, by any means, with a postcode lottery in support already, and cuts to services on the horizon.

If there are two things that have been impressed on me through my loved ones, it’s the need for more awareness, and a willingness in various sectors to adapt to people’s needs. Progress is being made, but there is a long way to go.

I hope many will join the campaign for change, to ensure people with epilepsy can truly excel in Scotland.

Jamie Gillies is a campaigner and commentator based in the north-east of Scotland

