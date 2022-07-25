Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dylan Stevens: Let’s stop discrimination before it starts in early years education

By Dylan Stevens
July 25, 2022, 11:45 am
Early years learning environments have a profound impact on children (Photo: Gary L Hider/Shutterstock)
Having autism and ADHD, I know firsthand the stigma and challenges that people with disabilities face.

I am not ashamed of my disability, nor should I be, but I do feel I have been treated unfairly because of it. This type of discrimination started very early in my life, when I first started at nursery.

I was only able to attend nursery for a few hours because there wasn’t the support for me. I remember that, a lot of the time, the nursery workers didn’t know how to engage with me, and it wasn’t an environment that allowed me to become involved or to fit in.

Throughout my time in early education, staff didn’t always have the right skills or training to support people with disabilities and other neurodivergent conditions. There are better ways of working with children than simply isolating them from the rest of their group.

Unfortunately, my experience is not unusual; many people with learning disabilities and their families have similar stories they can share. This is something that people talk about, even now, when we are supposed to have funded hours to support early years childcare provision for every child.

Nursey staff should be trained in learning disabilities

This is why the Scottish Commission for People with Learning Disabilities (SCLD) carried out research to understand the current experiences of parents of children with learning disabilities when it comes to accessing the support that should be available to them. The aim is to see if we need to do things differently.

Early years education must be designed around the needs of children with disabilities and neurodivergencies

The report has identified many things that my family and I could relate to, including the need for staff to have the correct training and the right attitudes. It also identified that it is difficult to talk in an open and honest way about the problems with early years education, and that people have difficulties in finding information about the support they are entitled to.

Nursery staff should have the correct training to be able to teach and help every child (Photo: </p> <p>Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock</p> <p>)</p> <p>

The early years report concluded that “the overall picture […] is one where, despite the best of intentions, we are simply not getting it right for every child.” I agree with this, and with lots of the ideas included in the report for making things better.

We need to ensure that the needs of children with learning disabilities are something all nursery staff are trained in – it should be part of their qualifications. Early years education must be designed around the needs of children with disabilities and neurodivergencies, with more opportunities for parents and carers to get involved.

Improving the experiences of young people with learning disabilities across early years education must be a priority for our decision-makers, because our first steps should always be in the right direction.

Dylan Stevens is an Include For Good rapporteur for SCLD

[[title]]