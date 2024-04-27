The Flying Pigs: The Tortured Politicians Department? SNP-Greens break-up is like a Taylor Swift album come to life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Flying Pigs: The Tortured Politicians Department? SNP-Greens break-up is like a Taylor Swift album come to life

Post-coalition, who gets the dog? Will Patrick Harvie want to keep his SNP hoodie? Will Humza Yousaf take Lorna Slater’s Fleetwood Mac CDs?

Scottish Greens co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie, pictured during happier times. It now looks like the SNP and the Greens are never, ever getting back together. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Moray Barber and Andrew Brebner.

Struan Metcalfe, MP for Aberdeenshire North East and surrounding nether regions

Hello friends! It’s been, as the kids would say, “a minute”. Old Stru-Stru has, by his own admission, been pretty quiet of late. The more astute amongst you would be aware that I haven’t graced these pages since last November – that’s three whole deputy party chairmen ago!

I might have been out of the public eye, but I haven’t been idle – unlike the nation’s sick-note scroungers! No, I’ve been out on the old speaking circuit, telling it like it is in places most people wouldn’t necessarily see. The universities, Tory old-boys’ whisky dinners, the Trump campaign, and GB News.

The Flying Pigs

TBH, I’ve been trying not to rock the boat. These days, it’s tricky being a Tory MP. Stick your head above the parapet and you’re likely to be implicated in some scandal or other.

Honestly! You send one fruity photo and a chum’s number to a mystery WhatsApper and, before you know it, you’re on the front of The Mirror and having the whip withdrawn; and nobody wants that.

However, the events of this past week have just been too truly scrumptious for me to stay quiet. Let me tell you a story…

Once upon a time, long before I met and wed the current Mrs Metcalfe, I had a girlfriend called Hortensia. Now, how can I put this delicately? She wasn’t the most suitable filly in the paddock. Too subtle? She wasn’t necessarily the kind of girl one would take back to the family pile and introduce to the parentals.

She was “kooky” – would sometimes say odd stuff about second homes, wood-burning stoves, and the hegemony of international oil companies. Yet, one tolerated it, as she was charming, and it’s important to have a partner. One needs someone to stroke one’s fevered brow, doesn’t one?

Now in his post-Greens era, First Minister Humza Yousaf scrapped the Bute House Agreement this week. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire

I won’t lie –  after a while, things got a teensy-weensy a bit weird. The better we got to know each other, the less interested in me she became. She stopped asking what I thought about things and then, when I tried to help her by offering my opinions, she made the most extraordinary sound in the back of her throat – a sort of “PTCHYAAA!”

I began to feel like the way I was conducting myself was causing her to fall out of love with me. Yes, with me!

I resolved to act. So, I dumped her first.

And, this week, we are seeing a similar split here in Scotland. Speaking as a truly self-aware, fair-minded and collaborative politician, I am collecting my popcorn from the metaphorical kiosk and taking a front-row seat for the break-up between the SNP and the Scottish Greens! It’s like a Taylor Swift album come to life.

Who gets the dog? Will Patrick Harvie want to keep his SNP hoodie? Will Humza Yousaf take Lorna Slater’s Fleetwood Mac CDs?

As a Conservative, I am bally well loving it. I smell blood. It’s like the toxic relationship between two people you can’t stand melting down in real time.

This kind of distracting human story is, frankly, hilarious. Who gets the dog? Will Patrick Harvie want to keep his SNP hoodie? Will Humza Yousaf take Lorna Slater’s Fleetwood Mac CDs?

As Humza throws himself open to the revenge of Ash Regan in next week’s no-confidence vote, it’s as gripping as TV’s The Traitors. If he loses, who will be the new first minister? My money’s on Claudia Winkleman!

@FlyingPigNews

Conversation