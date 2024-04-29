Scott Begbie: Quick NHS care and human kindness are silver linings to my mystery pain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Quick NHS care and human kindness are silver linings to my mystery pain

Thank God for the NHS, and for kind people who care about others.

A flare-up of back and leg pain is seriously affecting Scott Begbie's ability to walk. Image: TB studio/Shutterstock
A flare-up of back and leg pain is seriously affecting Scott Begbie's ability to walk. Image: TB studio/Shutterstock
By Scott Begbie

You know that glib saying about never taking your health for granted? Trust me: never take your health for granted.

Because I have discovered just how narrow your horizons become and how limited life can be when you have a bit of a setback on the whole mobility front.

In the past couple of weeks, a back and leg problem I had last year has flared up out of nowhere. It’s back with a vengeance and is seriously hampering my ability to walk.

The pain ranges from bone-deep aching to sharp and searing, pulling me up in my tracks when I walk more than a few yards.

Now, in the great scheme of things, a sair back and dodgy leg would be the least of anyone’s problems. But, all of a sudden, I have gone from hale and hearty to not being able to walk to the kitchen without having to sit down.

And try as I might to just get on with life as normal, it’s not an easy ask when you are stopping and doubling over every few yards, with a lot of huffing and puffing and ooyahs and ayeahs.

Scott fought through the pain to make it to Aberdeen Whisky Shop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

How bad is it? I’ve had to work from home a couple of days now, something I loathe and detest with all my being. But the thought of normal day-to-day walking was unbearable.

How bad is it? I nearly called off a long-planned mannie pub tour with a mate. As it was, we had to change our plans, so it was trains and taxis to the Whisky Shop on Union Street (which was excellent, by the way. Thank you, Sophia).

And the pub crawl was limited to me limping, groaning and greetin’ to The Grill. Thanks to the lovely table of folk who didn’t mind when I just slumped onto the empty chair in the middle of their company.

I am in safe and competent hands

I have, though, learned some valuable lessons out of this. Firstly, thank God for the NHS. I was whisked in for an appointment to see if they could get to the bottom of my unlooked-for and unexpected painful impediment.

Sadly, we need more tests and are still working on a pain relief regime – The Verve were right: the drugs don’t work. Meanwhile, a physio plan is waiting in the wings.

I have lost count of the number of concerned souls who have asked if I’m all right after spotting me doubled over in the street

But I know I am in safe and competent hands, and hugely grateful for our wonderful national health service.

And another life lesson is that people are good. I have lost count of the number of concerned souls who have asked if I’m all right after spotting me doubled over in the street, waiting until I feel OK to move again. Thanks.

So, I will continue to soldier on, chin up – and have every faith in the NHS to fix me.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

