Scott Begbie: Quick NHS care and human kindness are silver linings to my mystery pain

You know that glib saying about never taking your health for granted? Trust me: never take your health for granted.

Because I have discovered just how narrow your horizons become and how limited life can be when you have a bit of a setback on the whole mobility front.

In the past couple of weeks, a back and leg problem I had last year has flared up out of nowhere. It’s back with a vengeance and is seriously hampering my ability to walk.

The pain ranges from bone-deep aching to sharp and searing, pulling me up in my tracks when I walk more than a few yards.

Now, in the great scheme of things, a sair back and dodgy leg would be the least of anyone’s problems. But, all of a sudden, I have gone from hale and hearty to not being able to walk to the kitchen without having to sit down.

And try as I might to just get on with life as normal, it’s not an easy ask when you are stopping and doubling over every few yards, with a lot of huffing and puffing and ooyahs and ayeahs.

How bad is it? I’ve had to work from home a couple of days now, something I loathe and detest with all my being. But the thought of normal day-to-day walking was unbearable.

How bad is it? I nearly called off a long-planned mannie pub tour with a mate. As it was, we had to change our plans, so it was trains and taxis to the Whisky Shop on Union Street (which was excellent, by the way. Thank you, Sophia).

And the pub crawl was limited to me limping, groaning and greetin’ to The Grill. Thanks to the lovely table of folk who didn’t mind when I just slumped onto the empty chair in the middle of their company.

I am in safe and competent hands

I have, though, learned some valuable lessons out of this. Firstly, thank God for the NHS. I was whisked in for an appointment to see if they could get to the bottom of my unlooked-for and unexpected painful impediment.

Sadly, we need more tests and are still working on a pain relief regime – The Verve were right: the drugs don’t work. Meanwhile, a physio plan is waiting in the wings.

I have lost count of the number of concerned souls who have asked if I’m all right after spotting me doubled over in the street

But I know I am in safe and competent hands, and hugely grateful for our wonderful national health service.

And another life lesson is that people are good. I have lost count of the number of concerned souls who have asked if I’m all right after spotting me doubled over in the street, waiting until I feel OK to move again. Thanks.

So, I will continue to soldier on, chin up – and have every faith in the NHS to fix me.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired