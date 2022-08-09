Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Arielle Ball: Scotland can and must offer more expert breastfeeding support

By Arielle Ball
August 9, 2022, 11:45 am
Many parents look for support and advice when it comes to breastfeeding (Photo: HarryKiiM Stock/Shutterstock)
Many parents look for support and advice when it comes to breastfeeding (Photo: HarryKiiM Stock/Shutterstock)

Infant feeding is a highly scrutinised and moralised issue that often divides parents into the breastfeeding versus formula debate.

It is so sad to see this division of vulnerable parents at a time when they really need support from peers, family, community and healthcare professionals.

When people moralise health issues such as lifestyle choices, weight, mental health and infant feeding, they are more likely to stigmatise those who do not act in accordance with the norm. So, what is the norm in Scotland when it comes to infant feeding?

Back in 2002/03, only 36% of babies aged six to eight weeks were receiving any breast milk. That has now increased to 45% in 2020/21.

The World Health Organization recommends that all babies should be exclusively breastfed for the first six months, and that breastfeeding should continue with complementary foods for two years and beyond.

According to Unicef, improving the UK’s breastfeeding rates would save the NHS up to £50 million each year in common childhood illnesses such as ear, chest and gut infections, with fewer GP consultations and hospital admissions.

Parents want evidence-based, best practice support

Scotland has been doing an excellent job with getting peer support programs funded and lifted off the ground, but the amount of professional support is severely lacking.

International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) hold the highest level of experience, training and qualifications to help provide antenatal and postnatal education and support. They are knowledgeable in all areas of lactation, and can help with both basic and complex breastfeeding challenges.

But, you can only find 17 IBCLCs listed on the Lactation Consultants of Great Britain website, and just a quarter of those are actively working in the NHS, with a primary or secondary focus in infant feeding.

The World Health Organization recommends that all babies should be exclusively breastfed for the first six months (Photo: Lopolo/Shutterstock)

As the owner of Breastfeed Scotland, a private practice infant feeding consultancy, I am far too aware of the gaps in infant feeding education and support. We’ve had clients fly in from Scottish islands for help, and our practitioners have travelled up to Inverness many times.

Hundreds of amazing parents seek our support with their infant feeding journey. Some are pregnant, some are new parents, and many have had previous breastfeeding experiences. They all have one thing in common: they just want evidence-based, best practice support from experienced professionals.

They are frustrated by the lack of education and support they’ve received. Their tears roll. The stories they tell are ones you should never have to hear.

Scotland can do so much more. The recent theme for World Breastfeeding Week 2022 was “Step Up For Breastfeeding: Educate and Support”. Let this be the year the NHS invests to help our pregnant and postnatal families. Let’s step up.

Arielle Ball is a clinical infant feeding specialist based in the north-east of Scotland

Empowering mothers this World Breastfeeding Week

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]