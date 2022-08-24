Clare Johnston: What to expect from north and north-east bin strikes – from an Edinburgh local

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Clare Johnston: What to expect from north and north-east bin strikes – from an Edinburgh local

Clare Johnston By Clare Johnston
August 24, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 6:08 pm
Edinburgh's Grassmarket is looking in a sorry state (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
This is the week I developed an obsession with rubbish.

Every item I deposit in my bins at home brings me a little angst.

When, at the weekend, my husband innocently began to clear out a cupboard, he was sharply halted by me hollering: “This is not the time to do that!”

That’s because, for the last six days, everything we dispose of has had no place to go.

Instead, it piles up in bags at the side of the house. When they’ll finally be lifted, we don’t know.

Worse, when I step out onto the street, the communal waste bin just outside our door sits overflowing with junk.

The very presence of this bin, though way past being of any service, apparently entitles folks to pile their rubbish on top, or just drop it at the side – as if this is somehow still the right point to shed their waste. It ceased being the right point to do that several days ago.

So, we put out bin bags for passers-by to use instead, and now they sit bulging and stacking up, too. When they’ll finally be lifted, we don’t know.

Walk down towards the local shops, and the reminders of our current state of chaos in the capital are ever-present. Empty sandwich packs, drinks bottles, crisp packets and dog poo bags lie scattered along the pavements and on the roads.

Your heart sinks. Locals shake their heads at the sight.

When the streets will finally be cleared, we don’t know.

Then, the real heartbreak – when you drive into the city centre and are met by the spectacle of litter strewn all over the streets, with piles upon piles of ripped waste bags and ugly, spilling mess all precariously balanced or toppled around overflowing rubbish bins.

12-day strike feels endless

The 12-day strike in Edinburgh officially ends on August 30, but how long it will take to clear this ever-growing mess, we don’t know.

For those, like me, who thrive on order and organisation, something like this is triggering, to say the least.

I scan the news, hoping for a breakthrough in the talks between Cosla and Unite union reps that will bring this pay dispute to an end

I find myself sliding into thoughts of litter Armageddon, where the rubbish takes over the city, the smell lying thick in the air around us. I imagine the bin lorries swinging back into action on the first day after the strike, but being barely able to scratch the surface of the mess that has already piled up around us.

I have to claw my thoughts away from this scenario.

Bin collections across the north and north-east will likely soon be seriously disrupted (Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)

Others are more relaxed. They sigh and recognise this will pass. I wish I was more like them.

Instead, I scan the news, hoping for a breakthrough in the talks between Cosla and Unite union reps that will bring this pay dispute to an end.

We take normality for granted

A little like those pandemic days when even everyday essentials like bread and loo roll could be hard to come by in supermarkets, the strike reminds us of just how much we take normality for granted.

You crave those heady days of easy living, when everything you needed was readily available and easily disposed of. When you didn’t have to think twice about switching a light on, or the tumble dryer, or how many times you heat the kettle up in a day.

We can all sympathise with workers. Most of us share their fears

Unions are warning this could be the winter of discontent as workers strike over  current pay that isn’t going to be sufficient enough to cover the rising cost of living. We can all sympathise. Most of us share their fears.

But, to avoid getting overwhelmed by the thought of ongoing chaos, I look again to those more optimistic folks – the ones who’ll glance at the overflowing bins and say: “It’s not forever.”

And, when I finally hear the roar of the bin lorry as it makes its way along our street again, there will be relief – and appreciation.

Clare Johnston is a journalist and strategic development partner for DC Thomson

