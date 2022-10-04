Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

SJ Molver: The best day of my life was planned on a strict budget

By SJ Molver
October 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 4, 2022, 8:17 am
A town hall wedding followed by photos in the forest made for a dreamy day (Photo: Shunevych Serhii/Shutterstock)
A town hall wedding followed by photos in the forest made for a dreamy day (Photo: Shunevych Serhii/Shutterstock)

After 11 years, two children, numerous animals, a few wobbles and a major house move, I never thought my partner and I would ever get married.

The topic came up less and less the older our relationship got, because, let’s be real, once you have children, your priorities change and fanciful thoughts of throwing wads of cash at anything other than replacement kitchens or bathrooms, windows or carpets and vet bills are for the birds.

So, you can imagine my surprise when, on a rare date night last December, in our favourite pub, he suddenly looked up, flashed an unfamiliar smile, and rolled a beautiful, vintage engagement ring across the table at me, between our two freshly poured pints of beer, and asked the question I least expected.

I should say before I go on that when I cry, I cry ugly. By the time the ring reached me at the other side of the table, I was sobbing and crying real ugly – ugly and wet. After a few moments of unforgivable ugliness, I managed to whimper “yes” and reached out for his hands.

We bounced outta that pub like a couple of teenagers, high on the prospect of a party surrounded by friends and family, but the exciting conversations about endless guest lists, fancy venues and elaborate, tiered cakes came to an abrupt end the moment we walked through the door and were hit with reality.

SJ decided to say ‘yes’ then minimise stress (Photo: attem/Shutterstock)

The house needed new radiators, new carpets, decorated from top to bottom. The kids needed new coats and shoes. Not to mention my own anxiety of being the centre of attention for a day.

We sat down and discussed what we were going to do, and how to make it work for us. My first thought was people – we could do without people. No people meant no invites, seating plans, catering bills; no stress or arguments. We simply wouldn’t tell anyone.

Keeping costs down – with room for magical touches

I made a short list of what I deemed “wedding essentials” and jumped on those Aberdeen mums’ Facebook groups faster than the dog eats his dinner.

In no time, I found a lovely lady to make a two-tiered lemon drizzle cake, and a mobile hairdresser.

I scoured cyberspace for the perfect dress. I knew what I wanted: simple, 1940s vintage. Ebay answered my wishes and, for £140, I was soon the proud owner of a lovely old number that, as luck would have it, fitted perfectly. When the £90 dry cleaning bill came through it nearly floored me but, all in all, an absolute bargain.

The locally-made, lemon drizzle wedding cake (Photo: Anne Glad)

After the dress was sorted, I collected together my late mother’s gold. She didn’t have much – a signet ring she’d received from her parents for her 10th birthday, her favourite earrings (a gift from my father), and a single, damaged earring, once belonging to my grandmother. I sent them off to a jeweller I knew who melted them down and expertly hammered out two gorgeous, rustic wedding rings, filled with history and love.

On the eve of the wedding, I stood in the kitchen making posies from cut flowers I’d bought for £30 at a lovely little florist in Rosemount. One for me and one each for the children.

While I was doing that, my partner added some magical touches to the house, stringing bunting and fairy lights across the kitchen and at the entrance way.

A calm, happy and thoughtful day

On the morning of the (big) day, the hairdresser arrived to screams of excitement from our girls, and, after 11 years, it was finally happening.

In the end, the wedding cost less than £2,000

There wasn’t much time so, while the kids were having their hair done, my partner helped button me up at the back. I straightened his shocking pink tie and we shared a rare and quiet moment alone, silently reflecting on what this day meant for us, how much we had been through together, what lay ahead.

Time was ticking, so I flicked on a thin layer of mascara, threw my favourite lipstick into the pocket of my biker jacket, slipped on my Converse trainers and tucked the dog under my arm before waving hastily to our surprised neighbours and heading off to Banchory Town Hall.

Writer SJ Molver pictured on her wedding day, with Roger, the cocker spaniel puppy (Photo: Anne Glad)

After the legal stuff, which didn’t take long, we ditched our only guests (my lovely new in-laws) and headed for the woods near Scolty, with our wonderful photographer and her equally lovely assistant.

We enjoyed frolicking amongst the moss covered dykes and running along the forest paths of this perfectly beautiful place, before heading home for a delivery of Big Mannys’ Pizza, cake and champagne.

In the end, the wedding cost less than £2,000. What made it even better was that the whole day was brought to life by small businesses, most of them local.

Witnessed by four people and a dog, it was a calm, happy and thoughtful day. It was the best day.

SJ Molver is an author and painter based in the north-east of Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Children can form strong bonds with pets, but they can also cause harm (Photo: LightField Studios/Shutterstock)
Sharon Comrie: Nurturing empathy and compassion in children can lower chances of animal cruelty
The Tissue Bank is allowing researchers to put breast cancer under the microscope like never before (Photo: David A Litman/Shutterstock)
Valerie Speirs: Aberdeen's role in tissue bank will be key to future breast cancer…
A best friend for life will swap shoes with you to keep the dancing going (Photo: soul kitchen/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: I'm celebrating 20 years of best friendship like a wedding anniversary
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Fisheries minister op-ed Picture shows; Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer, pictured on his visit to north-east fishing ports.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Date; Unknown
Mark Spencer: I am ready to get stuck in and work with fishing industry
Small, local farms are struggling without abattoirs set up to cater to their needs (Photo: WhiteYura/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Local abattoirs are key to keeping the food chain going
Journalist and presenter, the late Bill Turnbull, pictured in 2016, prior to his prostate cancer diagnosis (Photo: Mike Lawn/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Bill Turnbull and Eddie Butler's deaths should prompt you to get checked
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Larry the Downing Street cat isn't the only person in a huff with Liz Truss at the moment (Photo: James Veysey/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Sometimes it pays to bunk your money in your biscuit tin
Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner share a joke at the party's conference (Photo: Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Starmer refusing a deal with Sturgeon would cause a huge SNP headache
Inverness was rocked by the disappearance of Renee MacRae and her son, Andrew (Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Sarah Bruce: How the Renee MacRae case is a part of Inverness's DNA

More from Press and Journal

Spice Tandoori restaurant with staff standing by the bar
Elgin's Spice Tandoori wins Scotland's Regional Restaurant of the Year award
CR0038592 NesCol graduations at Music Hall in Aberdeen. Pictured is Amanda Charteris cor Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............04/10/22
NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it's never too late to follow your dreams
Professor Keith Bender.
Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared 'purely ideological'
Dorothy Burke holding her trophy for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen
Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People's Champion
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents
Ian Hamilton, who has died at the age of 97, was Aberdeen University rector from 1994 to 1996.
Nicola Sturgeon leads tributes to Stone of Destiny raider Ian Hamilton, who has died…

Editor's Picks