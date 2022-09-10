How to boost your family income without making painful cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

How to boost your family income without making painful cuts

By Nicola Sinclair
September 10, 2022, 6:00 am
How to save money and boost your family income.
How to save money and boost your family income.

There are steps you can take now to reduce your outgoings and bring in extra cash to help make ends meet.

Sadly, the cost of living crisis has pushed many families into poverty. For some, that means making an extreme choice between food and fuel.

For the majority of people, it means tightening our belts. New YouGov data shows that half a million people in Scotland have no money left after paying essential bills.

Caithness Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) says it’s seeing more and more new clients, including people who are ‘in work’ but starting to struggle.

In response, they’re launching a dedicated money advice service. It’s part of a national campaign from Citizens Advice Scotland called Our Advice Adds Up.

So what can we do, today, to improve our family finances?

We asked Caithness CAB manager Sadie Kevill for her advice on how to save money.

Know your ins and outs

It may sound obvious, but knowing your money is essential. Many of us build up small expenses here and there that soon add up. Low-cost subscriptions that auto-renew are easy to forget in the rush of family life.

It’s worth setting aside time to go through your bank statements and write down absolutely everything you pay for. Make a spreadsheet that does the sums for you, if you like.

Then consider which of these expenses are essential and which are luxuries. Usually there’s some that can be cancelled relatively painlessly.

If you need help, CAB has dedicated money advisers who can go through your individual income and expenses to help you find ways to save.

Check your benefits

New funds are starting to pop up now, as governments and councils work to address the cost of living crisis.

It can be hard to keep track. And while you might not think you’re entitled to help, more and more people are meeting the criteria.

“We’re starting to see people who are in work come to us for support,” says Sadie. “We don’t normally see people in work – they come to us for different reasons but not necessarily due to lack of finances. That’s starting to happen now. We’re not at the point where it’s through the roof yet, thankfully, but we’re anticipating that will increase.”

Sadie Kevill is manager of Caithness Citizens Advice Bureau.

Sadie recommends checking if you meet the criteria for any current or new benefits.

“Ensure you’re getting everything you’re entitled to,” she says.

For example, people who are in work but on a lower income may be eligible for a benefits top-up.

Things like Council Tax deductions for single occupiers and pension credits for older people are often overlooked, says Sadie.

And while most people pay council tax over 10 months, local authorities can spread it over 12 in some circumstances.

The UK Government site has a free, anonymous benefits calculator and your local CAB office can provide personalised advice.

Last year, one in five people who visited CAB Scotland saved an average of £4,400.

Don’t hide from debts

Debt can be a crippling burden, but quick action can make a big difference.

“If you already have debt, or if you’re struggling with outgoing payments and could fall into debt quite quickly, it’s important to have that initial conversation,” says Sadie. “If you can’t afford commitments to financed goods, it’s important to contact creditors and agree plans. Even in the short term, so people don’t fall into debt to the point where they’re getting constant letters and interest added. It’s best to deal with it early.”

This leads us to one of the biggest debates in managing money: should you run savings alongside debt? Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has detailed advice on this.

Many people have a ‘rainy day fund’ earning very little interest, while they pay a fortune on credit card and loan repayments. If you do have savings, it may be best to use these to pay off expensive debts.

A word of caution though: that doesn’t apply to every case, and depends very much on individual circumstances.

Again, seek independent financial advice from CAB on how to save money.

Save your energy

Obviously, this one is the source of most of our pain. The UK Government has now announced plans to cap the October energy price hike. And good news for our readers in the rural north: for the first time, this includes domestic oil heating. The details are scarce at the moment, but more information will filter through in the coming weeks.

There’s also the £400 energy discount scheme automatically applied as a credit to bills in the next three months. Families on lower incomes will receive their second cost-of-living payment, and elderly people can claim a winter fuel payment.

Radiator being turned down.
There are practical ways to save on fuel bills without resorting to the cold. Photo: Shutterstock

If you’re already reaching for the thermostat or turning off lights, Sadie has some extra advice: don’t forget your meter readings.

“Our energy advisers have discussions around practical things in the home,” she says. “For example, meter readings. There can be big discrepancies between estimated and actual readings. So if you’re cutting your energy use down and you’re still getting an estimated bill, it may not reflect your actual usage.”

CAB offers support for people who can’t get a reading due to age or disability, and people who think their meter may be broken.

There are also specific funds for people on prepayment meters, and a fuel fund for people in crisis. Customers who are particularly vulnerable can ask suppliers to put them on a Priority Services Register too.

While there’s little opportunity to switch suppliers, any steps to reduce consumption can quickly add up. Check your tariff – many consumers don’t realise that it’s cheaper to run appliances like tumble dryers in the evening, at off-peak prices.

If you’re unsure, Home Energy Scotland can provide detailed advice on heating and fuel costs.

Food for thought

The impact of inflation is obvious when we get to the tills on our weekly food shop. For many of us that means cutting down on branded goods and luxuries.

There are also simple ways to make food go further. The average UK household throws away nearly 2kg of food every single day.

“Planning meals can really help to reduce food waste, and so can batch cooking then freezing in individual portions,” says Sadie.

The cost of a weekly food shop is soaring with inflation.

However, the main message CAB wants to convey is that there’s no shame in struggling. Now more than ever, many of us are in the same boat.

“The extent of the financial crisis is really shocking,” says Sadie. “So many people are coming to us who just have no money at all. That’s why we’re launching this campaign -to remind people that we are here, and we can help.

We might be able to find some benefit or grant you’re entitled to that you don’t know about. Or we can negotiate with your creditors or your energy company to get you a better deal.

“If you’re worried about money just now, you’re not alone and it’s nothing to be ashamed of. Help is here if you need it.”

Real life parenting dilemmas

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

To go with story by Garrett Stell. Ness Castle Primary School is still under construction, working towards an October opening date. Picture shows; Ness Castle Primary School. Inverness. Supplied by Garrett Stell Date; 16/08/2022
'Worst-case scenario' could be getting worse for new primary school
0
To go with story by Garrett Stell. International School Aberdeen is welcoming guests for Open Doors Day this weekend, Spt 10. Picture shows; International School Aberdeen. International School Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
Top north-east school opens its doors this weekend
0
Children need to start phonics-based literacy as early as possible, says Anne Glennie. Photo: Shutterstock
International Literacy Day: Why this expert wants to put Biff, Chip and Kipper books…
1
Concept image of New Nairn Academy
Plans for new Nairn Academy presented to public as rainwater drips into bucket in…
0
Aberdeen author Nicola Mcilraith with her book The Tale of Tom Tomato
Autistic author writes children's book to help others feeling rejected
1
Aberdeenshire Council
School closures on hold as unions consider new offer
0
Orkney Islands Council's headquarters in Kirkwall. Picture by Sandy McCook
Here are the schools and nurseries in Orkney that will close next week
0
Portlethen. Hillside Primary School out-of-school club faces a bleak future after it was hit with an eye-watering 300% rent increase. From left, Ellen Pawlowicz, Nikki Thomson with Finnlay, and Malcolm Beattie. CR0037353 05/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Parents call for clarity as school closures loom
0
Jamie Hepburn MSP visited UHI
Minister praises UHI for innovative contributions to rural healthcare
0
Aberdeenshire Council
Schools and nurseries set to close for three days as strikes loom
1

More from Press and Journal

Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
CR0037 Balmoral pics In pic........ Tributes and flowers outside Balmoral **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 09-09-2022
Queen's Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers
0
Members of the Royal Family look at the floral tributes outside Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Royal Family embrace each other as they view countless flowers left at Balmoral gates
Parking charges have been suspended in Elgin after the Queen's death.
Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen's death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire…
0
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.
Woman travels two hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0