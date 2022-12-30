Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opinion

Jacqueline Wake Young: I crashed Vivienne Westwood’s Scottish party and loved every second

By Jacqueline Wake Young
December 30, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 30, 2022, 5:20 pm
Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood - pictured here in Paris - has died, aged 81 (Image: Paul Cooper/Shutterstock)
Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood - pictured here in Paris - has died, aged 81 (Image: Paul Cooper/Shutterstock)

The late Dame Vivienne Westwood was every bit as fun and rebellious in person as she seemed, writes lifelong fan, Jacqueline Wake Young.

It’s not easy trying to find something to wear for gala dinner with Vivienne Westwood – and even harder when you haven’t actually been invited.

Around 25 years ago, while working on a Glasgow newspaper, the fashion editor pulled off the impressive feat of persuading Vivienne to do a charity fashion show in the city.

I was beside myself; she had been my heroine ever since I could thread a safety pin through tartan and, for one glittering moment at school, became cool.

I bought a seat at the show, but was told (in not so many words) that the dinner – which was the really hot ticket – was not for the likes of me.

The fashion show passed in a beautiful blur of deconstruction, asymmetry and anarchy.

Dame Vivienne Westwood in 2020, suspended at 10ft inside a giant birdcage outside the Old Bailey in protest against the extradition of Julian Assange (Image: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Punk was in the building and, if Vivienne Westwood had taught me anything, it was that having a ticket isn’t necessary – in fact, it’s preferable not to have one.

I raced home and started pulling items out of the wardrobe, baffled that I owned not a single Westwood piece – a situation rectified later by my sister, who bought me a brooch of her famous logo with orb, sceptre and Saturn’s rings.

What do you say to your heroine?

After some ducking and diving at the hotel (a gatecrasher never reveals her methods), I took a seat in the ballroom.

There was Vivienne at the top table, looking vaguely bored. I ordered a bottle of champagne and sent it up to her – with a note.

The note was as tricky as the outfit. What do you say to your heroine? I settled on: “Thanks for making growing up in the seventies so much fun.”

Dame Vivienne Westwood pictured in 2018 (Image: Yui Mok/PA)

I watched as she dug in her handbag for her glasses, read the note, smiled, and accepted the bubbly.

When she headed to the bar, I waved to her over the crowd. “Darling!” She cried, grabbing my hand and pulling me through the throng.

Vivienne oozed star quality

Everyone moved aside and gave us space, probably thinking we knew each other. Vivienne oozed star quality, and standing beside her was like being in the glare of a blinding spotlight.

She was so pretty, with dainty features and extraordinary green eyes, which flashed around the room, computing details.

“Do you know anyone here?” She asked, conspiratorially.

“Just my bosses, and I don’t want to see them,” I replied.

So, today, I raise a toast again to you, dear Vivienne

Then came the laugh, the raucous, infectious laugh, and she squeezed my arm, and that’s all I know. We did talk for several minutes, but I couldn’t tell you what about; I was too star-struck and she’d had champagne.

So, today, I raise a toast again to you, dear Vivienne. Thanks for making fashion, politics and everything else you got involved with so much fun.

Jacqueline Wake Young is a features writer for The Press & Journal who has worked in radio, regional and national newspapers and digital media since 1991

