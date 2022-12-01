Who is Stephen Flynn? The Aberdeen MP who is now SNP Westminster leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Who is Stephen Flynn? The Aberdeen MP who is now SNP Westminster leader

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn has been crowned as the SNP’s new Westminster leader after enjoying a rapid rise to the top.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
December 1, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 7, 2022, 10:09 am
Photo of Adele Merson
Aberdeen South MP, Stephen Flynn.
Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn has been crowned as the SNP’s new Westminster leader after enjoying a rapid rise to the top.

Mr Flynn had been touted by insiders for the role after Ian Blackford quit and was elected by his party ahead of Glasgow MP Alison Thewliss.

The initial favourite to take on the top job won the backing of 26 SNP MPs and Paisley firebrand Mhairi Black will serve as his deputy.

So who is the Aberdeen MP and where did his political career start?

Who is Stephen Flynn?

Aberdeen South MP, Stephen Flynn.
Aberdeen South MP, Stephen Flynn.

The dad-of-two, who grew up in Dundee and Brechin, first moved to Aberdeen more than a decade ago, prompted by his wife working as a teacher in the city.

He studied history and politics at Dundee University, then a postgraduate degree in international relations and security studies.

He joined the office of former SNP MSP Maureen Watt when he moved to the Granite City.

He is a proud Dundee United fan, telling Holyrood Magazine in 2020 that his “guilty pleasure is still travelling down to Dundee to watch Dundee United play”.

Local government years

It was a local Aberdeen by-election in 2015 where he entered the world of politics.

His dad Mark Flynn is also a politician, serving as a Dundee SNP councillor since 2017.

Speaking at the time, the newly-elected councillor, said: “I’m fed up of reading about the in-fighting that goes on in the council, I want progress.”

He experienced a rapid rise within the local SNP group and was voted in unanimously as leader in 2016.

Stephen Flynn while councillor at Aberdeen City Council in 2017
Stephen Flynn while councillor at Aberdeen City Council in 2017. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

He quickly became a thorn in the side of the ruling Labour, Conservative and Independent coalition.

The councillor criticised the cost of their planned revamp of Union Terrace Gardens and delays to the Aberdeen Art Gallery project.

Following his appointment as leader, former Labour councillor Jenny Laing, told the Press and Journal she was “surprised given Councillor Flynn’s lack of experience in local government”.

One of his first actions as group leader was to write to former Chancellor George Osborne calling for support for the oil industry – a sector he continues to support in the Commons.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and SNP candidate Stephen Flynn on the campaign trail at Inchgarth Community Centre.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and SNP candidate Stephen Flynn on the campaign trail at Inchgarth Community Centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

His party won the most seats of any party in the 2017 local elections – more than trebling their number of councillors to 19.

But they remained locked out of the Town House, after failing to form a coalition with any of the other parties.

Stephen Flynn’s journey to MP in the Commons

The 34-year-old was elected MP for Aberdeen South in 2019 after managing to take the seat from the Tories.

Following the result, Mr Flynn pledged to “fight tirelessly as an SNP MP at Westminster to offer Scotland an escape from Brexit”.

In a double celebration for the family, his wife Lynn gave birth to the couple’s first child just three days after the General Election result.

Stephen Flynn, with his wife Lynn, at the 2019 General Election vote count
Stephen Flynn, with his wife Lynn, at the 2019 General Election vote count. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

In 2020, he told the Evening Express he underwent a “life-changing” hip replacement operation.

He suffered from a serious condition called avascular necrosis since his teens – leaving him unable to walk without sticks or crutches for 17 years.

The MP said he went from being a “sports-daft” teenager to “spending long periods in my bed at home or in hospital”.

But after undergoing the surgery two years ago, Mr Flynn said he was looking forward to a new lease of life – with a walk on the beach with his son top of his to-do-list.

As his party’s business spokesperson, he has regularly spoken out on the future of the energy sector in the north-east.

He backed calls for a windfall tax on oil and gas companies, and other big firms making record profits this year.

Now, he is the MP in charge of the party as it looks to break away from Westminster forever.

What can we expect now?

Mr Flynn will be tasked with taking on Tory leader Rishi Sunak during Prime Minister’s Questions each week.

He is also likely to be at the front and centre of Nicola Sturgeon’s plan to fight the next UK election on independence alone.

