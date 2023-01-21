Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Fiona Rintoul: You might not like it, but semantics are the key to gender recognition showdown

By Fiona Rintoul
January 21, 2023, 6:00 am
The stage is set for an almighty row between the Scottish and UK Governments over the new gender recognition law (Image: nito/Shutterstock)
The stage is set for an almighty row between the Scottish and UK Governments over the new gender recognition law (Image: nito/Shutterstock)

Yet another almighty row between the Scottish and UK Governments won’t achieve much when it comes to gender recognition reform, writes Fiona Rintoul.

“What is gender identity?” former Guardian columnist Suzanne Moore asked on Twitter last week, after Alister Jack announced that the UK Government will use a section 35 order to prevent Holyrood’s freshly minted Gender Recognition Reform Bill gaining royal assent.

It’s a good question – and she posed other equally good ones. What’s the difference between gender identity and regressive gender stereotypes? Does everyone have a gender identity, and when do you get one?

Kind of hard to say, intit? The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines gender identity as “a person’s internal sense of being male, female, some combination of male and female, or neither male nor female” – which is about as easy to conceptualise as divine consciousness or an infinite universe.

Posing pesky questions of this ilk was doubtless the catalyst for veteran journalist Moore and The Guardian – now an uncomfortable billet for so-called gender critical (what does that mean?) feminists – to part ways. But they are valid questions that we dismiss at our peril.

I remember a time – I have to say, with some fondness – when my primary interaction with gender was learning whether to use the definite article der, die or das in front of German nouns. Now, gender identity is a corpse-strewn battlefield in something called the culture wars.

A demonstrator in Aberdeen protests the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill (Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson)

I’m always suspicious of jargon, which usually exists to obscure rather than to clarify. If you take a deep dive into discussions about gender identity, you shall surface spattered with acronyms and neologisms – but the none the wiser, I’ll wager, as to the answers to Moore’s questions.

That does not mean that gender identity does not exist. We cannot know if an internal sense exists or not. But it is jolly hard to legislate for.

How will gender recognition work in practice?

Enter the Scottish Government, guns blazing, more progressive than thou. My personal jury is out on the Gender Recognition Reform Bill. It will depend how it works in practice – if it is ever put into practice.

If allowing people to self-identify as the opposite gender to the sex on their birth certificate makes trans people’s lives easier without impinging on anyone else, that’s fine by me.

If allowing people to self-identify as the opposite gender to the sex on their birth certificate makes trans people’s lives easier without impinging on anyone else, that’s fine by me

However, many women will not feel comfortable sharing changing rooms or other single-sex spaces with people who have self-identified as women, but are, in all other respects, men. Putting my hand up here. We must address this issue, and the kneejerk cries of bigot that accompany any attempt to do so are dispiriting.

For me, that is the biggest stumbling block with the new legislation. It is not the words on the pages of the bill that vex me. It is that way that legitimate concerns about the impact of self-ID on women’s security have been rubbished – quite often by shouty men.

This row is not about self-ID, nor Scotland’s sovereignty

Now, the stage is set for an almighty row between the Scottish and UK Governments over the new law. Yes, compadres, another one.

It’s all too easy to pick a side based on how you feel about self-ID, or about the sovereignty of the Scottish parliament. But, at root, this is about neither of those issues.

Predictably, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has styled the section 35 order as an assault on Scottish democracy. And the idea of Westminster overruling Holyrood is uncomfortable. But, if the new bill conflicts with the 2010 Equality Act, as Scottish Secretary Alister Jack claims, then a section 35 order is legitimate.

In a union, members cannot pass legislation that undermines union-wide laws. It would be the same if we were in the European Union.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack (Image: James Shaw/Shutterstock)

The problem for the UK Government is that it is very difficult to see how the Scottish bill conflicts with the 2010 Equality Act. The Gender Recognition Reform Bill does not change the rights that a gender recognition certificate confers; it only changes the process for obtaining one.

Alister Jack’s slightly rambling published reasons for his intervention suggest that having divergent systems within the UK is a huge problem. But it’s hardly the first time that Scots and English law have diverged.

It’s not a constitutional showdown

In 1967, homosexuality was decriminalised in England and Wales, but not in Scotland or Northern Ireland. The marriage process for under-16s remains different in Scotland from south of the border.

This has nothing to do with devolution. It’s about us having our own legal system because we are our own country.

If the 2010 Equality Act is destabilised by the new Scottish bill, then it is perhaps not robust enough.

In the end, provided applicants are genuine, it doesn’t really matter how they obtain a gender recognition certificate. What matters is the rights that the certificate confers on them, and how those rights interact with other people’s rights.

That is the lesson from this debacle. It’s not a constitutional showdown. It’s about semantics. We must be able to answer Suzanne Moore’s questions. What is gender identity? Then we can proceed.

Fiona Rintoul is an author and translator

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Baxters is one of the many Scottish companies successfully selling produce around the world. Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Scotland punches well above its weight for iconic global brands
To go with story by Findlay Mair. Karen's Diner is coming to Aberdeen Picture shows; Diners. n/a. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; Unknown
The Flying Pigs: Paying good money to be angry and frustrated - Karen's Diner…
Two men made up as clowns attend a demonstration against the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Image: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber.
What a week: No time to clown around as wealth divide widens
The death of his wife Seuna changed everything for Gordon and their daughters
Gordon Walker: My wife got one thing wrong - it's been five years and…
Evan Adamson, Instant Neighbour's community connector, with volunteer Douglas McDonagh at the Aberdeen foodbank in 2019. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Readers' letters: People abusing foodbanks, Aberdeen City Orchestra Youth Ensemble and the Great Horse…
Transgender people and their supporters demonstrate outside Downing Street (Image: Wiktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)
Darryl Peers: 'Othering' makes some think gender recognition reform is a threat
Surprise deliveries get frustrating after a while (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: The fun never stops when nobody can get your address right
King Charles III, then Prince Charles, Prince of Wales. Image: Getty Images
Readers' letters: King Charles' expensive coronation, the alcohol merchandise ban and lights out at…
Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley (Image: Carl de Souza/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Met Police commissioner is just another 'good' guy who turns a blind…
Jacinda Ardern hugs a member of the crowd after announcing her resignation as New Zealand's prime minister (Image: Ben McKay/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: We need more self-aware politicians like Jacinda Ardern

Most Read

1
Man charged in connection with disturbance at service station in Dyce. Image: Police Scotland
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
2
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
3
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
4
The coloured areas show the Boundary Commission for Scotland's proposed new UK parliamentary constituencies. Image: Boundary Commission for Scotland/DC Thomson
Explained: The changes to Aberdeenshire’s UK parliament boundaries that risk causing ‘total confusion’
5
Ashly Rae has launched the clothing range Elswear. Image: Ashly Rae
Banchory model launches ‘body positivity’ fashion brand and creates sizes for ‘feelgood’ shopping
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A former RAF serviceman who previously lived in Elgin has been convicted of historical child sexual abuse in the Falkland Islands. Ryan Elstow preyed on two girls, one as young as 12 years old and a teenager who was aged no more than 16 at the time, during a five-year period. The 35-year-old targeted one victim by abusing his position of trust as a house parent responsible for the welfare of young residents of a boarding facility called Stanley House Picture shows; Police custody pic of Ryan Martin Elstow (DOB: DOB 23/01/1987) and the Falkland Islands. N/A. Supplied by Royal Falkland Islands Police (Ryan Elstow mugshot) / Shutterstock (Falkland Islands pic) Date; Unknown
‘Manipulative’ former north-east serviceman jailed abroad for historical child sexual abuse
7
Christine and David Fox who took over the running of the Brander Lodge Hotel near Taynuilt last year have offered accommodation to residents of nearby Loch Awe Holiday Park, who are facing eviction.
Hotel offers accommodation to Loch Awe caravan park residents facing eviction
8
Robert Wilson was found guilty of causing a toddler 'extremely serious' injuries. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who claimed toddler fell down flight of stairs guilty of inflicting ‘extremely severe’…
9
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over ‘Draconian’ new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
2
10
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Sarah Robinson launched a fundraiser to mark the 10th anniversary of her friend Gill Leiper's death Picture shows; Sarah Robinson and Gill Leiper. unknown. Supplied by Sarah robinson Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire woman launches No New Clothes challenge in memory of friend – who ‘loved’…

More from Press and Journal

Jason Banks is in the singles final of the Indoor Bowls Championship.
High drama as Inverurie's Jason Banks reaches World Indoor Bowls final after stunning two-times…
L2R Men United's Sandy Garvock, organiser Fiona Bisset and pub owner Paul Reid. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'There is help if they need it': Newmachar darts event opens up conversation surrounding…
Fort William made a move up the North Caledonian League by beating Nairn County reserves. Image: Steve Luciano/AP/Shutterstock
Fort William see off Nairn County reserves to climb into third place in North…
Jordan White has scored four goals for Ross County this season. Image: SNS
Manager Malky Mackay says Ross County striker won't be on move to St Johnstone
Duncan Morrison farms with his wife Claire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Farmer reaping the benefits of low-maintenance system
police stop
Man and woman charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
Police in Aberdeen.
Multi-agency operation to tackle drugs and crime in Aberdeen
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 23
Balmoral Stadium, home of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Elgin City and Cove Rangers' Scottish Cup ties and Highland League clashes postponed
MV Loch Seaforth which operates the Ullapool-Stornoway crossing.
CalMac cancels several ferry services due to 50mph winds

Editor's Picks

Most Commented