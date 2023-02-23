Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mirjam Brady-Van den Bos: Here’s how we can use psychology to heal the rift between cyclists and motorists

By Mirjam Brady-Van den Bos
February 23, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 23, 2023, 2:01 pm
Animosity between cyclists and drivers can increase the risk of accidents on our roads (Image: connel/Shutterstock)
Animosity between cyclists and drivers can increase the risk of accidents on our roads (Image: connel/Shutterstock)

It’s human nature to develop an ‘us and them’ mentality towards other groups, but we should recognise and resist that built-in tendency, writes psychology lecturer, Mirjam Brady-Van den Bos.

Recently, especially on social media, the animosity between cyclists and motorists seems to have got noticeably worse. Where do these negative feelings come from, and what can we do to reduce them?

I’m a psychology lecturer, so here are some theories that I believe can help explain it – and, ultimately, help us move forward.

The first explanation for the antagonism comes from something called “in-group bias”. When you put people in a group (even when group membership is based on trivial characteristics, such as the colour of the pen they’ve been given), pretty soon people start to develop strong preferences for those in their own group.

At the same time, they start to see the “out-group” (people with yellow pens, for example) in a more negative light, perhaps as less competent and generally inferior. Another fascinating aspect of this in-group bias is that people tend to see those in the out-group as all very similar (“out-group homogeneity”), whereas the people of their own in-group are seen as individuals, each with their own quirks.

As I said, these effects are found even when groups differ on trivial things, like the badges they’re wearing. So, you can imagine that, when differences between groups are more obvious – such as your skin colour, your language, or your mode of transport – the effects of in-group bias are much stronger.

The second possible explanation is a phenomenon called “confirmation bias”. When people believe their own group is “better”, out-group stereotypes start to form. Stereotypes are labels we apply to people, for instance: “Italian men are romantic”.

Once we have created a stereotype in our mind, it becomes very hard to change. That’s because we are more likely to notice things that are in line with what we already believe. We tend to ignore things that don’t fit with our beliefs. We notice and remember the motorist who cut us up; we notice and remember the cyclist who went through a red light.

Make an effort to see people as individuals

One look on social media shows that in-group bias is rife: both motorists and cyclists are primarily focused on pointing out differences between their groups, and ways in which their own group is superior. Things they say do not need to be repeated here. Instead, I want to focus on repair – a way forward. What can we do to reduce in-group and confirmation bias?

Well, for a start, we can try to see people from the “other” group as a diverse set of individuals. If you feel negative towards “cyclists”, think about what these cyclists look like in your mind. Then consider the wide variety out there: people who cycle to work, people who carry a load of shopping in their panniers, young women, older men, people who cycle at weekends for leisure, people on ebikes, on tandems, on trikes.

One of Aberdeen’s hireable ebikes (Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson)

A similar, wide variety consists amongst “motorists”: commuters, shoppers, people with kids in the back, older people out for a scenic drive, car-sharers, electric car drivers, proud Land Rover owners.

We are all people. We are all different. You might feel negative towards some people, but surely not to everyone?

Hold yourself to account

The confirmation bias is harder to address and requires a bit of effort. But, it can be done.

I might believe “motorists are impatient”. So, on a ride to Alford, I count how many cars overtake me. Two hundred. Then I count how many overtake me dangerously: one. That’s 199 cases against my stereotype.

Your brain desperately wants you to remember the car that cut you up, and the bike that shot through red – I urge everyone who reads this to try and overcome that built-in tendency of ours

If you believe that “cyclists jump red lights”, count the number of cyclists you see when you drive to work, then count the number who commit the offence. The percentage will be similarly low.

Your brain desperately wants you to remember the car that cut you up, and the bike that shot through red – I urge everyone who reads this to try and overcome that built-in tendency of ours. Let’s see each other as individuals. Let’s look for the good in one another.

After all, to paraphrase Dire Straits, we have just one world – so, please, let’s not live in different ones.

Mirjam Brady-Van den Bos is a psychology lecturer at the University of Aberdeen, as well as a keen forager and wild swimmer

