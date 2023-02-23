Fit for a King: Have a peek at what Dunnet Bay’s new distillery and visitor centre will look like

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Fit for a King: Have a peek at what Dunnet Bay’s new distillery and visitor centre will look like

By Simon Warburton
February 23, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 23, 2023, 1:03 pm
Dunnet Bay Distillers' Martin Murray
Duckling to a swan: Soon-to-be-converted Castletown Mill with co-owner Martin Murray. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Dunnet Bay has secured approval for a building warrant to convert a 200-year old Castletown Mill in Caithness into a whisky distillery near the world-famous North Coast 500 route.

The B-listed property, which will distill the new Stannergill whisky was a water-powered grain mill and comes with baronial features such as crow-stepped gables, small windows and prominent chimneys.

Castletown Mill has been through many iterations in its long existence including that of a slaughterhouse and was used by the RAF in World War Two to store camp beds and blankets for its personnel to deploy to Caithness and assist with the defence of Scapa Flow.

Artist impression of Castletown Mill conversion
Castletown Mill whisky distillery will feature a visitor centre. Image: Organic Architects.

Close to the Castle of Mey in Caithness the mill gained some notoriety when King Charles previously expressed his desire for the property to be saved with building warrant permission from Highland Council turning that wish into a reality.

The Queen Mother had previously asked the now King Charles to carry on the work she started with the Castle of Mey Trust in Caithness and since then he has visited every year, forging a strong link with the far north.

The Castletown Mill distillery, run by Claire and Martin Murray, will be a new home for Stannergill whisky, the latest edition to be added to Dunnet Bay’s portfolio which includes Rock Rose Gin and Holy Grass Vodka.

Stannergill whisky takes its name from Stannergill Burn, which runs through the grounds where Castletown Mill is located with Dunnet Bay shooting for first-year production of 100,000 litres of pure alcohol at the site.

Artist impression of Castletown Mill distillery stills
Castletown Mill distillery aims to produce 100,000 litres of pure alcohol in its first year. Image: Organic Architects.

The Castletown Mill builders were able to divert the Highland water from the burn into an artificial channel called a mill lade which carried it to a water wheel. This then generated power to work the machinery required to grind grain into flour.

King ‘could not bear to see Castletown Mill deteriorate’

The conversion of the disused building will start next month and the old mill could become a significant landmark on the Highland whisky trail replete with a bespoke visitor facility on the North Coast 500.

Mr Murray said: “The heritage of the building grounds the new Stannergill Whisky in the character of its location.

“Locals remember working and living in the building and King Charles once said he ‘could not bear to see the Castletown Mill become more and more deteriorated.’

“Exciting times are ahead and I am particularly pleased we are able to show historic buildings can be given a new life.”

Exterior artist's impression of Castletown Mill in Caithness
The original Castletown Mill, which has been lying empty for years, was built by James Traill (1758-1843) who owned and developed the nearby flagstone quarry and the harbour at Castlehill. Image: Organic Architects.

Dunnet Bay aims to incorporate sustainability in its business and to that end provides Freepost refillable pouches.

The company is also developing a bottling plant and warehouse which will incorporate an air source heat pump system for heating and cooling.

From a standing start, which included a bottling line formed using tables from a village hall sale for £25 a set, the distillery now has a staff of 14 plus two directors and two seasonal employees.

Dunnet Bay Rock Rose gin bottle and glass opposite sea
Dunnet Bay Distillers also produces Rock Rose gin. Image: Till Britze.

Organic Architects which has been tasked with transforming the derelict mill into its new incarnation, highlighted some of the Caithness features which will make the building stand out.

Prominent along the route of North Coast 500

Founder and director at Organic Architects Andrea Wise said: “We want to see Castletown Mill ﬂourish again not only as a whisky distillery but also as a visitor destination.

“The former grain mill is prominent along the route of the North Coast 500, yet it has lain empty for decades. It has a heroic scale and contains large internal volumes which would never be built in a new distillery.

“Our architects and designers have beautiful plans to revitalise the building. It is made from local Caithness stone, which makes it particularly robust as befits a local distillery which will hopefully occupy the building for generations to come.”

Artist's impression of Castletown Mill interior
Mill is made from Caithness stone. Image: Organic Architects.

Helensburgh-based Organic Architects is led by Ms Wise, who was a former National Trust conservation architect and eco-distilling specialist Gareth Roberts, as well as distillery construction specialist Bari Reid who is based on the Isle of Mull.

Organic Architects was among the first architects to design a number of the new wave of craft whisky distilleries projects in the UK and internationally.

Dunnet Bay Distillers is looking for artefacts and stories relating to any aspect of Castletown Mill’s history, from flour production to supporting RAF Castletown during World War Two.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Pension savers could be missing out on opportunities to boost their retirement income at certain key life stages, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Nudging pension savers at key life stages ‘could boost retirement outcomes’
More than four out of five of all cars built last month were destined for overseas markets (John Walton/PA)
Electric vehicle production continues to increase – SMMT
Consumer confidence has made a surprise rebound, says GfK (Philip Toscano/PA)
Consumer confidence in surprise rebound from historic lows
New Inverness Chamber of Commerce CEO Colin Marr
Colin Marr named new Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive
Duckling to a swan: Soon-to-be-converted Castletown Mill with co-owner Martin Murray. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise.
Rural housing crisis: Salmon Scotland calls for urgent action to tackle pressing issue
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees have been able to access banking services in the UK (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees helped to access UK banking services
Duckling to a swan: Soon-to-be-converted Castletown Mill with co-owner Martin Murray. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise.
Orkney dog walkers urged to tread carefully as two charged following incidents of livestock…
The FTSE 100 has slipped into the red after another day of losses for top mining shares, offsetting a bumper session for Rolls-Royce (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)
Miners drag FTSE further down off record highs
Sir Ian Wood House, Wood's headquarters in Aberdeen.
Analysis: What does it matter if Wood is bought out?
Duckling to a swan: Soon-to-be-converted Castletown Mill with co-owner Martin Murray. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise.
Can't find tomatoes and peppers in Inverness? Check out these 5 fruit and veg…

Most Read

1
Duckling to a swan: Soon-to-be-converted Castletown Mill with co-owner Martin Murray. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise.
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Duckling to a swan: Soon-to-be-converted Castletown Mill with co-owner Martin Murray. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise.
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
Duckling to a swan: Soon-to-be-converted Castletown Mill with co-owner Martin Murray. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise.
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
Duckling to a swan: Soon-to-be-converted Castletown Mill with co-owner Martin Murray. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise.
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Duckling to a swan: Soon-to-be-converted Castletown Mill with co-owner Martin Murray. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Duckling to a swan: Soon-to-be-converted Castletown Mill with co-owner Martin Murray. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise.
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
Duckling to a swan: Soon-to-be-converted Castletown Mill with co-owner Martin Murray. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise.
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

Duckling to a swan: Soon-to-be-converted Castletown Mill with co-owner Martin Murray. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise.
Community groups urged to make a pitch for Royal Dornoch Golf Club funds
Duckling to a swan: Soon-to-be-converted Castletown Mill with co-owner Martin Murray. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise.
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle must quickly regain momentum in play-off bid
Duckling to a swan: Soon-to-be-converted Castletown Mill with co-owner Martin Murray. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise.
Injury blow for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Duckling to a swan: Soon-to-be-converted Castletown Mill with co-owner Martin Murray. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise.
Six Nations: Zander Fagerson grateful to be back and confident of more progress in…
Duckling to a swan: Soon-to-be-converted Castletown Mill with co-owner Martin Murray. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise.
Highland League: Cole Anderson joins Inverurie Locos from Formartine United
Duckling to a swan: Soon-to-be-converted Castletown Mill with co-owner Martin Murray. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise.
IN FULL: My Place Scottish Civic Trust nominees from Argyll, Moray and Highlands
Duckling to a swan: Soon-to-be-converted Castletown Mill with co-owner Martin Murray. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise.
Primary school in Inverness to stay shut tomorrow due to heating failure
Duckling to a swan: Soon-to-be-converted Castletown Mill with co-owner Martin Murray. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise.
Traumatised cliff plunge survivor given second chance by criminal court
Duckling to a swan: Soon-to-be-converted Castletown Mill with co-owner Martin Murray. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise.
Employability programme returns to Banff for first time since pandemic
Duckling to a swan: Soon-to-be-converted Castletown Mill with co-owner Martin Murray. Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

Editor's Picks

Most Commented