Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Catherine Lilley: Communal meals can bring communities closer together

By Catherine Lilley
March 8, 2023, 6:00 am
Eating with family, friends and neighbours can be more difficult in rural areas, but it's important for our mental and physical health (Image: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Eating with family, friends and neighbours can be more difficult in rural areas, but it's important for our mental and physical health (Image: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)

Residents of towns and villages without nearby pubs or restaurants can benefit greatly from visiting food vans, writes Catherine Lilley.

Living in the Highlands is wondrous. The delights of the scenery, embracing the seasons, and waking up each morning to take deep breaths of clear, mountain air far outweigh the challenges it also presents.

People who choose to live here often prefer a more detached way of life, and some an almost solitary existence. Their choice is respected by others in the area. However, for the majority, being a part of a community is essential.

Having a near neighbour is reassuring. Sometimes, one feels, it would be nice to have other opportunities for socialising.

During winter, when the days are short and the weather is unpredictable, travelling to your nearest pub, 16 miles away, to socialise or have something to eat is not always an option. And, impromptu meals at home with friends need planning – it’s not possible to pop to the corner shop for extra provisions.

For the residents of Dalchreichart, an isolated community off the road to the Isles, came in the form of The Redshank: an upmarket mobile catering unit, based in Inverness, which provides freshly cooked, sustainable, locally sourced seafood and other produce.

The Redshank agreed to visit us in early January this year. We were able to choose what we would like to eat from the varied, mouth-watering menu, which has vegetarian options and caters for some dietary requirements.

While waiting for your food to be freshly cooked, there was time to chat to neighbours and catch up.

Then, you could take your food away and eat with your family, with no cooking required after a busy day at work. Or, have a date night dinner with your partner at home – no need to worry about driving if you choose to have a glass of wine.

Let’s make time for communal meals

Dalchreichart is fortunate enough to have The Hub: a community-owned former schoolroom, now refurbished to provide a meeting place and social centre. The Redshank was able use the car park, and tables inside The Hub were decorated with candles, creating a restaurant-like ambience.

Numerous residents visiting The Redshank chose to eat in The Hub, together with other members of the community, bringing their own drinks and enjoying a wonderful, social evening.

The visiting Redshank food van (Image: Catherine Lilley)

Oxford University research suggests that the more regularly people eat with others, the more likely they are to feel happy and satisfied with their lives. We know social networks are important in combatting mental and physical illness.

In these increasingly fraught times, when community cohesion is more crucial than ever, making time for communal meals is perhaps one of the most important things we can do – both for own health and wellbeing, and for that of the wider community.

Social eating connects communities, strengthens community bonds and is also really good fun.

Catherine Lilley lives in Dalchreichart, Inverness-shire

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Too many women and couples who go through miscarriage don't know how to talk to their friends about it - and their friends don't know how to respond (Image: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Kirstin Innes: We need to get better at talking about miscarriage
Protests to proposed budget cuts at Aberdeen City Council. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Aberdeen City Council budget, media bias in the UK and saving human…
The Screen Machine mobile cinema on Eriskay (Image: Creative Scotland)
Eve McLachlan: The arts aren't just an afterthought - we all deserve access to…
I grew up in an age of Miss World, Sam Fox on Page Three and Lager Lovelies but I'm pleased to say we are now living in a very different world. Image: DC Thomson design team/ Picturebank/ Shutterstock/ Elliot Moore / Flicker
Kerry Hudson: Time's up on domineering boyfriends and Lager Lovelies this International Women's Day
Surprises from Kate Forbes and Prince Harry have left me scratching my bonce.
Iain Maciver: One Way Or Another I'm surprised by Sunday Girl Kate Forbes and…
The dress is (obviously) black and blue but are the arguements over Matt Hancock's WhatsApp messages so clear cut?
James Millar: Like the famous dress, politics isn't blue and black (or white and…
Image: Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Councillor expenses, flowers in Oban and media bias over independence
To go with story by Carol Ann Mackenzie Browne. To go with Scott Begbie Opinion piece Picture shows; Big Noise Torry and Opinion logo. N/A. Supplied by DCT design team Date; 06/03/2023
Scott Begbie: Aberdeen City Council needs to change its tune after cack-handed and damaging…
Colourful disposable vapes have become a common sight in recent years (Image: Master_foto/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Of course teenagers swapped cigarettes for vapes - we let them
Aberdeen Beach Leisure centre which will be closing to be demolished
Readers' letters: The demolition of Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre, teacher strikes and Sir Rod…

Most Read

1
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
2
Iona Fyfe is performing at Aberdeen's Lemon Tree on March 4.
Big Interview: Iona Fyfe talks about Doric, being trolled on Twitter and returning to…
3
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
2
4
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
5
An action group will be formed after a packed public meeting about the future of Bucksburn Swimming Pool.
‘You’ve underestimated Bucksburn – and you WON’T be closing this pool’: Hundreds attend meeting…
2
6
A five-year-old boy has died in hospital following the crash on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy dies a day after crash near Inverness Airport
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
8
Dr Brenda Page and Dr Christopher 'Kit' Harrisson were divorced in 1977. Image: Newsline Media.
Brenda Page jury urged to convict ex-husband of murder as trial nears its conclusion
9
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire
10
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Financial prize not in focus as Caley Thistle hunt down Scottish Cup semi spot
Grant Gilchrist (centre) will miss Scotland's last two games of the Six Nations.
Six Nations: Scots 'frustrated' by Grant Gilchrist hearing delay but focused on Ireland
Luke Emmett, left, in action for Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Highland League: Banks o' Dee sign defender Luke Emmett from Keith
Ellon could soon be getting a McDonald's Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Ellon in line to get famous Golden Arches - as McDonald's targets town
Revolución de Cuba. Image: Ben hendry/ DCT Media.
Revolución de Cuba to give away free cocktails to commemorate Caribbean's only ever snowfall
The snow devil is an rare sight, Image: Michael Peterson.
Shetland farmer captures rare 'snow devil' while out feeding his sheep
Fordoun incident
Emergency services at the scene of incident near Aberdeenshire village
Cornhill Library is set to close. Image: Emma Speirs / DC Thomson.
Petition started to save 'vital community resource' Cornhill Library from closure
North golfer Ruby Watt in action. Image: Scottish Golf
North players Ruby Watt, Summer Elliot and Oli Blackadder selected for Netherlands event by…
The first set of works on the Uig ferry terminal in Skye has been delayed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Immensely frustrating': Highland Council delays Uig terminal reopening causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented