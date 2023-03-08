[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents of towns and villages without nearby pubs or restaurants can benefit greatly from visiting food vans, writes Catherine Lilley.

Living in the Highlands is wondrous. The delights of the scenery, embracing the seasons, and waking up each morning to take deep breaths of clear, mountain air far outweigh the challenges it also presents.

People who choose to live here often prefer a more detached way of life, and some an almost solitary existence. Their choice is respected by others in the area. However, for the majority, being a part of a community is essential.

Having a near neighbour is reassuring. Sometimes, one feels, it would be nice to have other opportunities for socialising.

During winter, when the days are short and the weather is unpredictable, travelling to your nearest pub, 16 miles away, to socialise or have something to eat is not always an option. And, impromptu meals at home with friends need planning – it’s not possible to pop to the corner shop for extra provisions.

For the residents of Dalchreichart, an isolated community off the road to the Isles, came in the form of The Redshank: an upmarket mobile catering unit, based in Inverness, which provides freshly cooked, sustainable, locally sourced seafood and other produce.

The Redshank agreed to visit us in early January this year. We were able to choose what we would like to eat from the varied, mouth-watering menu, which has vegetarian options and caters for some dietary requirements.

While waiting for your food to be freshly cooked, there was time to chat to neighbours and catch up.

Then, you could take your food away and eat with your family, with no cooking required after a busy day at work. Or, have a date night dinner with your partner at home – no need to worry about driving if you choose to have a glass of wine.

Let’s make time for communal meals

Dalchreichart is fortunate enough to have The Hub: a community-owned former schoolroom, now refurbished to provide a meeting place and social centre. The Redshank was able use the car park, and tables inside The Hub were decorated with candles, creating a restaurant-like ambience.

Numerous residents visiting The Redshank chose to eat in The Hub, together with other members of the community, bringing their own drinks and enjoying a wonderful, social evening.

Oxford University research suggests that the more regularly people eat with others, the more likely they are to feel happy and satisfied with their lives. We know social networks are important in combatting mental and physical illness.

In these increasingly fraught times, when community cohesion is more crucial than ever, making time for communal meals is perhaps one of the most important things we can do – both for own health and wellbeing, and for that of the wider community.

Social eating connects communities, strengthens community bonds and is also really good fun.

Catherine Lilley lives in Dalchreichart, Inverness-shire