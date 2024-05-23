Catherine Deveney: Baby Reindeer’s ethical tightrope caused Netflix to slip big time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: Baby Reindeer’s ethical tightrope caused Netflix to slip big time

Baby Reindeer's impact reminds us the media has a duty to give voice to the voiceless, but also to protect the vulnerable.

Richard Gadd stars in the controversial TV drama he wrote, Baby Reindeer. Image: Netflix
Richard Gadd stars in the controversial TV drama he wrote, Baby Reindeer. Image: Netflix
By Catherine Deveney

Baby Reindeer, Netflix’s hugely successful stalking drama based on the experience of Richard Gadd, its Scottish writer and lead actor, brought back a bittersweet memory.

First, the bitter. As a naive, shinily-new, reporter, I was asked to get an interview with a man accused of stalking a very famous celebrity. The request horrified me. What sense did the editor expect from such an interview? What possible insight could be gained from it? It was like asking a blind man to describe the view.

Having recently transitioned from a teaching job, it felt like I had landed on Mars when I pulled up in an affluent street of a Scottish town. Nothing in this landscape was familiar. Until, that is, I talked to the stalker’s mother.

Her distress was volcanic, rising from deep inside, despair running like rivers of molten lava as she described her son’s situation. “Please,” she begged, “leave us alone.”

Was she saying her son was mentally unwell? “What do you think?” She demanded – a suitable retort to a stupid question.

As the mother of a baby boy, it felt like fast-forwarding 30 years into some kind of maternal hell. To the world, this was just some crazy stalker. To his mother, this was her son. Her boy.

For someone at the start of a media career, it was a useful reminder. This was not primarily a salacious true-crime tale. It was the story of a mentally unwell young man. The story of a mother, and of a family. I sympathised and backed away.

Baby Reindeer has attracted 54 million viewers worldwide – an indication of how topical stalking has become, with a number of documentaries running recently showing the tragic results of ignoring or trivialising it. This is not a minor crime. Often, it is a prelude to a major one.

Gadd plays Donny, a barman and would-be comedian who is stalked by Martha, a distressed woman who comes into the pub where he works. Donny gives her tea on the house, and from that act of kindness flows several years of stalking, and 41,000 emails.

At the start of the seven-part drama, the words “this is a true story” appear on-screen. That is where Netflix’s problem begins. Deviate from the truth, exaggerate the action, and the story becomes defamatory.

Baby Reindeer has two extremely vulnerable people at its heart

Within days of its meteoric rise in the viewing charts, the real Martha was tracked down. While Baby Reindeer also includes the horrific rape of Gadd by a well-known television figure, that attracted significantly less interest. Attention focused on the obviously deranged female stalker, not the violent male sexual predator.

The problem is that at the drama’s heart are two extremely vulnerable, broken people. Donny acknowledges his own culpability, his fragile ego’s need for attention. In fact, what cements their “relationship” is that Martha, for all her violent craziness, is astute.

“You have been harmed, baby reindeer, haven’t you?” She says, and in her question lies all the unspoken, unrecognised hurt of her own life. Takes one to know one.

The media ethics of all this are complex. Martha’s identity was easily exposed when her anonymity should have been protected. If the drama’s action is inaccurate, she deserves a right to reply. That came in an interview – a dance with the devil, some say – with Piers Morgan, which attracted 10 million viewers, plus another 30 million on social media platforms. “Martha” was grilled for an hour, denying many of the elements of the story, including that she was ever convicted or imprisoned for stalking Gadd.

Fair to say, Martha’s problems were obvious in that interview. Morgan justified it by claiming she was given a very expensive haircut and made to feel good, but later criticised Netflix’s failure to uphold its duty of care. Which begged the question: what was his? A bottle of Herbal Essences?

Media’s duty to give voice and protect at the same time

“What do you think?” Back in the car, all those years ago, I put my head on the steering wheel, the words of the stalker’s mother ringing in my ears. Maybe media wasn’t for me. For years, the memory induced shame.

Then, the sweetness. Many years later, a letter for me arrived at the newspaper. It was from the stalker’s mother. She remembered our exchange, and had watched my career with interest. She wished me further success. She would never know quite how much she taught me.

If ‘Martha’ – now with a KC on her side – has never been convicted of stalking, Netflix should pay for that defamation

There is a tightrope to walk in media ethics: the duty to give voice to the voiceless, but the simultaneous duty to protect the vulnerable. The greatest power – and responsibility – in this instance lay with Netflix. It took two vulnerable people and enabled one to walk away rich and famous, and the other to be publicly despised and derided.

If “Martha” – now with a KC on her side – has never been convicted of stalking, Netflix should pay for that defamation, however true the rest of its story was. Given they rake in over $5 billion of profit annually, I reckon their ethical carelessness will still leave them quids in.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter

More from Columnists

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently caused outrage after mentioning Scottish nationalism in a speech about security threats to the UK. Image: Complexli/Shutterstock
John Ferry: Scottish independence backers aren't extremists - but breaking up UK would be…
Victims and campaigners in London, after the publication of the infected blood inquiry report on Monday. Image: Jeff Moore/PA Wire
Eleanor Bradford: Blood and Post Office inquiry apologies don't mean much as long as…
The popularity of food delivery services like Deliveroo and Just Eat has increased the number of bikes speeding around the city. Image: The Dark Knight/Shutterstock
Scott Begbie: Aberdeen's dangerous delivery bike riders must realise damage they can do
7
Devastating crashes that claim lives are not the only thing making drivers nervous about the route. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Erica Munro: Deadly A9 is made more dangerous by certain reckless drivers
Guild Street bus gate joining onto Market Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
David Knight: Bus gates are choking Aberdeen during its life-saving operation
11
To go with story by Jacqueline Wake. West Highland Way Picture shows; West Highland Way. Fort Walkers congregate in front of Wetherspoon's in Fort William after completing the West Highland Way. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Do walkers on West Highland Way really need a better welcome?
Don't knock the power of a tin of soup in a pinch. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: I've stumbled upon the secret to world's best cullen skink
If you spend any time on social media, you'll surely have come across an always negative 'this is rubbish' guy. Or, maybe you are one... Image: Julia Tim/Shutterstock
Euan McColm: Spend your time dissing music and movies online? Nobody cares what you…
TSB will close 36 branches across the country, with a number of sites in the north and north-east affected. Image: chrisdorney/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: After shocking Stornoway closure, trust in the trustee bank has gone
Steve Albini (left) performing with his band Shellac in 2012. Albini died recently at the age of 61. Image: Jose Coelho/EPA/Shutterstock
Colin Farquhar: Live music is becoming unaffordable for bands and fans

Conversation