Jacqueline Wake Young: Do walkers on West Highland Way really need a better welcome?

Walkers completing the 96-mile trek complain there isn’t something more exciting at the end of their journey in Fort William with some simply leaving town straight away.

To go with story by Jacqueline Wake. West Highland Way Picture shows; West Highland Way. Fort Walkers congregate in front of Wetherspoon's in Fort William after completing the West Highland Way. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Let me make sure I’ve got this right. We have over-enthusiastic day-trippers near Balmoral, disappointed walkers in Fort William and non-existent shoppers in Aberdeen city centre.

Visitors completing the West Highland Way say they have been left “totally underwhelmed” at the end of their 96-mile trek when they arrive in Fort William.

A Highland Council spokeswoman pointed out that the town centre does have a bench and a statue of a walker outside Wetherspoon’s but it turns out trekkers are expecting something more.

German student Sophia Wiesen told the P&J: “The end of the walk is a bit dull. There is nothing to keep us in Fort William tonight, which is a real shame.”

Walkers get a selfie with the statue in Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

West Highland Way ends in town centre

Highland Cinema owner Angus MacDonald has suggested that an ancient arch, from the original fort, is transported to the town centre to make the arrival more exciting for visitors.

This sounds perfect because when you think about it, lots of great journeys end with an arch.

There’s the Arc de Triomphe at the top of the Champs-Elysees, Washington Square Arch at the end of Fifth Avenue and the mini Stonehenge arch towards the end of This Is Spinal Tap.

Going by the artist’s impression, the Fort William arch looks more like the latter, but then I haven’t got my glasses on.

The Fort arch in Fort William would make a stricking scene on the High Street.
An artist’s impression of how the arch in Fort William would look if moved into the town centre. Image: Angus MacDonald.

Not to worry, if the arch plan doesn’t pan out for West Highland Way walkers, someone could tell them Wetherspoon’s does free refills on tea, coffee and hot chocolate all day, every day.

I know I’d find that pretty exciting if I’d just walked 96 miles, but then I’m a person who needs a lie down if I have to walk up the steps at the Trinity Centre.

From the West Highland Way to Distillery Brae

Over in Royal Deeside, visitors are getting a bit too excited about seeing the mini pyramid built by Queen Victoria and other landmarks along the Balmoral Cairns Trail.

Due to the year-round popularity of the trail, cars and even coaches have been parking along the side of the single track road Distillery Brae.

Residents in nearby Crathie have repeatedly raised the issue.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Marr area committee has backed imposing a traffic order and residents are to be consulted on a parking ban.

Prince Albert’s pyramid can be found on the Balmoral Cairns walk. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson.

Everywhere I look in the news this week, the theme seems to be about footfall.

Too many people descending on Crathie. Not enough people going into Aberdeen city centre. Plenty of folk arriving in Fort William but then going elsewhere almost immediately.

Then we had Aberdeen’s Lord Provost almost going somewhere until council bosses realised he hadn’t been invited.

He had been packing his sunnies and Italian phrase book thinking he was off to Vatican City for the Pope’s climate crisis conference, until someone pointed out he wasn’t on the guest list.

Pope Francis greets well-wishers in Vatican City. Image: Maria Laura Antonelli/Shutterstock.

At least he’ll be one more person bumping around the Granite City this weekend. By all accounts it needs every visitor it can get.

Figures have revealed that at least half a million fewer people have visited Aberdeen city centre since last August.

Bus gates could be to blame

Either they have been put off by the bus gates or are all at home watching Baby Reindeer.

I’m sure the entire north-east will be tuning in after a link was uncovered between Aberdeen and the hit Netflix series.

Former Aberdeen University law student Fiona Harvey plans to sue for defamation after it has been alleged she inspired the character Martha.

A still from Netflix series Baby Reindeer. Image: Netflix.

I’ve not yet got round to watching Baby Reindeer so I’ve been trying to avoid the story for fear of spoilers.

I do know Piers Morgan is involved. When is he not? I also know this story is already snowballing into something bigger than Baby Reindeer.

It’s now a proper grown-up reindeer, more of a Rudolph, if you will.

Ms Harvey is reportedly in talks with the lawyer who defended Ryan Giggs and a litigation firm that counts Michelle Mone and Douglas Barrowman among its clients.

As well as plans to sue Netflix and Scottish comedian Richard Gadd, she has also fired a warning shot over the bow of horror writer Stephen King who has written an essay about the show.

You couldn’t make it up. Or maybe you can. We’ll have to let the courts decide.

Bus gate markings on a quiet Union Street in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

 

 

Conversation