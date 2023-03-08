Paul Lawson delighted as Banks o’ Dee make Chris Antoniazzi capture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Paul Lawson delighted as Banks o’ Dee make Chris Antoniazzi capture

By Callum Law
March 8, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 8, 2023, 10:37 am
Chris Antoniazzi, second from right, has signed for Banks o' Dee permanently.
Chris Antoniazzi, second from right, has signed for Banks o' Dee permanently.

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Paul Lawson is thrilled they have managed to sign Chris Antoniazzi on a permanent basis.

The midfielder initially joined the Spain Park side on loan from Elgin City last month, but has now made the switch permanent – signing a two-and-a-half-year deal – after impressing in recent weeks.

Lawson previously worked Antoniazzi at Formartine United and admits when he and Josh Winton took over at Dee in January the 22-year-old was immediately on his radar.

He said: “In the short time Chris has been with us he’s shown his quality in the games he’s played.

“I’ve worked with him before and I knew that quality was there.

“A few of the boys have played with him when they were younger so they knew his ability.

“He’s come in and hit the ground running for us and hopefully he can keep that form up and help us go to where we want to go.

“Once Josh and I took over he was someone that was on my radar and I knew he was in and out of the team at Elgin.

“He was keen to give it a go at Elgin but when I spoke to Chris we agreed that a loan until the end of the season would be good and then we could take it from there.

“But he’s enjoyed it and we’ve enjoyed having him here, we were keen to get him permanently from the outset, but the loan route suited everyone initially.

“We’re delighted Chris has now committed to us, it gives us a boost.”

Experience and youth

Former Aberdeen youth prospect Antoniazzi has also played for Cove Rangers, Montrose and Forfar and Lawson believes his experience will benefit Dee.

He added: “We’ve got quite a lot of lads aged 20-25 and Chris fits into that.

“Despite still being young, he brings a lot of experience to a team where for many it’s their first year in the Highland League.”

