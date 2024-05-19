David Knight: Bus gates are choking Aberdeen during its life-saving operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Knight: Bus gates are choking Aberdeen during its life-saving operation

Why should going for a night out in Aberdeen feel like approaching Omaha Beach on D-Day in Saving Private Ryan?

Guild Street bus gate joining onto Market Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Guild Street bus gate joining onto Market Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
By David Knight

Looking back now, it felt like I was hiring a pedalo for a voyage across the Bermuda Triangle.

My nerves were sailing somewhere between unease and blind panic. I was “reviewing the situashun”, as Fagin sang in the musical Oliver!

I stared with some trepidation at the best way to approach the wonderful Tivoli theatre in Aberdeen, which recently celebrated a 10th anniversary since being restored to its Frank Matcham glory days.

My grandson was appearing as Mr Bumble in Oliver! with junior Aberdeen Youth Music Theatre, and our seats awaited. I had no choice but to navigate around Aberdeen’s dreaded bus gates before I could enjoy an eagerly-anticipated family occasion.

The bus gates are blamed for driving people and businesses away, like a modern Forbidden City (the one in Beijing has four gates, by the way).

The stretches of road only open to buses, taxis and bikes criss-cross Aberdeen city centre and grip its jugular vein – the iconic yet sadly tarnished Union Street.

I wondered if everyone else was panicking like me at the thought of dodging these council tax-traps. Sorry, I meant bus gates. They have been generating millions in fines for hard-up Aberdeen council; the gift that just keeps giving.

The newest gates, launched last summer, doubled overall profits during the past two years from “experimental traffic orders” to £4.5 million.

A council boss dismissed this as a “spike” which would settle down – little consolation for those caught so far. He should be held to account each month to check his predictions.

Recruiting a team of navigators to make it across the city

It was time to consult the maps. After all, if you are going to do something, you might as well do it properly.

I was eyeing another grandson’s compass and protractor, which had been discarded on the dining table, just in case I needed them. I’d seen navigators in war movies working furiously with these while hunting the Bismarck or something like that.

Finally, I came across a bus-gate map on my mobile phone which actually made some sense.

Some of Aberdeen’s bus gates are close to the city’s Tivoli theatre. Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The only thing left to do was commit this complex jumble of lines and colour codes to my memory and hope for the best. I could hardly hold up the phone map as I drove through.

Luckily, two amateur navigators in the car with me (my wife and son) guided me, after some hair-raising circuitous manoeuvres through the back streets around the Tivoli -right under the noses of the gates, but not captured in the spiteful glare of their spy cameras.

Why should going for a night out in Aberdeen feel like approaching Omaha Beach on D-Day in Saving Private Ryan? I felt so drained of energy and emotion, there was nothing left to give poor little Oliver.

Buses run on time – but visitor numbers have plummeted

Another hapless soul wasn’t as lucky as us. Heads turned as a bus driver gave an impression of falling asleep on his steering-wheel horn, and was honking like mad. Another driver had swerved at the last second to avoid a bus gate, and came to a halt straddling two lanes – blocking the bus.

The bus driver was hardly a knight of the road, but maybe a passable Mr Bumble. I didn’t think public humiliation was necessary retribution for a clumsy, panicked decision.

There are no ‘eggs’ left; shops and other businesses are shutting, and customers vanishing

The whole experience made me think about spinoff effects of the traffic changes – just as official figures showed visitors to Aberdeen had plummeted by at least half a million since the latest bus gates opened. The news seemed to speak for itself, regarding the damage caused by the council’s ill-conceived project.

Some argued the weather might be a factor; I could throw in the price of baked beans or the dazzle from the northern lights as well, but let’s be realistic.

However, the buses now run on time, after all the cars were banned.

Soothing words of wisdom arrived from First Bus Scotland’s MD about allowing the seismic changes to settle: “You can’t make an omelette without breaking eggs.” But there are no “eggs” left; shops and other businesses are shutting, and customers vanishing.

Is it too little, too late for Union Street?

I enjoyed dinner at a restaurant recently; it reminded me of carefree days when you could come and go as you pleased. The business made a virtue of offering easy access on the edge of town – much more significant now with the gates in place.

Heineken recently announced a major reopening plan for its pubs, but geared to the changing habits of customers – away from city centres and into suburban bars and restaurants. Have their staff been studying Aberdeen by any chance?

There are high hopes for the reinvention of Aberdeen’s centre, but is it too little, too late? Image: Norman Adams/Aberdeen City Council

We all dream of Union Street being restored to its former glory, but is it too little, too late?

The extraordinary thing is that at a time when a major Our Union Street campaign is underway, as well as council street refurbishments, the local authority blocked off major arterial routes which feed into it; a low emission zone will ring Union Street soon.

It’s like carrying out life-saving heart surgery while disconnecting the essential oxygen supply to the patient.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

