Midweek meal: This Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks recipe will save you time and money

Scotch lamb shanks offer great value and can be prepared ahead of time using this recipe from makeitscotch.com.

Add Moroccan fruits and spices for a delicious slow cooker meal or slow-cooked in your oven​.

The recipe is a great example of the flexibility of Scottish meat, which can add flavour and value to any meal.

Take a look at another midweek meal – Scotch lamb naan pizza – for further proof.

It is an ideal fit for a midweek meal using Scotch lamb from the local butcher and naan breads from the supermarket.

Whatever you choose, the whole family will love these Scotch meat dishes that can make any occasion go with a bang.

Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

4 Scotch lamb shanks approximately 400g each

1 onion

2 garlic cloves

40g almonds

400g chopped tin of tomatoes with herbs

50g raisins

Juice of 1 lemon

30ml honey

½ tsp cinnamon

150ml boiling water

Pinch saffron

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C/180 Fan/400F/Gas Mark 6. Put the lamb shanks into a baking dish and put into the oven while you prep the other ingredients. Peel the onion, halve and chop, peel and mince the garlic, chop the almonds. Put the tinned tomatoes, onions, garlic, lemon juice, honey, raisins, almonds, cinnamon, saffron and boiling water into a saucepan and bring to the boil. Take the lamb out of the oven, pour the mixture over the lamb shanks and put back in the oven to cook for 55 minutes, or cook in the slow cooker on low for six hours, or high for three hours. Baste the shanks halfway through the cooking time.

