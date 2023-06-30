Len Ironside: Civic pride isn’t an old-fashioned concept – it’s the way forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Len Ironside: Civic pride isn’t an old-fashioned concept – it’s the way forward

Local people are more than willing to come together and improve Aberdeen's image, so let's put that energy to good use.

The latest push to reinvent Union Street has inspired lots of Aberdonians to get involved (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
By Len Ironside

A couple of weeks ago, I attended a meeting in Aberdeen’s Music Hall – a room packed with around 400 interested people who were keen to address Our Union Street.

The fact that they had given up their lunch breaks to participate in a positive manner to improve our city’s main road was remarkable. To me, it symbolised the willingness of people to come together and improve Aberdeen’s image.

There were many thoughts and ideas milling around. Full marks to local man Bob Keiller for taking the initiative and driving it forward.

Before long, the phrase “civic pride” was mentioned. I thought this was an old-fashioned idea, with considerable merit. I last heard the expression over 20 years ago.

In the year 2003, I remember as council leader embarking on just such an initiative. We invited heads of various business sectors, community leaders and key individuals to a series of meetings at the Town House. Over a light lunch, we set out our vision for improving the city, involving a personal, individual commitment. This included the cleaning of tired-looking Granite buildings.

Unfortunately, the election intervened and the political administration changed. The idea was lost.

The reason I say it’s an old-fashioned expression is because I recently randomly tested the phrase “civic pride” with several groups of secondary school pupils. No one knew what civic pride was. In fact, one person thought it was something to do with lions – almost!

There is a desperate need to renew and engage young people on the merits of civic pride.

Some need to understand why you shouldn’t put your feet on the seats in the bus. It affects others. Nor should you leave your fast food litter and empty cans of juice lying on the ground. Not to mention why it’s wrong to smoke in areas where the signs clearly prohibit it.

Antisocial behaviour is unacceptable. It worries people and creates an atmosphere of fear. Not a good look.

Communities can come together to make things better

Wouldn’t it be better, and improve our quality of life, if we had pride in our schools and communities, making them great places to live and learn? Friendships thrive, and young people have a sense of belonging. Undoubtedly, we can all benefit from that.

Many communities already have regular litter-picking sessions which are extremely successful.

Last week, I was heartened to see primary school pupils helping the city council gardeners plant flowers in the green space at Great Western Road, improving the aesthetic look of the city prior to the European Pipe Band Championships at Duthie Park. They were enjoying themselves and contributed to the look of the area.

Locals gathered at Aberdeen Music Hall to discuss the future of Union Street (Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson)

In fact, the pupils of Ferryhill Primary School have already designed a sensory garden within the park. That is taking a stake in the pride of our city.

A similar civic pride responsibility should be placed not simply on fast food outlets, but on all shop owners, to keep their premises looking smart and clean, adding to the attractive image of Scotland’s third city.

What is required is an educational push to promote the benefits of civic pride, or whichever new slogan we use. But who could do this? We cannot simply throw more onto the already overcrowded schools curriculum.

Aberdeen’s Burgesses of Guild could take on ambassador role

We have a fantastic resource in our Burgesses of Guild. They have over 1,000 members who have the life experience, the knowledge and the ability to encourage our schools and communities.

Historically, in the year 1124 when Aberdeen was beginning to grow as a centre of trade and commerce, we became a royal burgh, mostly due to the positive actions of those burgesses.

They mainly guarded the city, its laws and customs. Under a charter granted by King Alexander II, the burgesses were granted the sole right to form a guild. They had considerable power, as there were no elected councillors in those days. Not necessarily a bad thing, I hear you say!

Many of these members, are already engaged in their local communities and in charity work. Their experience is vast, and they believe in supporting our city

Although the role of the burgesses is different today, they remain an integral part of the council. They participate in some civic functions and observe full council meetings.

A glance over the list of Guildry names demonstrates a wealth of professions, businesses and expertise. Many of these members, are already engaged in their local communities and in charity work. Their experience is vast, and they believe in supporting our city – hence my suggestion that they would be the perfect ambassadors to promote genuine pride in Aberdeen.

There is so much we can do if we all pull together. In fact, I was heartened to see the tourist information chiefs agreeing with my suggestion of welcoming parties meeting visitors off the cruise ships. Another form of civic pride.

I live in hope that we can, some day, all be engaged and embrace the original concept of civic pride – or whatever we choose to call it.

Len Ironside CBE is a former champion wrestler who served as an Aberdeen councillor for 35 years, with four years as council leader