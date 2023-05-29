Len Ironside: Set all children up to succeed to raise a more positive population

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Len Ironside: Set all children up to succeed to raise a more positive population

All we have seen in recent years are continual cuts to vital services our governments should be providing for children and families.

Giving young people the support they need throughout their lvies will help them to grow into well-rounded adults (Image: Anatoliy Cherkas/Shutterstock)
By Len Ironside

What is happening to our children?

Since the easing of Covid lockdowns, we have witnessed appalling behaviour from many of our young people. Not all of them, by any means, but certainly a serious number.

The relationship between adults and teenagers has always been challenging. I remember being told off for playing my music too loud, shouting instead of talking, and generally doing things which seemed to annoy my parents.

When asked where I was going, my reply was usually short and uninformative: “Out!”

However, there were always local youth clubs and places set up for young people to socialise.

Recently, I’ve seen some frankly atrocious behaviour at the bus station in Union Square. The centre management have engaged additional security officers, as well as regular visits from police patrols.

Aggressive and disruptive conduct from teenagers and their complete disregard for other people are putting off many shoppers and visitors to the city centre.

Quotation from columnist Len Ironside regarding antisocial behaviour in Scotland: "When setting budgets, we should be investing in the needs of young people. We need to hear their voices, so that the right help goes to the children and families who need it."

Free bus travel, which was a good idea to help children access facilities in the city, appears to have been abused by some, in that it has attracted a core of undesirables displaying loutish behaviour.

I’ve seen teenagers vaping indoors and on buses, fighting amongst themselves, knocking over street furniture, shouting abuse at shoppers. And little is done to prevent it.

It seems ridiculous that a small core of antisocial teenagers can be so disruptive to the rest of society. Why is it that the vast majority of young people are perfectly respecting of others, yet this small core, who lack any control, creates havoc?

Aerial view of Aberdeen Bus Station, where incidents of antisocial behaviour have occurred.
Such a lot of good, positive work is done in early-years and youth programmes which helps develop children. Yet, the shocking behaviour faced by teachers in the classroom, who have no sanctions at their disposal, is rising.

Some educators face not only verbal abuse but physical violence while doing their jobs. You will find it difficult to encourage people to train for teaching if their workplace is potentially threatening.

We must fund vital services and facilities for children

The ingredients for a settled childhood include an adequate standard of living, a safe and warm home, nutritious food, the right clothes to wear, and an education system that develops kids to their full potential – all the things that the government and local councils should provide.

But what we have seen in recent years are continual cuts to those vital services our elected members should be providing.

The statements made before elections talked of raising the bar for every child. This mission has clearly failed.

Baby boxes and increased child payments are welcome, but it does not get to the root of the problem.

Baby box provided by Scottish government.
Baby boxes are brilliant – but Scottish families need much more from government

We see a continued rise in poverty and poor mental health in young people, disabled children not getting support they desperately require, young carers not being supported, centres of learning closed, swimming pools and leisure facilities shut down.

There is a complete failure to recognise that we need to fund those vital services, as well as practical facilities for young people to use.

When setting budgets, we should be investing in the needs of young people. We need to hear their voices, so that the right help goes to the children and families who need it. Speak to any of them, and you will find that the support they require is not available.

Prevarication and delay mean children’s rights have still not been enshrined in law in Scotland, despite it being promised by the Scottish Government nearly two years ago.

Governments have to set the framework

The days of a watershed on television, where programmes containing harmful or distressing content would not be shown until after 9pm, are long gone. This is not the world today.

Social media and internet viewing, with nearly 900 international TV stations, plus podcasts and more, are available to anyone with access. The policing of that access is minimal and, even in family homes, parents are unaware of what their children may be seeing.

Regrettably, this is the scourge of social media; parents often wish they could still communicate with their children and be aware of what they are doing. The online world has a darker side and is addictive. Children now get bullied in their own homes, online.

Phone screen with message notifications.
Online bullying has become a serious issue thanks to the rise of social media (Image: Yui Mok/PA)

Some of the content needs to be banned and withdrawn. So, for the sake of our children, people in power should stop talking about it and take positive action to criminalise harmful videos, images and more, so that they can be eradicated from the system.

In today’s world, where there are fewer manners, less respect, and a lack of tolerance towards other people, we should acknowledge that good, acceptable behaviour begins in the home, progresses at school, and is shared in our social lives and at work.

But our governments, at all levels, need to set the framework by listening and acting on the needs of children and their families.

Len Ironside CBE is a former champion wrestler who served as an Aberdeen councillor for 35 years, with four years as council leader

