Drive for more guides amid fears Aberdeen cruise tourists are being left in the lurch

Tourism chiefs are on the hunt for more guides to welcome cruise ship passengers to Aberdeen city centre.

The move follows fears that tourists are being left to fend for themselves, with concerns the situation is showing the Granite City up against its Scottish competitors.

The AidaSol cruise liner is expected to bring thousands more tourists to the new south harbour on Saturday.

Leaving from Hamburg on Wednesday, the ship will stop in Aberdeen on its way to Norway, via Lerwick.

But looking back at the arrival of hundreds of German tourists in the city centre earlier this month, one well-placed source has cause for concern.

They told The P&J: “This has been a disaster. Where were the guides?

“Passersby were having to show the tourists where things are on their maps.

“At other Scottish cruise destinations, there are guides to meet them.

“They have them at Invergordon and Inverness.”

Cruise ship tourists gave us their first impressions of Aberdeen city centre

Reporters from The Press And Journal took to the streets that day, Thursday June 15, to hear the tourists’ first impressions of our city.

There were some complaints. But no one we spoke to begrudged the lack of a welcome party as they disembarked from their bus into the city centre.

In fact, the visitors told us it was “very easy” to navigate around Aberdeen. There was praise for the map displays on street corners.

More pressing concerns were for the dirtiness of the city centre and a lack of public toilets – including the new ones in Union Terrace Gardens which still remain under lock and key.

‘Aspiration’ for more volunteers to greet tourists off cruise ships in Aberdeen

Nevertheless, tourism bosses have told us of their “aspirations” to ensure there are some friendly faces there to meet visitors off the bus.

Chris Foy, the chief executive of Visit Aberdeenshire, already has enlisted a team of meet-and-greeters, including former Evening Express sports editor Charlie Allan.

There is demand for more, with training provided to those who can spare the time.

Mr Foy told The P&J: “The Welcome to Aberdeenshire volunteer service is designed to enhance the visitor experience through provision of a warm welcome to the destination, primarily at point of arrival.

“That can be directions to shuttle buses and providing ideas about how to enjoy their day in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“As a new scheme, there is a limited pool of volunteers at this stage. But there is an aspiration to grow the numbers as cruise arrivals increase.

“In line with other European ports, our volunteers come from within the community. They provide their time and goodwill free of charge.”