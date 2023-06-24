Drive for more guides amid fears Aberdeen cruise tourists are being left in the lurch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Drive for more guides amid fears Aberdeen cruise tourists are being left in the lurch

Tourist chiefs "aspire" to find more volunteers to greet cruise ship passengers. Meanwhile, the tourists are more concerned about the lack of amenities, like the still-closed Union Terrace Gardens toilets.

By Alastair Gossip
Are cruise ship tourists being left stumped by Aberdeen city centre due to a lack of meet-and-greet volunteers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Are cruise ship tourists being left stumped by Aberdeen city centre due to a lack of meet-and-greet volunteers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Tourism chiefs are on the hunt for more guides to welcome cruise ship passengers to Aberdeen city centre.

The move follows fears that tourists are being left to fend for themselves, with concerns the situation is showing the Granite City up against its Scottish competitors.

The AidaSol cruise liner is expected to bring thousands more tourists to the new south harbour on Saturday.

Leaving from Hamburg on Wednesday, the ship will stop in Aberdeen on its way to Norway, via Lerwick.

But looking back at the arrival of hundreds of German tourists in the city centre earlier this month, one well-placed source has cause for concern.

We are not naming them to protect them from reprisal.

They told The P&J: “This has been a disaster. Where were the guides?

“Passersby were having to show the tourists where things are on their maps.

“At other Scottish cruise destinations, there are guides to meet them.

“They have them at Invergordon and Inverness.”

Cruise ship tourists gave us their first impressions of Aberdeen city centre

Reporters from The Press And Journal took to the streets that day, Thursday June 15, to hear the tourists’ first impressions of our city.

There were some complaints. But no one we spoke to begrudged the lack of a welcome party as they disembarked from their bus into the city centre.

There is still no word on when the new public toilets in Union Terrace Gardens will open - as cruise ship tourists complain about a lack of amenities in Aberdeen. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
There is still no word on when the new public toilets in Union Terrace Gardens will open – as cruise ship tourists complain about a lack of amenities in Aberdeen. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

In fact, the visitors told us it was “very easy” to navigate around Aberdeen. There was praise for the map displays on street corners.

More pressing concerns were for the dirtiness of the city centre and a lack of public toilets – including the new ones in Union Terrace Gardens which still remain under lock and key.

‘Aspiration’ for more volunteers to greet tourists off cruise ships in Aberdeen

Nevertheless, tourism bosses have told us of their “aspirations” to ensure there are some friendly faces there to meet visitors off the bus.

Chris Foy, the chief executive of Visit Aberdeenshire, already has enlisted a team of meet-and-greeters, including former Evening Express sports editor Charlie Allan.

Visit Aberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy admits to wanting more volunteer greeters for Aberdeen's cruise ship tourists - though it is still early days of the programme. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Visit Aberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy admits to wanting more volunteer greeters for Aberdeen’s cruise ship tourists – though it is still early days of the programme. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

There is demand for more, with training provided to those who can spare the time.

Mr Foy told The P&J: “The Welcome to Aberdeenshire volunteer service is designed to enhance the visitor experience through provision of a warm welcome to the destination, primarily at point of arrival.

“That can be directions to shuttle buses and providing ideas about how to enjoy their day in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“As a new scheme, there is a limited pool of volunteers at this stage. But there is an aspiration to grow the numbers as cruise arrivals increase.

“In line with other European ports, our volunteers come from within the community. They provide their time and goodwill free of charge.”

The future of Aberdeen

