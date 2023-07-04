Ryan Crighton: North-east will be forever grateful its SOS was heard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Ryan Crighton: North-east will be forever grateful its SOS was heard

Credit where credit's due, governments and politicians have stepped up to do right by Aberdeen and the north-east.

New opportunities and investment may mean the sun is rising on a new era for Aberdeen and the north-east (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
New opportunities and investment may mean the sun is rising on a new era for Aberdeen and the north-east (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
By Ryan Crighton

I am forever telling my four-year-old daughter that moaning will get her nowhere.

She is utterly charming 99% of the time. However, like most children, she can be challenging when she doesn’t get her way.

Failure to immediately action her (many) requests is usually met with incessant, unrelenting whinging. Like most parents, I eventually give in and, alongside a telling off for moaning, she ultimately gets what she wants.

And, like most parents, I am a hypocrite of the highest order, because I whinge all the time, occasionally through the esteemed pages of The Press & Journal.

Six months ago, I wrote a column here criticising the Scottish and UK Governments for taking an Abba approach to inward investment – “anywhere but bl**dy Aberdeen”. It was penned on the back of a series of setbacks for the north-east of Scotland which had left me questioning just how much more our two governments could punish this region.

At the time, Aberdeen and Peterhead had just lost out on a potentially lucrative freeport, the Scottish Government had put forward a presumption against future oil and gas developments, and the UK Government was plundering the North Sea with its windfall tax.

I was extremely critical of our local parliamentarians for allowing such a catalogue of snubs to befall our region, especially given that we are uniquely represented by members of the ruling parties at both Holyrood and Westminster.

In what was a moanfest of epic proportions, I called on them to step up and arrest the “damaging, job-destroying ignorance” being applied to our region.

Well, today – like all great Swedish pop groups – I’m going to change my tune. Because I need to pay tribute to those same elected representatives.

Investment zone boost will help to transform the north-east economy

Last week’s announcement that the north-east is to be one of two areas which will become £80 million investment zones is a significant economic boost – perhaps bigger than a freeport would have been. We are grateful to both the Scottish and UK Governments for recognising the need to support us as we continue to transform our regional economy.

This decision will help secure our position as one of the most attractive locations anywhere in the UK, and indeed Europe, for investment in low-carbon technologies across different sectors.

The money will be spent on targeted investments, tax reliefs and other incentives over five years, following a joint selection process by the Scottish and UK Governments – a process almost certainly influenced by the MPs and MSPs who call this region home. In our time of need, they stood up for their region, and they deserve enormous credit for doing so.

Progress has been made – let’s keep it going

There has been progress, too, on the other issues which I bemoaned in January.

The Scottish Government’s position on future North Sea oil and gas exploration appears to be shifting. From its presumption against new drilling in January, its stance now appears to be more nuanced, with Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Net Zero and Just Transition Màiri McAllan saying that “simply stopping all future activity is wrong”.

This is the pragmatic position to take, as I am yet to see any evidence that importing hydrocarbons from elsewhere in the world – a certain outcome if we shut down the North Sea prematurely – is any better for the environment than producing them ourselves.

Stopping North Sea oil and gas production prematurely could have devastating effects (Image: Eddytb Foto/Shutterstock)

Progress has also been made on reducing the impact of the windfall tax which threatens to strangle the oil and gas industry through to 2028, despite energy prices falling back towards more historic norms.

We joined the industry in calling for a price floor mechanism to be added to the levy to protect investment. That trigger price is now in place – but there is work still to do on getting the finer details right.

This stuff doesn’t happen by accident, and the Chamber, as part of a strong regional economic partnership which spans the public and private sectors, is working tirelessly to ensure that our region is heard by policymakers.

And, when things don’t go our way – as is occasionally the case – then you can count on us to let them know. As Abba almost said… the whinger takes it all.

Ryan Crighton is policy director at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce

More from Press and Journal

Smart-looking Yew, Taxus Baccata.
Scott Smith: The mystical world of mycorrhizal fungi
The front entrance of Junior World childcare in Nairn
Junior World daycare in Nairn carries out big improvements following inspection
Alex Samuel is a Ross County player until the summer of 2025. Image: SNS
Jim Duffy: Alex Samuel can hit new heights after fresh Ross County deal
Findlay Leask.
Findlay Leask: Let's all pull together to save our hospitality sector
Steven Ross was sent back to prison after admitting two charges of assault and robbery. Image: DC Thomson.
Robber jailed for attacking helpless man with his own walking stick
King Charles and Queen Camilla meet members of the public in London (Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Scotland's own Independence Day can't come soon enough
Manager Barry Robson, Peter Leven and Neil Simpson during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS
Boss Barry Robson pushing Aberdeen hard in Portugal heat in bid to build 'front…
To go with story by Megan Avolio. THREE men were involved in a ?650,000 drugs enterprise operating from secluded 'stash sites' in the Scottish Highlands. Picture shows; Alasdair Finlayson, 26. -. SpinDrift Date; Unknown
Drug-dealing former footballer must surrender £15K of ill-gotten gains
The Taychreggan Hotel, near Oban, is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
Argyll hotel steeped in 300-year history goes on the market for £1.5m
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - APRIL 08: Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani celebrates Luis Lopes' second goal during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie, on April 08, 2023, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen cannot afford to lose Ylber Ramadani