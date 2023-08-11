Moreen Simpson: We could easily make life easier for people with physical disabilities and limitations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: We could easily make life easier for people with physical disabilities and limitations

Too many places across the north-east are no-go zones for those with mobility problems.

Sadly, space designated for people with mobility issues isn't always made available (Image: Helen Hepburn)
By Moreen Simpson

About three years since I started using a walking stick – time to review.

As a Markies ad would say: it’s not your basic aluminium NHS support, but a German, lightweight, Leki “Wanderfreund”, complete with crook-style handle. A gift (I suspect expensive) on my 60th birthday from my hillwalking-mad aunt and uncle, who lived well into their nineties and obviously expected me to join them on their various “val-der-ees” to Austria when I retired.

I was gutted they hadn’t given me something more glam and chucked it awa’ at the back of the wardrobe, instantly forgotten. But, Losh min, it’s been my saviour since I went all breathless and prone to hiterin’ ower the littlest buckie in my path.

When I started using it, my trusty Leki took a bit of the weight off me, and I felt less vulnerable to cowpin’ schnozzle-first – like I did trying to catch the bin mannies, and helter-skeltered onto the tarmac. (Remember? Three months, twice a week for dressings on my razored shin.)

Trust me, you wrinklies oot there, if you start gettin’ a bit doddery on yer pins, get yersellie a stick. I ken some are too prood to be seen with a hirplin-helper, but mind this: the merest misstep might lead to: “Fit like, Woodend orthopaedics?”

Thankfully not seriously disabled, yet I’ve seen how too many places are no-go zones for those with mobility problems. Several superb eat-ooteries in the Neest are up steep stairs to which there is no other access. I can sometimes pech up to them but, unfortunately for some others, they’re totally out of bounds. Ironically, those places are usually the ones with the best views.

We recently had a celebration meal with an older colleague who couldn’t get up the staircase to the stunning restaurant, so we all ate on the viewless ground floor. Another time, at a town by a beach, our wheelchaired friend couldn’t get to the restaurant overlooking the bay and, rightly, chose not to tough it oot in the packed public bar on the ground floor.

I’ve also a bit of a gripe aboot some passengers on First bussies. As you get on, the seats facing are marked with walking stick signs for folk with physical problems. Yet, countless times, I get on and find young folk on their mobiles, mums with toddlers or just plain, selfish, able-bodied folk.

Some don’t give stairs a second thought, but they can cause serious issues for people with mobility issues (Image: Who is Danny/Shutterstock)

Yes, I’m one of those wifies who gives a withering look and totters along to find the nearest vacant seat. But, in the past couple of weeks, since First got its new leccy buses, it’s even worse.

Silent and energy-saving they might be, but they appear to have been designed by someone intent on a future career as a Himalayan mountaineer. If you canna get a seat near the front, you’re faced with climbing several high steps.

Sez me to my driver the other day: “These new buses are nae for the less nimble.” Obviously not a stranger to my complaint, sez he: “Tell me about it!”

Oor Willie can wear whatever he wants

Fit a stooshie ower Prince William apparently takkin’ ill o’ the kilt. Insiders claim he’ll never wear it again, having got a sickener after being forcibly buckled into it as a bairn.

Nae great shock in that. I thought a’body kint wee loons loathe kilts. I’ve sad memories of one of my uncles reducing his sons to tears and tantrums every Sunday, pre-kirk.

The thing is, maist Scotsmen tend to grow oot o’ that phobia and, eventually, are only too happy to lash oot on the family tartan and belt it up for every wedding.

Oor Willie, however, continues to be devoutly anti-plaid, prompting some gypes to harrumph that he, therefore, canna be the king of Scotland. Fit guff. Carry on kiltless, m’loon, and don’t even think about the compromise of those horrific tartan trews. Actually, I blame yer dad.

Prince William is said to dislike wearing a kilt (Image: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Several times ower the decades in this column, I’ve appealed to my mate Chazzer to draw a close to his bizarre habit of donning the kilt every time he sets foot on Scottish soil. Never, ever has he worn the troosers. I suspect he’s even in his Dress Stewart howkin’ manure at Birkhall.

D’you ken ony mannie that’s kilted 24/7, apart fae Rob Roy at Culter? Must be something connected with an antediluvian royal tradition. Sure as hell, it has nothing to do with normal life north of the border.

I’m nae sayin’ oor monarch disnae look affa swunkie going the Full Highland, especially in that bonnie, light-green effort. But surely oor king should start dressing, most of the time he’s here, like a true Scotsman – kiltless.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970