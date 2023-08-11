‘We’ve been here 30 years’: Devastated Elgin Community Centre users speak of shock at closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We’ve been here 30 years’: Devastated Elgin Community Centre users speak of shock at closure

They believe they are being booted out to make way for groups currently using Elgin Town Hall so it can be refurbished as part of the £100 million Moray Growth Deal.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Regular users of Elgin Community Center Janet Morrison, Aileen McCook, Maureen Whyte, Edith Weatherhead and Veronica MacLennan are concerned over plans to close the building.

Devastated, appalled and shocked is how regular users of Elgin Community Centre feel about the building being closed for good.

Members are upset the council is contributing to a £18 million extension to Moray Leisure Centre, but not investing in the community centre.

And they feel the local authority has been unhelpful with efforts to find an alternative venue.

The council says the centre is not a viable building. It has annual running costs of around £14,000 a year.

And estimated repair work needed over the next five years would total £600,000.

Craft group members raised their frustrations at Elgin Community Council this week.

Elgin Community Centre
Elgin Community Centre is earmarked for closure next year. But user groups are angry about the decision. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Veronica MacLennan from the hand knitters club said: “It’s devastating.

“All the places that have been suggested by the council are not suitable.

“And there’s been so little feedback to the groups.

“If the council is determined to shut the community centre, there’s lots of groups saying they should have a building that’s suitable for them to go to.

“Elgin is the biggest town in Moray and they’re doing away with it’s community centre.

“I think it’s appalling.”

£6m pledge for Moray Leisure Centre

In a confidential meeting in June, councillors agreed to close the centre in March next year.

However VIP Childcare, which operates from the building, has a lease that runs until summer 2026.

At the same meeting, members agreed a £2m grant and a £4m loan in principle for the leisure centre extension.

The council already contributes £500,000 a year to the sports facility.

The club members also claim they are being booted out to make way for groups currently using Elgin Town Hall.

A design team is being sought to refurbished the town hall as part of the Moray Growth Deal.

But Moray Council says decant options are still being considered for the town hall clubs.

And the timeline for closing the community centre is a year ahead of the planned town hall redevelopment.

Sewing group member Edith Weatherhead said: “The town hall groups are going across there and we’re being kicked out.

Exterior of front doors of Elgin Town Hall.
Elgin Town Hall will be redeveloped as part of the Moray Growth Deal. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“And we’ve got no proper place to go. It’s a disgrace.”

She added it was “shocking” there would be no community centre for Elgin and said it had been “neglected” for years.

There are fears the groups may fold if suitable accommodation is not found.

Knitter Janet Morrison believes the support she received from the group helped her through bereavement.

And if that is lost it will have a devastating impact on people’s mental health.

Elgin Community Centre ‘neglected’

She said: “My sister and my father died within two weeks of each other.

“Without the group I really don’t know where I would’ve been.

“It’s so much more than knitting and sewing.”

Chairperson of the machine knitters group Maureen Whyte believes their current venue “ticks every box”.

She said: “We’ve been going for 30 years in the community centre.

“We’ve got seven knitting machines, irons, ironing boards and everything that goes with it.

Moray Council has agreed a £2 million grant and a lone of £4 million in principle towards a £18 million extension at Moray Leisure Centre.

“I’ve been to see about six or seven places that the council’s suggested, and there’s not a drawer let alone any storage for our materials.”

Proposed accommodation for the groups include the town’s two secondary schools, community halls and Elgin Town Hall.

But none have appropriate storage or lighting for knitting and sewing.

And in one venue crafters would have to fill the kettle from a toilet sink if they wanted a cup of tea.

Decision taken in private

Elgin Community Centre’s future has been at risk for some time.

It was threatened with closure about five years ago. However the council decided to keep it open with the aim of helping clubs find other accommodation.

A Moray Council spokesperson said a decision on the future of the community centre was pushed back from March 2022 to allow for further community consultation.

This included investigation into user needs and the availability of accommodation for community use.

The spokesperson said: “This feedback has shaped the option of closure along with the viability of the facility.

“The support for Moray Leisure Centre has been agreed in principle only recently and we await further details of the development of the project.

“The current timeline is for Elgin Community Centre to close in 2024 and work on Elgin Town Hall is due to begin in 2025.

“Decant options are still being considered and officers continue to work with service users from both facilities to find suitable alternative accommodation.”

Conversation