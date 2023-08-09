Iain Maciver: Does the Prince and Great Steward of Scotland have to wear a kilt to prove he cares?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Iain Maciver: Does the Prince and Great Steward of Scotland have to wear a kilt to prove he cares?

Whether he finds it too itchy, too draughty or too traditional, Prince William has never been a fan of wearing a kilt.

Prince William poses for photos with members of the public while on a tour of the Tillydrone Community Campus in Aberdeen during June (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Prince William poses for photos with members of the public while on a tour of the Tillydrone Community Campus in Aberdeen during June (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
By Iain Maciver

Why do Scotsmen call it a kilt? Because that’s what they did to the last guy who made fun of it.

That jibe from an Irish play should make even Scots titter. We’re a rough lot, sometimes.

Anyone can wear a kilt if they want. It shows respect. Ancestral and other connections are a plus.

Prince William is entitled to wear it even more than most, being the Lord of the Isles and the Duke of Rothesay. He went to the University of St Andrews. The problem is – he doesn’t want to wear it. Whether the plaid is too itchy, too draughty, too traditional, or too much like what Daddy does, he has not been seen wearing the fèileadh since he was quite young.

Are Scots bothered about this? Should we be bothered? Is it a slight against our great nation? Do we want him to wear a plaid around the royal midriff if he ventures north of the Roman wall into Alba?

Is it disrespectful of the Earl of Carrick and Baron of Renfrew not to do so? He is also the Prince and Great Steward of Scotland. Impressive. I’ve just been a bar steward myself.

William has the build for Highland dress and probably the knees. Should we make him wear it? We pay his wages.

One commentator says it was because he was forced to wear it when younger that he turned against the kilt. I think it was probably his old man who said he shouldn’t moan about it but just wear it – and to hurry up about it. King Charles wears the kilt whenever he is in Scotland and has done so at events south of Carlisle also.

The last thing anybody wants is the prince and princess being here but irrelevant, and everyone just waiting for them to get lost. What’s that called again? Oh yeah, doing a Nadine Dorries.

So, will the Prince and Great Steward of Scotland shun the Braemar Games in September? Probably. He cannot go to Highland games in chinos, surely? Actually, he can. Who cares?

If he’s going to be the working heir – and he is – then, as long as he makes some time in his diary for Scotland, why should we be bothered whether he wants to be a dull, foosty traditionalist like pater? Nationalists and pro-independence, non-SNP voters (of whom there seem to be so many now) who shouldn’t even want him in the first place will roar that we should. Most won’t care a jot.

Being Here Has Caused My Sorrow

I don’t care a jot about UFOs and little green men from other worlds. Yet, politicians in the USA are gripped by the claims of attention-seekers and failed pilots with only scant relevant experience who convinced them Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) invaders are already here. Crucially, these soft-centred boffins have produced not a shred of evidence, not even a Nessie-style blurred black and white photo. We’re not all doomed. Sorry, Private Frazer.

Aren’t most Americans just a bit gullible? Look at their politicians. Maybe they are all simply trying to divert the attention of the world away from something more serious which may be happening over there, and which they do not want to share with the rest of the world. I wonder what that could be?

And I wonder how online game producers The Chinese Room found Barra’s Gaelic songbird Maggie MacInnes’s evocative performance of the song Fath Mo Mhulaid A Bhith Ann. It’s now part of the haunting atmosphere in the moody trailer for their new game, Still Wakes The Deep, which was recently released around the world across social media. Let me translate.

“Ship of white, do not refuse to ferry me
I cannot walk to the Western Islands
Being here has caused my sorrow”

That could be just another breakdown on the CalMac ferry and WhatsApped tearfully from Oban pier. Fath Mo Mhulad A Bhith Ann or Being Here Has Caused My Sorrow. On Barra, that’s now just I’m Fed Up Here. The Barrachs of Brevig love brevity.

The song repeats that Gaelic title and line – a lot. You know, like Pump Up the Jam, or Macarena by Los Del Rio which was, of course, one of the most iconic songs of the 1990s. Hey, Macarena. The chorus is just simple phrases that are repeated multiple times throughout the song.

Then there’s the Irish ditty The Rattlin’ Bog. If you want to get any party, Celtic or otherwise, off to a good start, just play that. Better still, get talented musicians who have learnt the words off YouTube to play and sing it. Surefire winner, to be sure.

Finally, as we have been discussing certain Scottish apparel, I must ask – what’s the difference between a Scotsman and Walt Disney? A Scotsman wears a kilt and Walt Disney.

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

More from Columnists

'Met Ball' on display at Glasgow's modern art gallery, as part of Banksy's Cut and Run exhibition (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Donna McLean: Glasgow Banksy exhibition makes art and activism accessible for the whole family
The A96 route between Aberdeen and Inverness is the scene of many traffic incidents (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Rebecca Buchan: By dualling the A96 and A9, Humza Yousaf has the power to…
Sindy dolls from various eras, showing how she changed through the years (Image: Jeff Blackler/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Barbie and Sindy were the aspirational influencers of their day
The lovingly restored interior of The Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: Bums on seats, please, to celebrate The Tivoli and theatre across the…
Beloved broadcaster George Alagiah died earlier this month (Image: Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Don't save your compliments and heartfelt tributes for the obits
Physical photo albums can help us to cherish memories we might otherwise forget, despite thousands of digital images (Image: Ulza/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Some life-saving anniversaries will never be forgotten
Robbie Shepherd has died.
Robbie Shepherd: Doric bible translator Gordon Hay's tribute to friend and mentor
Lisbon
Yvie Burnett: Panic mode over garden party - but some sun does the world…
Greenpeace activists on the roof of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's house (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
The Flying Pigs: Can Greenpeace deal with Boris's newt problem on the way back…
With the world unrecognisable from our childhood, parents these days are in unchartered territory. Image: Shutterstock
Calum Petrie: The generational gap has never been so big