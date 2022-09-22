First orders £8.1 million fleet of 24 electric buses to begin operating in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First orders £8.1 million fleet of 24 electric buses to begin operating in Aberdeen

David Mackay By David Mackay
September 22, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: September 22, 2022, 9:52 am
First Bus already operates electric vehicles in Glasgow. Photo: First Bus
First Bus already operates electric vehicles in Glasgow. Photo: First Bus

First Bus in Aberdeen has placed an order for 24 new electric vehicles to begin arriving in the city.

The firm expects the entire £8.1 million fleet will be in operation by spring 2024.

Combined with the company’s double-decker hydrogen buses, it means 50% of First’s Aberdeen operation will be emission-free.

Ahead of their arrival, work will begin at the King Street depot to install rapid charging points, which is expected to take about 12 months.

The new buses, which will replace older diesel vehicles, will be supplied by manufacturer Yutong and will be able to travel about 230 miles on a single three-hour charge.

First says other benefits to passengers will be air conditioning and quieter journeys.

First has operated hydrogen buses in Aberdeen since 2020. Photo by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Duncan Cameron, managing director at First Bus Scotland, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the progress that we’ve made in Aberdeen and these new buses will make a significant impact to our mission to be emission-free by 2035.

“What we hope will make an even more sizeable impact on emissions and air quality in Aberdeen is people’s decision to choose the bus.

“These state-of-the-art new EVs (electric vehicles) will offer a more pleasant journey to passengers, and we hope that they’ll encourage more in the city to leave their cars behind in favour of bus travel.

Ian Downie, Head of Yutong Sales UK, said: “With over 133,000 zero-emission vehicles in service, we are delighted that First Bus has chosen our tried, tested and proven product for operation in Aberdeen.”

The purchase was supported by Transport Scotland through its Scottish Zero Emission Bus Funding, which encourages the industry to switch to zero-emission vehicles and infrastructure.

