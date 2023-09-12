Scott Begbie: Dracula world premiere proves art is the lifeblood of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Dracula world premiere proves art is the lifeblood of Aberdeen

Once again, the cultural sector in Aberdeen is gaining traction as a major player in our lives and in our economy.

Danielle Jam plays Mina in Dracula: Mina's Reckoning (Image: Richard Frew/National Theatre of Scotland)
By Scott Begbie

It is more than fitting that “the blood is the life” is a theme running through the heart of the stunning new version of Dracula that made its world premiere at His Majesty’s Theatre last week.

And, yes, you read that right. World premiere. In Aberdeen. At His Majesty’s. Something that doesn’t happen often. But we will come back to that.

For now, let’s return to the “blood is the life” motif. For nearly 50 years, the lifeblood of Aberdeen and the whole of the north-east has been oil. It has nurtured and enriched the region for almost two generations now – but it is fast dwindling, and we need to find a new source of sustenance.

There are, of course, the alternatives to oil, such as the burgeoning green energy sector. But other sectors are available – and I like to think I was witnessing not so much the birth but the resurrection of one major driver for the north-east at the aforementioned premiere of Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning.

The stunning play, which has rightly been winning five-star reviews, was made right here in Aberdeen, in a co-production between Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) and the National Theatre of Scotland.

Elgin-born Morna Pearson’s retelling of Bram Stoker’s iconic vampire story resets it in the north-east. It is passionate, audacious and spellbinding, full of chilling gothic horror, leavened with unexpected laughter, shot through with the wonderfully rich Doric tongue, and comes with a twist that will live in your head rent-free for a long time.

In short, it’s a Dracula for our times and an instant classic.

Morna Pearson at Slains Castle
Elgin-born playwright Morna Pearson wrote Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning (Image: Richard Frew/National Theatre of Scotland)

Now, Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning is touring every major theatre in Scotland before heading south to Liverpool and Coventry. We should feel proud that the rest of the country will see this fantastic showcase of what the creative community of Aberdeen can do, and do wonderfully well.

And there is more to come, with APA chief executive Sharon Burgess telling a post-premiere gathering of the drive to create more original work here in Aberdeen and have people come to the Granite City to see it. If that’s not a powerful clarion call for the north-east’s future as a city of culture then nothing is.

World premieres in Aberdeen can be the norm

We are more and more realising that our region’s success depends on bringing people here. The cruise ships lining up to berth at the new South Harbour is just the start.

And when people get here and discover a city rich with art galleries, replete with festivals, with venues offering everything from West End smash hits to intimate blues and jazz gigs, to stand-up, to homegrown theatre, it can only enhance our reputation further.

Before Covid, the cultural sector in Aberdeen was gaining traction as a major player in our lives and in our economy. It is doing so again.

Perhaps I am an eternal optimist, but I can see the day when world premieres in Aberdeen are seen as the norm, not the exception.

And maybe we can tweak the Dracula quote a bit… In Aberdeen, “the art is the lifeblood”.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired