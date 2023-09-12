Villagers rally against plans to transform Mains of Rhynie farm into 500 acre forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Villagers rally against plans to transform Mains of Rhynie farm into 500 acre forest

Locals are worried a 500-acre forest bordering the village will "cast a shadow" over their home.

By Lauren Taylor
Locals protesting Rhynie farm being turned into a forest
Locals have rallied against plans to create a 500 acre woodland next to their village. Image: Kate Beverley / Mains of Rhynie Action Group.

An Aberdeenshire farm could be transformed into a forest with the aim of helping to tackle climate change — but why have locals rallied against the plans?

Treeline Forestry is proposing to plant a mix of sitka and conifer trees on almost 500 acres of farmland west of Rhynie.

The new commercial woodland is proposed to help deliver a sustainable supply of wood and wood fibre to local markets.

Those behind the plans say the new forest will also help the Scottish Government meet its net zero carbon emissions targets to tackle climate change.

Opposition grows against Mains of Rhynie farm forest plans

However, opposition is growing against the plans, as almost 500 people signed an online petition to stop the project, and a physical door-to-door petition has also received a lot of support.

The Mains of Rhynie Action Group (MRAG) was set up to fight the “woodland creation”.

Despite their opposition to the plans, they stress they are not against planting trees — but against planting “wrong trees in the wrong place for all the wrong reasons”.

Members of the MRAG can’t understand why farmland is being used and are worried a 500-acre forest bordering the village will “cast a shadow” over their home.

Others were angered to discover the project by “happenchance” rather than through any formal consultation process.

There is also a concern the new forest, made up of non-native trees, will disrupt wildlife and the current ecosystem in the area.

‘It just seems to be so wrong’

Treeline Forestry has applied to the Scottish Government’s Forestry Grant Scheme, which encourages farmers and landowners to “maximise underproductive land” by creating woodlands. 

The campaigners fear the project will instead turn into a commercial timber plant, under the “guise of carbon sequestration”, funded by the government (and in turn, the public purse).

Simon Beeson, who has lived in the village for 33 years believes if the developers were serious about climate change they would be planting broadleaf, slow-growing oaks instead.

A forest, like the one planned for Rhynie farm in Aberdeenshire
The campaigners believe slow-growing oaks and native trees should be used instead of the quicker growing conifers. Image: Andy Robinson

“It seems to be so wrong,” he said. “We’re absolutely not against planting trees, but let’s have the right trees in the right place.

“We should focus on upland planting, or planting broadleaf trees that will be there for hundreds of years, not just 20.

“Where I’m coming from, and I think I’ll speak for the village when I say this, these things just need to take a pause, because there’s an undercurrent of movement against all this happening.”

The 58-year-old argues that farmland should be kept for agricultural use, explaining there seems to be an “influx” of people buying farms to create woodlands.

However, whatever isn’t grown or provided locally needs to come from somewhere else.

Members of the MRAG, believe they are not being listened to and have accused the project of “greenwashing”.

Mr Beeson, who works in oil and gas, explained there is a feeling in the village that despite going through all the “hoops and arguments”, the plans will still go through.

“It makes you wonder why you bother in the first place,” he finished.

‘Forestry and farming can and do exist together’

A Scottish Forestry spokesman stressed that every proposed woodland is “subject to rigorous assessment” and consulting with local communities is a key part of the application process.

The applicant’s proposals were placed on the Public Register for comment and the deadline was extended to give people more time for feedback.

The consultation period ended on July 21, and the application is still being considered.

“At this stage, we have taken no decision or expressed a view on the project,” the spokesman explained.

Someone planting a tree
New trees being planted. Image: Scottish Forestry.

“Expanding Scotland’s woodlands and forests is vital if we are to tackle the twin crises of climate change and nature loss. For this reason, Scotland has the most ambitious woodland creation targets in the UK.

“Under our role as the Scottish Government’s forestry regulator, every new proposed woodland project is subject to rigorous assessment against the high benchmarks set by the UK Forestry Standard.

“It is important to note that all woodland projects are required to include a percentage of native woodland in their schemes and we are committed to ensuring the right trees are planted in the right place.”

Thousands of acres of woodland planted all across Scotland

Since 2015, Scotland has planted over 185,300 acres of new woodland. According to the spokesman, if it all had been planted on farmland, it would still be less than 2% of the total agricultural land in the country.

The spokesman added: “Forestry and farming can and do exist together and we can achieve our woodland creation targets without the need to plant on prime agricultural land. As part of the approval process for Mains of Rhynie we will be taking all this into account when taking a decision on the current application.”

Treeline Forestry has been approached for a comment.

More from Environment

Director of Knocknagael Ltd. Maria de la Torre (foreground), with fellow directors (L-R) Ronald MacVicar, Sandie Craig, Alistair Simmons and Gordon MacDonald. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Community gets go-ahead for 'once-in-a-lifetime' chance to create orchard and allotments near Inverness
Lydia Rohmer, principal of UHI North West Hebrides, at the Thurso campus
'We have a bigger voice that we want to exercise': new college will push…
Nature Watch: Enchanting dawn encounter with elusive long-eared owl
'Love letter to nature': Amanda Thomson on Belonging, place and identity
Cars hooked up at one of the ChargePlace evolt chargers in Moray. Image: Jasperimage
Have you struggled to get charged up? Electric car chargers in Moray left out-of-service…
Speyside High School in Aberlour.
Contaminated water supply being investigated at Speyside High School
Iain Cameron with The Sphinx snow patch before it disappeared
Scotland's famous snow patch The Sphinx melts away for the fifth time in six…
SNP energy minister and Aberdeen East MSP Gillian Martin
SNP energy minister says North Sea oil licences should be considered on case-by-case basis
Ginger Gairdner: What makes a successful apple crop?
Grant Moir, chief executive, and Gavin Miles, head of strategic planning at the park authority's HQ in Grantown. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Tackling climate change, affordable housing, second homes and growing visitor numbers: The challenges of…

Conversation