Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Rachael Gemmell: Recipes, memories, food and love are inextricably linked for most of us

An Aberdeen art exhibition invites you into a family kitchen for an intimate, collaborative cooking experience.

Exhibition SUGO focuses on ideas of care, nourishment and connection through food (Image: Julia Sudnitskaya/Shutterstock)
Exhibition SUGO focuses on ideas of care, nourishment and connection through food (Image: Julia Sudnitskaya/Shutterstock)
By Rachael Gemmell

Food and community have been tethered to one another for as long as we have been on the planet, forming societies around the activities of hunting and gathering, building settlements on the banks of rivers to fish from and fertile land to sow with seeds.

Aberdeen was built around the Mercat Cross at the Castlegate – historically a place where market booths would be located and stallholders would meet to discuss their business; where women would buy their fish and potatoes to take home to
their families for supper.

Sharing a meal is integral to the making and maintaining of our relationships – when we want to reconnect with a loved one we suggest dinner, often spending hours sourcing ingredients, carefully preparing and cooking to plan, tasting as we go to make sure things are just right.

Carla Smith’s solo show SUGO, which opened to the public this past Saturday at the Look Again Project Space on St Andrews Street, articulately serves us such ideas of care, nourishment and connection through food.

Carla graduated from Aberdeen’s Gray’s School of Art in 2022 with a degree in contemporary art practice. The exhibition at Look Again is an accumulation of work made at art workshop peacock & the worm over the course of a year-long graduate artist residency programme, awarded to Carla at her degree show.

SUGO builds upon the artist’s degree show work, which explored similar themes of how love and care are channelled through food. The exhibition is one that invites a level of close intimacy from the audience.

Recipes and memories are equally fallible to changing over time

Upstairs, delicately patterned tiles adorn the walls, carefully arranged in an order that points to a wider motif throughout the show. On closer inspection, visitors will see that these patterns are, in fact, minute photographs, careful drawings of working hands and kitchen utensils, handwritten words – only visible when seen up close.

Downstairs, the atmosphere is perhaps even more intimate, as guests are invited into the artist’s home to watch while her grandmother prepares a meal for the family. Visitors gather round the screen like a kitchen table and, over the course of the film, look on as Nonna finely chops garlic, peels roasted peppers from their charred skins, and grills thinly sliced aubergine.

SUGO Aberdeen visitors watch Carla Smith's film
Visitors to the exhibition watch Carla Smith’s film

The soft score of the footage (realised by sonic artist Saoirse Horne) features sizzling, stirring, boiling, grating and chopping – it makes Nonna’s actions feel rhythmic and meditative, like a dance that everyone can tell she has performed countless times before.

Carla’s mother plays the role of kneader, mixing egg with flour and reshaping, pulling, stretching and squashing until the ingredients form a smooth dough, which she then feeds through a machine over and over until it is rolled into sheets of fresh pasta.

The cooking of the meal is a collaborative, symbiotic family affair, one which it is hard not to feel a part of as we drift in and out clouds of steam that rise above the simmering pots.

Once cooked (very slowly and over a low heat) the sauce can be bottled and kept for months at a time in the back of the cupboard, ready for when the time calls for something rich and reliable

Sugo, from which the exhibition gets its name, is the base of many Italian dishes and provides the artist with a direct, tangible line to her heritage. It is a sauce of few ingredients: tomatoes, onion, garlic, perhaps some salt to taste, and a pinch of fragrant dried herbs. Once cooked (very slowly and over a low heat) the sauce can be bottled and kept for months at a time in the back of the cupboard, ready for when the time calls for something rich and reliable.

The film, and the exhibition it is a part of, similarly work to preserve. Recipes and memories are equally fallible to changing over time as they are passed to new hands, and stories are told with different tongues to fresh ears. Each small and subtle change is a personal mark left by the last individual; recipes and tales shift as they adapt to fit new needs, new people, new environments.

Rachael Gemmell is a contemporary artist and graduate of Gray’s School of Art who lives and works in Aberdeen

More from Opinion

Orla Kelly performing spoken word
Orla Kelly: Speakin' Weird in front of a microphone is a culturally unique, cathartic…
Norway and Scotland may have things in common, but an oil fund isn't one (Image: everst/Shutterstock)
Mike Fergus: Where is Scotland's Norwegian-style oil fund?
Danielle Jam plays Mina in Dracula: Mina's Reckoning (Image: Richard Frew/National Theatre of Scotland)
Scott Begbie: Dracula world premiere proves art is the lifeblood of Aberdeen
More of us are now taking anti-anxiety medicine and anti-depressants than at any other time in history (Image: hikrcn/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Anxiety epidemic will only get worse unless something in society changes
First Minister Humza Yousaf walks in the centre of a recent Believe in Scotland march in Edinburgh (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
Euan McColm: Continued SNP independence obsession overshadows important issues and hampers Holyrood
Networking at Offshore Europe 2023
Keith Findlay: My key takeaways from Offshore Europe 2023
New Aberdeen bus gates have been installed around the city. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 24/08/2023
David Knight: Bus gates are nothing more than traps to rake in cash from…
Several schools in the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire have found to have RAAC. Image: DC Thomson.
The Flying Pigs: Surely even crumbling schools are better than home schooling?
North Sea Transition Authority chief executive Stuart Payne.
Stuart Payne: Oil and gas are no longer the only show in town
Foul language isn't always appropriate or appreciated in public (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Swearing education secretary reminded me why I mind my language