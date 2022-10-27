Donna McLean: Soup will always be a nourishing, comforting constant throughout life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Donna McLean: Soup will always be a nourishing, comforting constant throughout life

By Donna McLean
October 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 27, 2022, 12:17 pm
Most of us have strong childhood memories associated with the comforting, nourishing properties of soup (Photo: Anna_Pustynnikova/Shutterstock)
Most of us have strong childhood memories associated with the comforting, nourishing properties of soup (Photo: Anna_Pustynnikova/Shutterstock)

A beautiful and useful thing, a bowl of soup presented in its simple, comforting form.

My kids have been ill recently, and they’ve not had the best appetite. “What do you want for dinner?” I ask. “No, not that, no, not this…”

Nothing appeals, until one of them suggests tinned tomato soup. Who else had tomato soup when they were sick and off school? With white bread cut into small squares to dunk in it. Or, maybe you would drink straight from the mug? One of those iconic soup bowl/mug hybrids with a recipe on the side?

Maybe a splosh of milk in the centre, to cool it down? Grated cheese melted in, only if you were feeling a wee bit better.

This is my ode to soup, not just the classic Heinz tomato soup, but others, too. Soup is such a rich tapestry of the food world. Broth, bisque, borscht, pho, consomme, bouillon – all branches of the magical root.

My true love of the soup world has only one contender. Tattie soup, made in THE soup pot. The pot that is only used for soup, not some pot of multi-usage.

The simplicity of the ingredients: stock (vegetable for me, but chicken for everyone else in the family), leeks, tatties, salt and black pepper. No meat for me, but sometimes a ham bone for the more carnivorous.

Tattie soup for all occasions

Tattie soup has those perfectly imperfect big chunks of potato, which my mum warns me to leave alone, as I’ve a tendency to steal half of them straight from the pot, still boiling hot. I don’t want your smooth, blended version of vegetable soup. I want it rustic, with plain bread (the heel will do), or half a morning roll to dip in.

Tattie soup is served before Christmas dinner, on Hogmanay, and at funerals. Always at funerals. I’d have it ladled out at weddings, too, if I could.

Vietnamese noodle soup, made by Mai’s Vietnamese Kitchen in Aberdeen. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

My next favourite soup is tomato and red lentil, with cumin and coriander. Easy peasy. I could live on that. Probably have, at some points. It’s not out of a tin, and it’s healthy, so it makes me feel virtuous and warm. Reminds me of Marseille.

Then minestrone. It’s the perfect meal in a bowl, with a generous dollop of parmesan on top. Reminiscent of traditional Italian restaurants in Soho in the 1990s – red, checked tablecloths, cheap but good-enough white wine, faded photos and old friends (some now gone).

Broth has always been ‘nourishing, restorative and comforting’

Broth. Chicken broth. I use vegan chicken broth these days, but it tastes the same.

Soup hand-delivered to a loved one in hospital, where the meals provided are heavy and tasteless. Soup is a saviour in our society

This never appealed after I gave up meat in 2016, but then I got Covid on the eve of the first lockdown and was so ill I couldn’t get out of bed. I survived on mugs of mock chicken broth, brought to me in bed by my children, tentatively sipped, no sides of bread or any other accoutrements. Only the basic broth itself, enough to help me just about function.

Broth is age-old, relied on for centuries for the sick and for the healing. Broth is described in medical manuals from hundreds of years ago as “nourishing, restorative, and comforting”. It certainly was for me.

Soup – and broth, specifically – has been thought to help healing for centuries. Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock

I think of soup as a key source of nutrition, and as a culinary heroine, delivered in a flask during lockdown and left on the doorstep to avoid Covid transmission. This is a sign of care and love; a sign that community is surviving together.

When you have a newborn baby (or two, in my case) a gift of soup to heat quickly in the microwave, in those rare flashes of time when you can catch a minute’s breath. Soup hand-delivered to a loved one in hospital, where the meals provided are heavy and tasteless. Soup is a saviour in our society.

Is soup underappreciated? Not by me, that’s for sure.

My adventures (and ailments) in soup

I could list my adventures in soup, as well as my ailments. French onion soup – a thing of beauty, massively respected in its country of origin. Pasta in brodo – my Italian favourite – which reminds me of Bologna, busy bars and red stars.

Vegetable soup at Aberdeen’s Cafe Connect Mannofield. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

And, of course, I must mention the most sustaining of soups: dahl, with extra lemon and even more lemon, too citrussy for anyone but me. It was the only thing I could stomach in the first trimester of my twin pregnancy, when rice smelled like mice and cheese smelled like a sewer to my hormone-maddened nose. I devoured the fragrant dahl soup by the bucketload.

So, here’s to soup, in all its humble and enriching forms. I still declare that the scent of freshly cooked tattie soup, drifting from the old broth pot, as you open a loved one’s front door is the most welcoming smell in the world.

Donna McLean is originally from Ayrshire and is a mum of twins, writer and activist

