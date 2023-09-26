A Place to Remember People of Torry: Paddy Florence, who bravely fought cancer for a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

A Place to Remember People of Torry: Paddy Florence, who bravely fought cancer for a decade

The Aberdeen City Council gardener never lost his sense of humour despite gruelling health battle.

By Lindsay Bruce
Patrick Florence, known as Paddy, moved to Torry as a baby. Born on April 16 1980 he was a fun-loving boy since birth.

Son of Mike and Babs Florence, he had one brother, Kevin, and attended Victoria Road Primary then Torry Academy.

His name – and his life – are remembered on the Greyhope Bay bench.

Devastating diagnosis

On leaving school Paddy found work in a fish house but this was quickly replaced with something he loved – “doing gardens” for Aberdeen City Council.

At just 25 years old, in 2005, Paddy found out he had cancer. What started with a sore cheek bone prompted investigations. He was later told there was a tumour behind his right eye.

The head and neck cancer would plague Paddy for the next decade.

Bravely fought

Babs said: “He fought it and fought it but eventually it was too much for him. It came back three times.”

By 2006 Paddy needed to be fed by a peg directly into his stomach. The result of this was him having to give up work.

Ever the joker, much loved “Torry loon” Patrick “Paddy” Florence.

“He never lost his sense of humour – he was still a prankster – but he did need to stop working and that was hard for him. Thankfully he had a lot of friends and had his dog for company.”

Terrible loss

On April 19 2015 just days after his 35th birthday Paddy passed away in the Intensive Care unit of the ARI with his mum by his side.

A crushing blow to his family, Babs said when Paddy’s dad Mike also died in 2019, he had never got over the loss of his boy.

And though Babs inherited Paddy’s dog, she also pined for her owner and passed away shortly after Paddy.

“We’ve had such a lot of loss to contend with,” said Babs. “I miss him dearly. Getting cancer at such a young age was so hard. He was brave. Every single day he was brave.”

A place to remember Paddy

Following Paddy’s death his friends suggested placing a plaque on the bench where he loved to sit with his dog.

“I’ve got the ashes of Paddy and his dad here with me. I don’t want to be away from them. So having a plaque on the bench means I have a place to go to feel close to him, and so do his friends.

A lasting tribute to Paddy Florence, in Torry. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“He was such a popular lad in Torry, and that memorial bench is connected to so many people that when I sit there I can remember all the mischief he got up to up there.”

