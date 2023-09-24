Port of Aberdeen South Harbour flooded with ‘smiley families’ for open day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Port of Aberdeen South Harbour flooded with ‘smiley families’ for open day

Curious individuals and families were quick to pick up a ticket to get a sneak peek of the new £420 million quayside. 

By Lottie Hood
David and Megan Robb with son Finlay at the Port of Aberdeen's South Harbour open day.
David and Megan Robb with son Finlay at the Port of Aberdeen's South Harbour open day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

With bracing breezes and booming ship horns, Aberdeen South Harbour’s open day definitely captured the north-east’s attention.

Sunday marked the first time many were able to see one of Aberdeen’s biggest maritime projects in person.

With queues of traffic building up before the gates opened, the open day at the new Port of Aberdeen South Harbour was a busy one.

Curious individuals and families were quick to pick up a ticket to get a sneak peek of the new £420 million quayside.

The cars parked at the South Harbour open day
Over 10,000 people visited the new harbour on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Visitors have been watching the harbour grow with interest

The new South Harbour expansion was officially opened on Friday by Princess Anne.

Leaving a plaque in her place, the royal also unveiled a specially designed accropode to commemorate the opening.

The accropodes are concrete blocks designed to resist the action of waves on breakwaters and coastal structures.

Almost 9,000 have been laid in the area to create a calm space in the harbour.

Fran Tomlinson and Stephen McHugh from Ferryhill have been watching the harbour’s progress since the first block was laid.

Fran Tomlinson and Stephen McHugh.
Stephen McHugh and Fran Tomlinson. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson

Miss Tomlinson said: “We have witnessed it growing when they first started making those large concrete things.

“Our daily escape was coming down on the bikes and seeing how the harbour was growing.

“It is nice to get an idea of the scale of the harbour. It’s just nice to have an opportunity to come down.”

Standing in front of the city’s landmark giant letters which were moved from Castlegate to the new harbour – a popular photo point – booming horns blare intermittently.

It is coming from two large ships where people have been invited to have a look around.

And apparently have a go at blasting the horn.

Not wanting to brave the long queues, Miss Tomlinson added: “I am a bit jealous of the children getting to honk the ship horns.”

Queues of people waiting to get on a ship
The queues to go onboard one of the large ships were long. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Over 10,000 ‘happy smiley people’ on the quayside

Those not getting onboard the ships are not short of entertainment.

Various stands and stalls dot the quayside and marquee area from agencies like RNLI, police and various construction and logistics companies.

A variety of local cuisines are also available with several businesses selling out of food within a couple of hours.

George Reid and Sandy Anderson visiting from Inverurie were a little worried at first about getting in following reports of busy queues in the morning.

The Jezek family Lukas with Damian and Renata with Daniela at the new South Harbour.
The Jezek family Lukas with Damian and Renata with Daniela at the new South Harbour. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mr Reid added: “We were a bit worried about traffic issues but we had no problems at all.”

When asked about why they wanted to see the new harbour, Mr Anderson said: “It’s a big project for Aberdeen and it will be great to have all the big ships coming in.”

While it was a little “breezy” towards the end of the event, the day was hailed as a massive success.

Head of communications at the Port of Aberdeen, Jordan Hawkins, said: “It’s been an amazing day as part of the official opening of Aberdeen South Harbour.

“We’re really pleased with how it’s gone. There’s been lots of happy smiley people on the quayside and people getting to go on some of the vessels and see how they work.”

“We’ve had 10,000 people through the doors today on the quayside seeing a wide range of exhibitors from stakeholders that work in and around the port and also getting the opportunity to sample the delights of a dozen local caterers.”

Inspiring the next generation

The expansion allows cruise ships travelling around the British Isles to stop off in Aberdeen with the first arriving in May and encouraging more tourists to visit the city.

With the project being in the works for around 12 years now, Mr Hawkins said it was good to show everyone that the harbour is open for business.

“I think what today has given us is an opportunity to capture the imagination of the public,” he added.

A man and a child
Plenty of families were visiting the harbour on Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“It’s good not only for the port, it’s good in terms of jobs, for attracting investment and really creating opportunities for the local supply team as well.

“Today was really about just giving people an opportunity to see this amazing project firsthand.

“There were lots of young people here.

“Young people who maybe haven’t seen or heard much from the harbour before and this could be, who knows, an opportunity to inspire the next generation of people into a career into the maritime industry.”

Here are some of the best photos captured on the day from our photographer Kami Thomson.

Corey Adam (Cpt Edward) and Ellie Robertson (Arial) both members of Love RaRa.
Corey Adam (Cpt Edward) and Ellie Robertson (Ariel) both members of Love RaRa.
Crowds at the South Harbour.
There were many stalls and different cuisines on offer.
Ruaridh and Evie Duncan.
Ruaridh and Evie Duncan enjoying the day.
People taking photos of the South Harbour
10,000 people attended the open day.
Tours of the Northern Lighthouse Board NLV POLE STAR.
Tours of the Northern Lighthouse Board NLV POLE STAR.
People engaging with the police stand
The police dive and marine unit was at the harbour.
The South Harbour
Many people were queueing on Sunday morning waiting for the doors to open.
Workers and volunteers on the open day
The Coastguard were chatting with crowds on Sunday.
Stephen and Emily Shinnie, Amanda Davidson, Kathleen Davidson.
Left to right: Stephen and Emily Shinnie, Amanda Davidson, Kathleen Davidson.
Tours of the Northern Lighthouse Board NLV POLE STAR.
People having a tour of the Northern Lighthouse Board NLV POLE STAR.
Alastair, Ellie and Wendy Milne.
Alastair, Ellie and Wendy Milne.
Paige Pirie in the coastguard driving seat.
Paige Pirie in the Coastguard driving seat.
People walking around the new harbour
Some people said it was a “bit breezy” down at the harbour.
A girl on a boat tour
The Port of Aberdeen hope the open day helps inspire the next generation.
A man on the phone
People enjoyed seeing the £420m project in person.
A girl on her dad's shoulders
There were lots of families there on the open day.

