Moreen Simpson: Dinnae forget to renew your home insurance – I was up to high-doh for days!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Moreen Simpson: Dinnae forget to renew your home insurance – I was up to high-doh for days!

Foo mony gremlins could attack me during those hours? Something particularly drastic and I’d be ruined.

Mo's lapse in home insurance had her panicking all weekend. Image: Helen Hepburn.
Mo's lapse in home insurance had her panicking all weekend. Image: Helen Hepburn.
By Rebecca Buchan

I ken I’m a worrier, but fit a fraught weekend.

Up to high-doh stressin’ aboot every domestic disaster known to man which might imminently hit me.

Fires, break-ins, floods, spills, a bus crashin’ aff the road into the front of my hoosie even.

You see, my wee world went skite at lunch-time on Saturday. Finally opened the big letter I’d got from my house insurer a couple of weeks ago. Recognising the name on the front and reckoning it was my renewal quote for, as I recalled, the end of April, I let it lie, unopened.

Maybe even scour the net for a lower quote. Big mistake.

Opened it to discover my cover ran ootski at midnight that Saturday, March 30. New cover (with payment) to start Sunday, March 31.

Mummy, daddy, helpmaboab. My fingers trembled as I phoned. The message: “Our office closed at 1pm.” Reader, it was 1.07pm.

I desperately needed to get them the next day, when my cover ran oot.

Sweat hailin’, checked when they’d be open. Soddd it! Didnae open Sundays.

Losh did I regret ha’in’ that chicken and mango curry the night afore. Spik aboot nippy-bum time.

My precious hoosie would be without cover the whole of Sunday, until Monday at 9am.

Foo mony gremlins could attack me?

Foo mony gremlins could attack me during those hours? Something particularly drastic and I’d be ruined.

Visions o’ bein’ a bag lady ootside Markies. I spent the rest of the weekend afeart to even use the oven lest it suddenly burst into flames.

My mind went back to the debacle the one and only time I’ve had to use my insurance in this hoosie.

December 2005, only a pucklie months after moving in. New shower cabinet, flooring and curtains in the bathroom, as well as re-wiring and full re-decoration elsewhere.

Come Christmas, I was keen to show it off.

A pal of my quine’s stayed overnight from the 23rd and I’d a full table of eight for the 25th.

Me nervous but supremely organised. Up at the crack of dawn on December 24 to set aboot first of cooking, into the bathroom for a fast shower and … fit the?

Water a’wye, nearly up to my ankles. Ladies, don’t shed a tear aboot a rat of a man again. A flooded lavvie is truly the heartbreak from hell.

Water gushing from burst pipe under the cludgie, set a basin and started bailin’oot.

My plumber assured me it was an insurance jobbie and they’d have to allocate the firm.

On the phone for a lifetime. They’d send a gadgie to me to before 8pm.

Ye gods, far wis he commin’ fae – Lapland? Actually, Nairn. On Christmas Eve. He arrived by the time I’d de-swamped and was finally stuffing the turkey.

Fixed the burst pipe (or so I thought) and offskied back north.

Amazingly, oor Christmas Day was briliant, but on Boxing Day the fff …lippin’ flood flared again. Same pipe gushing.

Renewed hellos to the (obviously incompetent) Nanook fae Nairn.

After a lengthy stravaig through insurance conditions, I eventually got about £2,000 towards restoring the bathroom.

So you can imagine how hyper I got over the weekend knowing I was coverless. On to the phone 9.0am on the dot Monday, only to freeze at the message I got: “We’re closed for the bank holiday.”

Aaargh – not another uncovered  24 hours!

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal and started her journalism career in 1970

More from Opinion

Tourists flock to Dunnottar castle every year.
Len Ironside: Invest in local tourism to give the north-east much needed boost
Murdo Fraser and Joanna Cherry have become unusual allies due to the Scottish Government's new Hate Crime Act.
Euan McColm: The new Hate Crime Act astonishingly makes no space for the protection…
Natalie was 'devastated' to find out parents had been offered an 'alternative' class photo with her daughter Erin removed.. Image: Natalie Pinnell
Katie Forbes: I know what it's like to feel excluded for being different, the…
The Caledonian MacBrayne ferry, Isle of Arran arrives in Oban Bay from the outer isles. 30th November '23 Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Iain Maciver: With ferry crisis and unjust hate crime bill, I'm not sure which…
The other week Scotrail fed back to the Scottish Parliament that the public is about 50/50 on whether alcohol should be reintroduced.. Image: Shutterstock
Colin Farquhar: Keep the booze ban on trains and keep journeys peaceful
Knoydart. Image: Christopher Werrett.
Angus Peter Campbell: The system isn't broken; it's working perfectly. Just not for you…
Alcohol And Drugs Action (ADA) have applied for a Home Office licence to be part of a pioneering Scottish drug-checking pilot, which will also involve Glasgow and Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Scott Begbie: Drug safety centre in Aberdeen sends vital message that users are people,…
Women from (WASPI) Women Against State Pension Inequality demonstrate outside Parliament.
David Knight: The government's banking on Waspi women dying off or giving up to…
Bairns oot hunting eggs for Easter
The Flying Pigs: Kids aff school? Keep them busy with Easter Egg hunt to…
Mo's not one to hold back on her views if she feels ripped off when eating out in Aberdeen. Image: Helen Hepburn.
Moreen Simpson: How I ended up getting a roasting after a bad restaurant review

Conversation