Opinion

Deejay Bullock: Grampian Pride is a celebration, a powerful symbol and a lifeline

The upcoming Grampian Pride is a vital reminder that no one is alone, and everyone is valid and worthy of celebration.

Grampian Pride 2024 will take place on Saturday May 25. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Grampian Pride 2024 will take place on Saturday May 25. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
By Deejay Bullock

As the vibrant colours of rainbow flags flutter in the wind and the sound of cheers and music fills the air, communities around the world come together to celebrate Pride.

But Pride is more than just a parade or a festival; it is a powerful symbol of resilience, acceptance, and love. It is a celebration of diversity and an affirmation of the rights and dignity of all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The origins of Pride can be traced back to the Stonewall Uprising of 1969 – a pivotal moment in LGBT+ history, when members of the community rose up against police harassment and discrimination at the Stonewall Inn in New York City.

One year later, on June 28, 1970, the first Pride marches were held in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, marking the anniversary of Stonewall and the beginning of a global movement for equality.

Deejay Bullock is CEO of LGBT+ non-profit and Grampian Pride organiser, Four Pillars. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But Pride is not just about looking back; it is also about looking forward, and continuing the fight for equal rights and acceptance.

For many in the LGBT+ community, Pride is a deeply personal and meaningful experience. It is a time to celebrate who they are, and to affirm their right to love and live freely.

Grampian Pride is a reminder that you are not alone

The north-east of Scotland’s annual Grampian Pride parade and festival has become a cherished tradition, bringing together people from all walks of life to celebrate diversity and promote inclusivity. Organised this year for May 25, the event transforms the bustling granite city into a sea of rainbow colours, with the Grampian Pride village at Aberdeen’s Duthie Park serving as the focal point of the festivities.

The Grampian Pride committee, entirely made up of volunteers, work tirelessly to organise a day filled with entertainment, education and empowerment. With live performers from local talent to international artists, there is something for everyone to enjoy. But, beyond the music and festivities, Grampian Pride holds a special significance for the local LGBT+ community.

Thousands turned out last year for the north-east’s biggest Pride event. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

For many attendees, Grampian Pride is a lifeline – a reminder that they are not alone, and that their identities are valid and worthy of celebration. It is a chance to connect with others who share similar experiences, and to find support and solidarity within their community.

Pride encapsulates the essence of honouring our past struggles, rejoicing in our current identity and progress, and uniting for a future where our rights are safeguarded and expanded.

As we come together to celebrate Pride, let us not forget the struggles and sacrifices of those who came before us. Let us honour their legacy by continuing to fight for equality and justice for all. And let us never lose sight of the importance of love, acceptance, and pride in ourselves and in each other.

  • This comment piece features input from all members of the Four Pillars committee

Deejay Bullock is CEO of Four Pillars, a non-profit organisation supporting Grampian’s LGBT+ community

Conversation