Scott Begbie: People make Aberdeen – amid despair at our feckless leaders, let’s celebrate city’s real unsung heroes

Our civic leaders are showing as much empathy towards city businesses as Hannibal Lecter did towards that census taker. At least there was a nice glass of Chianti involved in that.

While our leaders continue to disappoint us lets celebrate the good that is in Aberdeen.
While our leaders continue to disappoint us lets celebrate the good that is in Aberdeen.
By Scott Begbie

It can be a Herculean task to dispel the gloom that haunts Aberdeen these days – mainly because there’s good reason to feel downhearted.

After all, there’s a pall of despair that hangs over the Town House – despair of the people that is, not our council lords and masters.

Ordinary folk are shouting from the rooftops to have the pitiless bus gates lifted from the neck of the floundering city centre, while our civic high-heid-yins just shrug and say ‘get on with it… besides it’s all your own fault for whinging’.

Our civic leaders are showing as much empathy towards city businesses as Hannibal Lecter did towards that census taker. At least there was a nice glass of Chianti involved in that.

The council is not Aberdeen the people are

But while it’s front and centre at the moment, we need to remember the council and its in-denial denizens are not Aberdeen. The people are.

And when you look at those people you see a city at its absolute shining best with much to be grateful for – so thank goodness for the Celebrate Aberdeen Awards.

I was privileged to attend the glittering ceremony at the weekend when the spotlight was firmly on the heroes of the north-east’s third sector as they were put where they should be – front and centre.

These are the organisations that exist not to aggrandise themselves or tick political boxes but to make a genuine difference in other’s lives and the communities they serve.

Theirs is not to look good. Theirs is to do good. And by jings they do it well, with every fibre of their being.

These people don’t act to reap rewards or collect kudos

From large organisations – such as winners on the night Aberdeen FC Community Trust – to individuals like Kris Davidson who was named volunteer of the year for his tireless work with Befriend A Child, it was a reminder there are people who see what needs done, roll up their sleeves and do it.

They don’t act to reap rewards or collect kudos. They do it for a love of place, community and those who need an outstretched hand of help, offered with kindness and dignity.

I was particularly struck when Kris spoke eloquently about the joy of volunteering, the difference it makes to other lives and what it can bring to your own. To see such passion and drive was truly humbling.

On and on came the nominees, each one worthy, each one playing their part in making Aberdeen the most caring, giving, generous-of-spirit place that we should all be proud to call home.

That overarching sense that the common weal is what binds us, makes us better and makes our city great is contagious. Who knows, it might even infect the Town House.

Because it is only with open hearts, caring for all and knowing that the good of the community trumps all else – especially partisan dogma – that Aberdeen can be the city it could and should be.

We should Celebrate Aberdeen.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

Conversation